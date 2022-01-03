New Year Promises Bright Reawakening From Woke Nightmares

America was soon rudely awakened a year ago to discover that real woke nightmares had only just begun.

Despite very narrow election victories, far left progressives nevertheless controlled the White House and both houses of Congress.

Remarkably, unvarnished socialists accomplished this feat running a fecklessly malleable presidential candidate with no discernable achievements over a near half century in government, no active campaigning outside a tightly staff-controlled basement bunker, and no real message nor professed mandate other than ironic assertions that Joe Biden — unlike Donald Trump — would be a “moderate uniter.”

Such claims couldn’t be further removed from consequential facts.

Take the foundational precept of national sovereignty, for example, a presidential oath, above all, to “faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States,” and to the best of his or her ability, “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

This failure of duty and trust is exemplified by White House invitations that have already welcomed nearly 2 million unvetted and unvaccinated illegal migrants across our open southern border for distribution at taxpayer expense throughout the country in the middle of a pandemic.

Since Biden was elected, this free-pass invasion by known undocumented migrants is more than quadruple the number of the previous fiscal year, and the highest annual total on record.

Add to this, massive de facto gifts to criminal sex slave and narcotic trafficking cartels who are enriched by these lawless policies.

This is quite the opposite of protecting and defending principles President Biden purported to champion during a December 9-10 virtual Summit for Democracy involving 110 nations he hosted addressing “ways to guard against authoritarianism, fight corruption and promote human rights.”

Dysfunctional neglect of criminality leading to border chaos and lawlessness has similarly contributed to violent crime, looting and street thuggery surges amid police defunding and offender forgiveness movements that are reducing life for many major city residents to a real-life dystopia.

Of at least 12 large U.S. cities that have broken annual homicide records in 2021, all are Democrat-controlled: Albuquerque, New Mexico; Austin, Texas; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Louisville, Kentucky; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; Rochester, New York; St. Paul, Minnesota; Toledo, Ohio; and Tucson, Arizona.

We can hardly expect practitioners of woke ideologies incapable of protecting our national borders and cities to capably defend us from powerful foreign adversaries, most particularly an administration that has identified America’s greatest threats to be climate change and white supremacy.

Regarding the former, it is unfathomable to imagine how Joe Biden’s termination of U.S. energy independence by shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline while simultaneously granting Russia permission to complete its Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany will benefit Earth’s climate … particularly as China continues to build the equivalent of one new coal-fired plant weekly.

As for that white supremacy, it would be wise to worry far more about evident U.S. leadership weakness in response to global destabilization threats posed by Russia’s military provocations against Ukraine, along with China’s menacing actions against Taiwan.

The one thing our current president can be relied on for is consistency. As former Obama administration defense secretary Robert Gates once affirmed, “Joe Biden has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

True to low expectations, Commander in Chief Biden’s blundering Afghanistan military withdrawal debacle left 13 of our service members dead, abandoned hundreds of U.S. citizens along with thousands of allied native supporters behind, and gifted more than $80 billion of advanced weapons systems and the immensely strategic Bagram Air Force base to Taliban (and Chinese) control.

America’s national security at home and abroad depends upon economic strength and stability essential to maintain military technological and human resources and necessary to ensure independence and deterrence from hostile foreign interference.

Again, with no thanks to the Biden administration and their party’s costly energy and profligate social engineering spending policies, the highest inflation in nearly four decades is eroding real wages and imperiling our financial infrastructure.

Many voters are beginning to catch on to a painful reality that inflation is a tax on everyone, but with greatest inescapable burdens falling heaviest on individuals and families with lowest incomes.

Arguably President Biden’s most deliberately indefensible abrogation of his constitutional responsibility is his de facto attacks on patriotism in public schools which characterize America as a “systemically racist” society through tacit endorsements of critical race theory (CRT) indoctrination and “1619 Project” propaganda which recasts our great nation’s founding purpose being to institutionalize human enslavement.

Such teachings do great discredit and disservice to a country that fought a terribly painful civil war to end slavery — a united nation founded and grounded on principles of freedom and equal justice for all.

Most encouragingly, Virginia voters turned the formerly blue state bright red in the recent gubernatorial election after outraged Louden County parents fiercely confronted CRT, along with anti-patriotic and inappropriately age-and-sexually-explicit materials being taught in the Commonwealth’s K-12 public schools.

Catastrophic consequences and plummeting performance poll assessments indicate that a growing majority of likely voters are coming to realizations that Joe Biden is not the moderate uniter he was advertised to be prior to taking office 12 months ago.

Southern border chaos, rampant urban lawlessness, surrender of energy independence, Afghanistan military disgrace, skyrocketing inflation, and disgustingly racist portrayals of America’s national character and history by its top leader clearly suggest otherwise.

This coming year’s midterm congressional elections promise a pivotal last chance turning point away from an abyss.

Let woke nightmares serve as urgent wakeup calls.