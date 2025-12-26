Antisemitism Stirring in Sectors of Republican Right

"Why are my tax dollars being used to murder Christians in Nagorno-Karabakh - to murder Armenian Christians?" - Tucker Carlson, November 8, 2025

One of the issues causing grave concern with the GOP is the rise of antisemitism within its ranks.

Pernicious, Persistent

Antisemitism is often referred to as the world’s "oldest hatred," a term used to describe hostility/prejudice against Jewish people, characterized by its persistence through history, from ancient times to the present day.

Persecution of the Jews/Israelites dates back to ancient times — from Pharaoh and the Romans through the pogroms of Eastern Europe, and persecution in the USSR, to the horrors of the Holocaust.

Subsequently, antisemitism generally fell into disrepute in much of the West — mainly due to the traumatic memories of the Holocaust — being repressed rather than eradicated. Indeed, it still simmered below the surface, occasionally erupting in attacks on synagogues/Jewish institutions.

Old Wares in New Wrapping?

But lately, there has been a disturbing new surge in antisemitism, conferring on it an aura of quasi-respectability.

Its roots are both perverse and paradoxical — emerging in the immediate wake of the most appalling atrocity since the Holocaust, with over 1200 Jews massacred in a single day, on Oct. 7, 2023.

However, instead of eliciting a wave of sympathy/identification with the victim of such savagery, massive displays of support for the Islamist terrorist organization spread across America and Europe.

Thus, one historian warns that we could be "witnessing the 'high tide' of American antisemitism," cautioning: "the explosion of vitriol post-October 7th is built on decades of rhetoric targeting Jews . . . "

Surprisingly, the specter of antisemitism has begun stirring in the sectors of the Republican Right, until recently staunchly pro-Israel.

One of the most prominent advocates of this noxious creed, the popular media figure Tucker Carlson, has been accused of creating a rift in the GOP by promoting antisemitic perspectives.

This controversy intensified after he interviewed the openly antisemitic and white nationalist activist Nick Fuentes, without challenging his core views.

Carlson berated Israel's allies, accusing "Christian Zionists" of suffering from a "brain virus" while criticizing U.S. support for Israel.

Understandably, this has created significant division within conservative circles.

The Carlson-Caucuses Nexus

One of the more surprising sources for Carlson's tirade has its origins in the distant Caucasus nation, Armenia, and its influential diaspora organization in America, the American National Committee of Armenians (ANCA).

Thus, ANCA posted an incendiary interview, in which Carlson echoed his interlocutor's outrageous claim that, "Israel sold weapons to Azerbaijan to carry out . . . ethnic cleansing of Christians from Nagorno-Karabakh."

Clearly, it is patently absurd to accuse Israel of animosity towards Christians, as it is perhaps the only Mideast population in which the Christian population has grown (fivefold since 1950), whereas across the Muslim countries, it has declined steeply.

Moreover, Armenia is hardly beyond reproach in the complex history of Nagorno-Karabakh, being complicit in the massacre/expulsion of Azerbaijanis from the region in the early 1990s (more here).

Moreover, in early 2024, an ANCA affiliate aligning itself with South Africa’s scandalous ICJ anti-Israel decision, called to halt IDF military action in Gaza in a transparent effort to preserve Hamas and ensure its survival — a manifestly hostile act against the Jewish state.

Likewise, Alexander Galitsky, ANCA's policy director, who made the ludicrous assertion that Baku’s victory in Nagorno-Karabakh heralded Israel’s military response in Gaza, tweeting that it “was a template for Gaza. Bomb, blockade, starve & render the region uninhabitable . . . "

Ludicrous and Libelous

This ridiculous allegation defies belief! After all, Gaza and Nagorno-Karabakh are diametrically antithetical episodes.

Indeed, in 2005, Israel had unilaterally transferred the entire Gaza Strip to Arab control, only to have it serve as a platform for repeated attacks against its civilian population, which culminated in the Oct. 23 assaults that, proportionately, dwarfed the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

As I demonstrated elsewhere, Israel's response was, comparatively, far more restrained than that of other leading Western democracies that suffered lesser assaults.

So contrary to ANCA’s drivel, the IDF aimed to eradicate the murderous Islamist organization, while taking unprecedented precautions to minimize civilian casualties. Perversely, the civilian toll in Gaza was in fact exacerbated by Hamas’s use of "civilian shields" and Egypt's cynical refusal to prevent Gazans fleeing the fighting, as in virtually every other conflict around the globally.

Galitsky proceeded to unleash a further libelous harangue on Israel, echoing Carlson's earlier anti-Christian smear, misrepresenting an accidental shelling of a church, claiming that the "heinous attack on Gaza's only Catholic Church wasn't a 'mistake' has routinely targeted Christians during its genocide in Gaza."

Curiously, neither ANCA nor Carlson seems to remember the systematic destruction of all the synagogues, burnt to the ground in Gaza when Israel handed the Strip to the Palestinians.

Misplaced Concern

Indeed, their purported concern for Christians seems gravely misplaced, given their slaughter by Muslims in Nigeria, and displacement from Bethlehem (once a Christian-majority city, now almost devoid of Christians).

One can only assume that neither ANCA nor Calson read a report in the Guardian, headlined "Gaza Christians long for days before Hamas cancelled Christmas," reporting that any "festive celebrations and displays of crucifixes" are taboo.

ANCA's anti-Jewish animus is so pervasive that it extends beyond its feigned concern for Gaza’s Christians, whose dire fate under Hamas never seemed to irk them until they could concoct some link to Israel.

Indeed, according to one study, the dwindling number of Gazan Christians was the result of them being "squeezed by the policies of Hamas" and its "insidious Islamization process" with "Christians in Gaza today . . . targeted [for] their religious faith."

Indeed, when it comes to defiling the Jews and their nation-state, no antisemitic slur is too low for the new Woke-Right and their ANCA partners in hate.

Dr. Martin Sherman spent seven years in operational capacities in the Israeli defense establishment. He's the founder of the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a member of the Habithonistim-Israel Defense & Security Forum (IDSF) research team, and a participant in the Israel Victory Project. Read Dr. Sherman's Reports — More Here.