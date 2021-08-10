McLaughlin Poll: Trump Still Big GOP Favorite

As discussed in our column on Tuesday August 10, our recent August national McLaughlin poll showed that President Biden’s political future looks bleak, as likely voters across America are increasingly taking on a pessimistic attitude towards his presidency.

That same poll, however, showed that former President Donald J. Trump remains strong amongst likely voters.

In our August poll, surveying likely voters between July 29 and August 3, a strong 66% of likely Republican Primary voters, including independents who would vote in a Republican primary, answered “yes” when asked, “Do you want to see Donald Trump run for president again in 2024?”

Our June poll, which did not include potential Independent voters in a GOP primary, showed 72% of likely Republican saying “yes,” when asked this same question. This time around, breaking down the two groups of voters, Republicans dipped slightly from 72% to 70%, but 54% of independents said, “yes.”

We also asked Republican primary voters if they would actually support or oppose President Trump for the Republican nomination if he ran again in 2024.

In June, 80% said they would support President Trump if he were to run again, while 16% said they would oppose him being nominated.

Now, our latest poll shows that 82% would support President Trump if he were to run again, while only 15% said they would oppose him in 2024.

The results show President Trump remains overwhelmingly dominant among Republican primary voters, including independents.

Similarly, in a field of 15 potential Republican presidential candidates, President Trump leads the pack with 54% of likely GOP voters supporting him, according to our poll.

Well behind the former president is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 11% of support, former Vice President Mike Pence at 8%, and all others at 4% or less.

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming holds steady garnering 1% of likely voters.

President Trump’s sizable lead in the large field has remained strong since last November.

However, the race changes if President Trump is not included the potential 2024 field, according to our survey.

Gov. Ron DeSantis jumps to the lead with 23% of likely voters backing his candidacy, Donald Trump, Jr. is in second with 12%, followed by former Vice President Pence 11%, Ted Cruz 9%, 11 others at 5% or less.

In what is now the third national McLaughlin poll in a row, President Trump leads the current Vice President Kamala Harris in a head-to-head matchup, with 49% of all likely voters said they would back the 45th president in a potential race while only 46% of likely voters said they would support Harris.

Likewise, President Trump leads Kamala Harris among independents 48% -43% and suburban voters 51%-44%.

President Trump also wins among white voters 57% to only 39% for Harris, but also wins 48% of the Hispanic vote and draws a significant 16% among African Americans.

In other words, this poll shows President Trump remains the GOP favorite. To read the full McLaughlin poll, please click here.

John McLaughlin has worked professionally as a strategic consultant and pollster for over 35 years. Jim McLaughlin is a nationally recognized public opinion expert, strategic consultant and political strategist who has helped to elect a U.S. President, Prime Ministers, a Senate Majority Leader, and a Speaker of the House. Read John and Jim McLaughlin's Reports — More Here.