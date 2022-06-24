Biden's Economic Disaster Means Election Success for GOP, Trump

This national poll of 1,000 likely voters conducted June 17 to 22 says that with 137 days to election day, if Americans can survive economically, they will finally vote to end the pain, suffering, and pessimism that President Biden and his Democratic majorities are inflicting upon them.

71% of all voters say the United States is on the wrong track.

Only 22% say right direction. This is a record worst result ever for our national poll.

Even 53% of Biden 2020 voters, 47% of Democrats, 82% of Independents, 52% of liberals, 69% of moderates, 55% of Blacks, and 66% of Hispanics say America is on the wrong track.

In less than a year and a half President Biden and his Democratic supporters have totally squandered the solid economic growth and optimism that President Trump and the Republicans gave them, and replaced it with the highest inflation of the 21st century and a looming recession.

Economic issues have surged to be the top issue concerns at 54% total --- with reducing inflation 24%, improving the economy 15%, reducing gas prices 8%, creating jobs 3%, taxes 2%, and reducing government spending 2%.

56% of all voters think the economy is in a recession and most alarming 80% of all voters think the economy now plagued by inflation will get even worse. This pessimism is at an all-time high for our polling and extends across political and demographic segments.

What’s even more upsetting the plurality of all American voters, 42%, say that inflation and higher costs have personally impacted them so much so that they are "struggling to keep up and afford basic necessities."

Another 39% say that inflation has had a significant impact on their finances and spending.

This is a total of four in five voters, 81%, who say they have been impacted by inflation.

It is very clear that Biden and the Democrats’ inflationary policies have negatively impacted the vast majority of American voters, but most severely affected the working class and needy Americans.

If they are in the 48% of voters who do not have a 401k or similar retirement investments of $5,000 or more, 87% have been impacted and 56% can’t afford basic necessities.

One in eight voters, 13%, say that they are self-employed, 86% of them are impacted and 56% can’t meet basic needs. Among the unemployed it’s 92% impacted, and 60% can’t afford the basics.

Among the 11% of voters who self identify as poor, 89% have been impacted, and 73% can’t afford basics.

Among lower middle-class voters 91% are impacted, and 55% can’t afford necessities. Among middle class voters 78% are impacted, and 31% can’t meet their needs.

Most voter households, 59%, earn less than $60,000 a year.

Among them 85% are impacted, 52% can’t afford the basics.

Joe Biden is punishing working class America.

Almost two-thirds, 63%, of all voters disagree with Joe Biden when he says that America has the fastest growing economy in the world and said the economy is booming.

Only 30% agree. 41% of Biden 2020 voters and 36% of all Democrats disagree as well. Voters just don’t believe their President on the most important issue facing the country.

58% of all voters say that on inflation and gas prices Joe Biden and the Democrats are making things worse.

Only 25% said better.

President Biden’s job approval rating for six months in a row remains underwater at only 41%, while 57% disapprove. 26% of Biden 2020 voters disapprove; 22% of Democrats, 63% of independents, 63% of those who are undecided for Congress, 33% of Blacks, 55% of Hispanics, 63% of men and 51% of women, and 60% of suburban voters now disapprove of the job President Biden is doing.

Kamala Harris is disliked by the voters with only a 40% favorable to 53% unfavorable rating.

U.S. House Speaker, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is disliked by the voters with only a only a 34% favorable rating to 58% unfavorable rating.

Republicans lead in the generic ballot for Congress over the Democrats 48% to 44%.

Only 8% undecided.

Independents vote Republican 43%-37% and the suburban voters vote Republican 47%-44%. Since among the undecided voters 66% say the country is on the wrong track and 63% disapprove of the job Biden is doing, two-thirds of them are likely to vote Republican in November.

However, the damage to the Biden Democrats could be more long term than 2022 and is likely to extend into 2024.

Only 23% of all Democratic primary voters would vote for Biden for president in their 2024 primary. There is no consensus among the Democrats for a replacement.

In contrast among the Republicans President Trump remains very strong.

70% of all Republican primary voters want Trump to run again in 2024.

If President Trump runs in 2024, by a margin of 84% to 14%, Republican primary voters would support him for the nomination.

In a field of 13 candidates for the nomination, President Trump leads the field with 59% of the vote. Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., runs second 15%, Mike Pence 7%, and Mitt Romney 4%.

The rest of the field gets 3% or less.

In a potential 2024 matchup President Trump leads President Biden 49% to 44% and he leads Kamala Harris 50% to 42%.

Uniquely there has been a lot of national media attention on Gov. DeSantis, however, the media attention seems to be rather polarizing by party.

Only 34% of all voters are favorable to DeSantis while 37% are unfavorable.

Republicans are favorable 57% to 14%, Independents are a net negative 30% favorable to 42% unfavorable and Democrats are only 14% favorable to 55% unfavorable.

Biden’s recent bike-riding photo-op flop didn’t boost voter confidence in his capacity to serve. 58% want Biden to take a cognitive test and release the results.

137 days to election day this year, and 865 days until Nov. 5, 2024, Americans wish the elections were tomorrow.

