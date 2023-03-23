McLaughlin Poll: Biden-Radicals' Tries to Get Trump Will Backfire

The Biden-Bragg Backfire

According to our new poll, the only real crime Donald Trump has committed is being the frontrunner to beat President Biden, and the voters know it.

As we went into the field last Friday the national news media, and social media were dominated by reports that former President Trump would be indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

This national poll of 1,000 likely voters was conducted between March 17 to March 21.

These new national poll results show that frontrunner President Trump is getting even stronger.

—Although the 2024 general election is 20 months away, President Trump maintains a decisive lead over Joe Biden 48% to 43%.

Having polled for President Trump in 2016 and 2020, although we had a close race in the battleground states, we were losing the national popular vote.

This is not the case today.

Since Joe Biden surrendered Afghanistan, for over a year, President Trump has maintained a decisive lead over Joe Biden. In the battleground states, Trump now leads 51% to 41%. Trump would beat Biden in a landslide.

—Among Republican primary voters 61% want to see Donald Trump run for President again in 2024. That’s up from 57% last month.

—In a field of 13 declared and potential opponents, President Trump leads the pack with 46% of the vote and leads by 23 points over his next closest opponent Ron DeSantis at 23%. Mike Pence gets 8% and all others less. Since January, in this crowded field Trump’s lead has increased by +11%.

—In a one-on-one race Trump vs. DeSantis, Trump now leads by 30 points - 61% to 31%. Since January this is a net +19 point increase for Trump.

This sudden action to indict President Trump is the classic political diversion.

Just as the House Republicans have begun publicly disclosing the banking records that the Biden family, and possibly President Biden, were paid millions of dollars by Communist China, the button was pushed by radical left, Soros funded, Biden political allies to indict Donald Trump on very specious charges.

Here's some of the reasons for the Biden Bragg political diversion:

—85% of all voters say that they have been negatively impacted by inflation, including 42% that say they have been impacted so severely that they are struggling to keep up and afford basic necessities.

—Two-thirds, 66%, of all voters say that the economy is getting worse. Only 27% say that the economy is getting better.

—The direction of the country remains sharply negative. 65% say the US is headed on the wrong track, and only 26% say right direction.

—Most voters disapprove of Biden’s job as president 54%, and only 44% approve. Only 16% strongly approve of Biden, while 39% strongly disapprove. So the voter disapproval is more intense against Biden.

—53% of all voters say that the economy is in recession.

—The generic ballot for Congress favors the Republicans 46% to 42%.

—Among Democratic primary voters for President Biden, the incumbent Democrat, gets only 23% of the primary votes.

Michelle Obama receives 16%, Kamala Harris 8%, Bernie Sanders 7%, Pete Buttigieg 6%, Hillary Clinton 5% and all others get less.

Biden’s future primary success depends upon getting no opponents.

Most Democratic primary voters do not want to vote for him yet.

This is very bad for any incumbent.

Apart from the diversion, it’s clear the Biden forces are looking for confrontation to justify censorship. With the recent decision by President Trump to post on Facebook again, our polling says he will be reaching 69% of all voters who tell us they regularly use Facebook.

Also, when YouTube announced they will allow President Trump back on their social media that allows him to communicate with the 65% of all voters who regularly use YouTube.

It's clear that as the left wing media gives biased and unfair coverage, or censors President Trump, the remedy is for the Trump campaign to reach tens of millions of more voters on social media.

The Iowa Caucus is over 300 days away, but the radical left, Biden Democrats seem desperate to derail by any means Donald J. Trump from becoming president again.

They tried impeachment twice, the Jan. 6 kangaroo court committee, a raid on Mar-a-Lago and now a weak, phony indictment from a Soros funded, radical district attorney.

In the process the Biden radicals are weakening and corrupting our justice system. However, their efforts have all backfired and President Trump is coming back stronger than ever.

National Survey and Political Environment Analysis Likely General Election Voters Presented by: John McLaughlin On the web www.mclaughlinonline.com

John McLaughlin has worked professionally as a strategic consultant and pollster for over 40 years. Jim McLaughlin is a nationally recognized public opinion expert, strategic consultant and political strategist who has helped to elect a U.S. President, Prime Ministers, a Senate Majority Leader, and a Speaker of the House. Read John and Jim McLaughlin's Reports — More Here.