McLaughlin Poll: Trump's Coming Electoral Landslide

As we covered last Wednesday for Newsmax.com, America’s likely voters are souring on President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party as a whole.

This is great news for former-President Donald J. Trump, if he decides to run again in 2024.

Our McLaughlin September National Poll indicates that as Americans suffer under President Joe Biden’s dismal policies on everything from the economy, to the border, and foreign policy, likely voters are pining for Donald Trump's return in 2024.

First, let's look at likely voters:

According to our survey taken between Sept. 9-Sept. 14, likely voters are not confident that President Biden will even finish out his four-year term.

Nearly six in 10 voters, say that since President Biden will be 82 in 2024, it is likely that he will not finish out his term. Vice President Kamala Harris will be president before the end of Biden’s four-year term. This is down from 62% who said that possibility was likely last month, but only 32% of voters in September said that it’s not likely.

If a Democratic 2024 presidential primary were to happen without Biden, then Vice President Harris starts out as the frontrunner with 29% of likely voters supporting her candidacy.

In second, Michelle Obama earns 17% of the vote, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., garners 7%, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg comes in at 7%, and Georgia’s Stacey Abrams earns 5%. Eighteen percent were undecided.

In terms of a potential 2024 GOP primary and national election, as President Biden’s big government socialist policies fail, Donald Trump’s support only grows stronger amongst the elctorate.

Seventy-one percent of all Republican likely voters, including independents who vote in Republican primaries, want to see President Trump run again in 2024.

If Mr. Trump runs again, these Republican primary voters say that they will support him 84% to 14%.

In a field of 15 potential primary opponents, Trump receives his highest vote ever, 59%, and swamps the field of Mike Pence at 10%, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., at 8%, with others receiving less, and only 6% undecided, according to the McLaughlin September National Poll.

If former-President Trump decides not to run, Gov.DeSantis leads primary voters with 22%, Donald Trump, Jr. 19%, Mike Pence 15%, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, 7% followed by 11 others with fewer votes, and 12% undecided.

In a potential 2024 national election, without Biden running in 2024, Trump leads Vice President Harris 49%-47% and leads among suburban voters 52%-43% and among women 50%-47%.

In the wake of Joe Biden’s failures, voter opinions about President Trump seem to be re-evaluating as buyer’s remorse is setting in among them.

When asked whether they agree or disagree with the following statements, voter opinions about Donald Trump are rising favorably.

The majority of likely voters, 52% agreed with the following, "I used to dislike Trump’s aggressive, confrontational style, but now that I see how weak Biden was in dealing with the Taliban in Afghanistan, I’m thinking maybe Trump wasn’t so bad."

Forty-four percent disagreed with that statement. Perhaps most surprisingly, 28% of Democrats and 23% of 2020 Biden voters agreed with that statement as well.

Most voters, 56%, agreed with the following, "It takes a tough man to be a good president. When I see how weak Biden is, I’m coming to appreciate Trump more and I’m thinking we need a bit more of Trump’s toughness right now."

Fifty-seven percent of likely suburban voters agreed with that statement, and 51% of likely independents agreed as well.

Furthermore, 27% of Democratic likely voters agreed and 23% of 2020 Biden voter concurred. Only 40% disagreed with that statement.

Six in 10 voters, 60%, agree with the following, "Say what you will about Donald Trump, but we had very low inflation, less illegal immigration, gas prices were much lower and – until things exploded after George Floyd’s murder – there was much less crime when he was President."

Sixty-one percent of likely suburban voters agreed, as did 58% of those under 55, 55% of independents, 55% of Hispanics, 32% of African Americans, 32% of Democrats and 28% of 2020 Biden voters.

After these statements, if the 2024 election for president was a do over between Biden and Trump, Trump wins decisively 50%-47%.

This would translate into a Trump electoral landslide in the next presidential election.

