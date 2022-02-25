McLaughlin Poll: Joe Biden Can't Even Wag the Dog

Our most recent national poll of 1,000 likely voters was completed on the cusp of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine just as President Biden was trying to publicly face down Vladimir Putin and rally the world to oppose the invasion.

Normally, at times of crisis the American public rallies to support our President. Currently, this is not the case. After weeks of President Biden wagging the dog against Putin and Russia, he still received only a 41% job approval with 57% disapproval. The same negative job rating as last month.

Even Joe Biden’s base is not rallying to him. President Biden has high level of disapproval among 2020 Biden voters 22%, Democrats 19%, African Americans 37%, women 55%, Hispanics 57% and independents 64%.

The reasons for this are obvious. Two thirds, 64%, of all voters say that America is on the wrong track. Only 32% say right direction. As gas and food prices rise the top issue is inflation. The number of voters saying the economy is in recession rose to 57%.

Two-thirds, 63%, of the voters say the economy is getting worse and only 31% said that it is getting better. This is the worst economic results since the coronavirus pandemic caused the economic shutdown in March and April of 2020.

As we have tested since November, 61% of all voters think Joe Biden should take a cognitive health test and release it. This is an extremely disturbing level of doubt about President Biden even while the mainstream media refuses to raise the question.

Vice President Kamala Harris is disliked by the majority of voters with 54% unfavorable; only 40% are favorable. Even the majority of women 54%, Western voters which includes California 55%, Hispanics 51% and a quarter of African Americans 26% are unfavorable to the Vice President.

Speaker Pelosi is disliked by 57% of the voters with only 36% favorable.

The Republicans lead on the generic ballot for Congress 47% to 45% with 8% undecided.

Most shocking for a sitting incumbent President is that only 23% of all Democratic primary voters would vote for Joe Biden again for President in a field of 19 potential candidates. Michelle Obama is in second at 19%. No other candidate receives double digits.

Pete Buttigieg gets 8%. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., 7%. Hillary Clinton fell to only 4%. Without Joe Biden, which seems likely, Michelle Obama leads the crowded field at 22%; Harris 15% and Buttigieg 10% and Clinton 9%. The Democratic Party appears leaderless.

In contrast, as we saw last month, President Biden’s colossal failure strengthens former President Trump. This explains the Democratic and liberal media’s more recent desperate attacks on President Trump. They are feeble attempts to stop him from running again. They must have the same poll numbers.

Based on support for President Trump, his statement that Putin’s war in Ukraine would never have happened if he were still President seems very credible with the voters.

Among all Republican primary voters including independents 66% want Donald Trump to run for President again. If Trump were to run again, they would support him 80% to only 16% oppose. In a field of 14 candidates Trump leads with an overwhelming 54% of the vote and Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., trails in a distant second at 12%, Mike Pence is third at 8% and no other candidate gets above 3%.

Without President Trump in the field Governor DeSantis receives 27%, Donald Trump, Jr. 17%, Mike Pence 11% and Ted Cruz 5%.

In a general election President Trump still beats all the Democrats we tested. Donald Trump leads Joe Biden 48% to 45%. He leads Vice President Harris 50% to 43% and leads Hillary Clinton 50% to 43%. President Trump would win in an electoral landslide.

Regarding the Biden administration policy to resettle illegal immigrants in a state or community without notice or permission, two-thirds, 66%, of the voters oppose it. Only 20% support. Among Hispanics they oppose 61% to 28%, Democrats oppose 54% to 29% and 2020 Biden voters oppose 55% to 26%.

It seems very clear that unless Joe Biden reverses many of his failed policies that have put the country on the wrong track and goes back to the successful Trump policies, Biden and the Democrats’ election fortunes are in great peril.

National Survey and Political Environment Analysis Likely General Election Voters Presented by John McLaughlin on the Web: Please click Here.

John McLaughlin has worked professionally as a strategic consultant and pollster for over 35 years. Jim McLaughlin is a nationally recognized public opinion expert, strategic consultant and political strategist who has helped to elect a U.S. President, Prime Ministers, a Senate Majority Leader, and a Speaker of the House. Read John and Jim McLaughlin's Reports — More Here.