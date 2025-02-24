McLaughlin Poll: Americans Want a Big Beautiful Trump Tax Cut

Despite the liberal media and famed Clinton strategist James Carville's fondest wishes, after a month of historic transformational activity, public opinion is still on President Trump’s side, and he enjoys majority approval from the voters.

However, big challenges remain — especially the most important issue of mustering House and Senate majorities to support President Donald Trump’s pro-growth tax cut to give relief to working middle class voters.

Conquering these 2025 challenges are essential to success in the 2026 midterm elections.

Our latest national poll of 1,000 likely 2026 voters (+/-3.1% at the 95% confidence interval), was modeled after the November election turnout and completed between Feb. 11 and Feb. 18.

Public opinion continues to move dramatically in favor or President Trump’s policies.

Only half the voters, 50%, still think the country is on the wrong track; 41% now say the country is headed in the right direction.

Since December this is a net positive 33 point move and the most optimistic since coming out of the pandemic. 74% of Trump voters say the country is headed in the right direction and so do 12% of those voting for Kamala Harris.

President Trump maintains overall positive majority job approval: 51% approve to 46% disapprove.

When specifically citing approval for President Trump’s policies 54% approve of his policies — including 41% of all voters who approve of both President Trump and his policies.

Another 13% don’t like the president’s style but approve of his policies.

While only 42% among all voters disapprove of both the president and his policies.

Approval for President Trump’s policies is 15% among 2024 Harris voters, 18% among Democrats, 33% among African Americans and 49% among Hispanics.

Analyzing both our January and February polls, there are roughly one in ten likely 2026 midterm voters who now approve of President Trump’s policies, but did not vote for him last November.

This presents a real opportunity to expand the Trump coalition into a true majority governing coalition.

That’s a real threat to the Democrats.

These "not vote Trump, but now approve Trump policy" voters still say the country is on the wrong track 49% to 31%; generically prefer Democrats for Congress 44%-36%; prefer free market capitalism over big government socialism 72% to 14%.

Those believing the economy continues to worsen tracks at 56% to 36%; 85% have negatively impacted by inflation; 74% voted last November for Harris, 26% opted not vote for president; by party they are Democrats 42%, independents 37%, Republicans 21%; liberals 26%, moderates 46%, conservatives 28%; they are more diverse — Hispanic 16%, African American 20%; and younger with an average age of 47.

Passing President Trump’s pro-growth tax cut to give relief to working middle class voters appears to be essential to continue this realignment.

Joe Biden remains an albatross for the Democrats with only 39% of the voters favorable to him and 56% unfavorable.

Constantly pointing out Biden’s legacy of failure that President Trump is trying to undo is critical to pass policy changes. Also, 20% of Democrats, 21% of 2024 Harris voters and 60% of the independents are unfavorable to Biden.

Other national Democrats tied to the Biden legacy of failure are unpopular as well —Kamala Harris favorable 46%, unfavorable 51%; U.S. House minority leader, and leader of the House Democratic Caucus Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., only 22% favorable, 29% unfavorable; Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., only 25% favorable, 43% unfavorable.

Thanks to President Trump’s policies, Republicans still lead on the generic ballot over the Democrats 48%-41%.

2024 Trump voters support Republicans for Congress 91% to 3% and voters who approve of the job President Trump is doing, they vote Republican 85% to 8%. There are still more Trump supporters for Republicans to maximize their potential vote for Congress.

Failure to pass President Trump’s very popular cornerstone economic pro-growth tax cuts, would collapse the Republican vote prior to the midterm elections.

However, the biggest problems still await a solution.

The top concerns are economic 43% with inflation/cost of living alone at 24%.

Because of Biden inflation, although 39% of the voters believe the economy is getting better, 51% think the economy is getting worse. 85% of all voters still say they have been negatively impacted by inflation and 47% still are struggling to afford basic necessities.

Most importantly, when we tested four major Trump policy goals cutting taxes for working middle class Americans to grow the economy and give relief from high prices was the top choice at 57%.

Securing the border and fixing the broken immigration system received 24%.

Strengthening national defense to prevent war was 8% and increasing oil and gas production 5%.

Tax cuts out poll the other three policies with every voter group.

Only within the Republican conservative base does securing the border rise to a closer second. However, tax cuts resonate among Democrats 69%, independents 61%, among those who are undecided for Congress 64%, African Americans 47%, Hispanics 64% and women 61%.

We already know that the Trump tax cuts are popular.

Now we can see they should be the top policy goal.

While President Trump has accomplished more than any single president in their first month in history, the most productive policy victory remains ahead.

Americans want President Trump’s big, beautiful pro-growth tax cut to give relief to working middle class voters. The House and Senate must pass them soon.

Please see our February National Poll Results — Here.

John McLaughlin has worked professionally as a strategic consultant and pollster for over 40 years. Jim McLaughlin is a nationally recognized public opinion expert, strategic consultant and political strategist who has helped to elect a U.S. president, prime ministers, a Senate majority leader, and a speaker of the House. Read John and Jim McLaughlin's Reports — More Here.