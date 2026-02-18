To Trash Trump, Sen. Tillis Rushes to Cameras

Recently I was checking out the legacy media on YouTube when I came across a flurry of media interviews with Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., senior senator in the Tar Heel state.

My findings for viewing were quite amazing. Sen. Tillis in . . .

—Davos

—Munich

And on . . .

—CNN

—CBS's "Face the Nation"

He may also be found on numberous other media venues.

And then it hit me, he's a lame duck, one now seeking a home, at which he can be a commentator. On CNN or as a panelist for ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos."

After all, trashing U.S. President Donald Trump pays dividends, as it has for the likes of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, as well as other yesterday's news (if you'll pardon the pun) peronalities and politicians.

In recent days and weeks Tillis has been on tear against our nation's 47th commander in chief, his secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, and White House Deputy Chief Stephen Miller.

Addtionally, as of late, Tillis has vowed to put a hold on Kevin Warsh, President Trump's nominee for Federal Reserve Chairman, an imminently qualified economic expert.

Specifically, regarding Secretary Christi Noem, Tillis has called for her to step down as Homeland Security chief: describing her as "incompetent and an amateur," following the fatal shooting of a protester/agitator in Minneapolis and, this writer would quickly add, absent the completion of an ongoing formal investigation.

Tillis also put forward the argument that Noem's leadership had "destroyed Republican credibility on border security"

Such an argument is just a tad disingenuous.

Because throughout his career, Tillis has called for "comprehensive immigration reform" — a phrase that a lot of us in the conservative movement view as code for amnesty.

It should be noted that I've yet to see Sen. Tillis finding fault with the sanctuary policies of Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., nor has he questioned who might be funding outside agitators in the Land of 10,000 Lakes state.

It's worth noting that in 2023 — the North Carolina GOP, at their state convention, censured the senior senator for among other things, challenging many of Trump's immigration policies - including initially opposing the Border Wall.

Tillis even attacked Trump's deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, declaring, "Stephen Miller never fails to live up to my expectations of incompetence," subsequently adding, "I can tell you if I were president, neither one of them would be in Washington right now, a reference also to Secretary Noem.

Thankfully Tillis isn't likely to be president.

His career in Washington, D.C. is coming to a close, and his electoral prospects in North Carolina are seemingly dim.

Like his former colleague Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, in the Senate, he is getting his 15 minutes of fame.

Running to the cameras and trashing President Trump and his team always gets you face time on the legacy media, but Mr. Tillis might ask himself what has he accomplished and how is that moving the ball forward?

Marc Rotterman Former host of the statewide television series "Front Row with Marc Rotterman" (PBS N.C.) and founding president of the John Locke Foundation, as well as a veteran of three presidential campaigns, and numerous state and national congressional races. Read more Marc Rotterman Insider articles — Click Here Now.