Biden Vaccine Mandates Provoke Prickly Scientific, Personal, Legal Pushbacks

First off, I want to make it clear that I am truly grateful for the marvelous Trump COVID-19 vaccine, which following two shots, has provided confidence — at the vulnerable age of 83 — to return to face-to-face teaching engagement with my international graduate students.

Nevertheless, everyone, based upon individual circumstances and concerns, should be shamelessly allowed to make their own individual vaccination and booster assessments.

While certainly no “anti-vaxxer,” I will argue that there is no legitimate role for government mandates and non-compliance penalization in such highly personal determinations.

Yet that is exactly what President Biden now plans to impose by fiat on millions of American citizens through an executive order vaccination mandate for all federal government employees, contractors, and military personnel… plus an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) ruling that directs all businesses with 100 or more employees to make vaccination a condition of employment.

Sticky Science Problems

Unilateral cookie-cutter mandates don’t exempt an estimated 100 million or more individuals who have recovered from COVID with natural immunity that tends to be more robust and longer-lasting than afforded by vaccines.

Also, the general idea that all unvaccinated people should be essentially criminalized for posing callously dangerous threats to others is difficult to reconcile with assurances that vaccines offer effective protection.

According to the CDC, pre-delta variant so-called “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 after vaccination were relatively rare.

Depending upon regional factors — overall vaccine effectiveness ranged between 72% and 97% against infection, and 84% to 97% against hospitalization.

A Sept. 17 update since arrival of the more contagious delta variant of the virus indicates that vaccine effectiveness ranges against infection and against hospitalization are comparable.

In any case, the same administration that claims a “scientific urgency” for pushing universal vaccination for American citizens is apparently unconcerned about releasing many thousands of unvaccinated illegal southern border crossers every month.

An August Department of Homeland Security Department report revealed that more than 18% of those immigrant families, and 20% of unaccompanied minors, tested positive for COVID prior to leaving Border Patrol custody to infect a neighborhood near you.

Toxic Personal Matters

Why would anyone resist submitting themselves or a family member in their care to a vaccine that is “for the greater public good?”

Some may simply believe that government has no moral nor legal authority to determine what they or a loved must be required to put into their body.

If a president can force employees, contractors, military and even private companies to comply with medical dictates in the name of public health, where does such despotic intrusion on basic constitutional civil liberties end?

Since the Biden mandates even apply to employees working from home, should OSHA be allowed, based on health reasons, to ban COVID-vulnerable overweight employees from consuming foods containing trans fats?

Other vaccine holdouts may sensibly distrust government to replace a trusted and informed physician in determining what is best for themselves or their children.

For example, according to Dr. Marty Makary of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, people with natural COVID immunity are at heightened vaccine side effect risks resulting from an augmented inflammatory response.

There are also some COVID vaccine-hesitant individuals with very good causes to distrust unknown and potentially disastrous consequences of medical treatments which have no long-term assessment history.

Millions of vaccine mandate-impacted government and private employees will be women of young COVID-tolerant childbearing ages who worry about potential adverse effects upon their unborn.

Former Pfizer vice president and chief scientist for allergy and respiratory research, Dr. Michael Yeadon, strenuously endorses this COVID-19 vaccine concern.

“You never ever give inadequately tested medicines, medicinal products, to a pregnant woman,” Yeadon emphasized.

“And that is exactly what is happening. Our government is urging pregnant women, and women of childbearing age, to get vaccinated. And they’re telling them they’re safe. And that’s a lie because those studies have simply not been done.”

Furthermore, “reproductive toxicology has not been undertaken with any of these products, certainly not a full battery of tests that you would want” Yeadon said.

“So, here we are. There’s been potentially hundreds of millions of women of child-bearing potential [injected] with products which are untested in terms of impacts on fertilization and development of the baby,” Yeadon added.

Although CDC’s guidelines have stated that COVID vaccines are “unlikely to pose a risk for people who are pregnant,” it had previously admitted that there was "limited data on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant people.”

CDC has also stated that "there are limited data available on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in people who are breastfeeding, effects of vaccination on the breastfed baby," and "effects on milk production or excretion.”

Combatting Coercive Control

As David Rivkin Jr. and Robert Alt observe in a recent Wall Street Journal article, although OSHA is authorized to enact rules that are “reasonably necessary or appropriate to provide safe or healthful employment and places of employment,” the Biden mandate is unreasonably and unnecessarily broad.

The authors point out that while the White House justifies the mandate as a proportional response to the spread of COVID’s delta variant, which is straining hospital capacity in some states, the dictate is nationwide, indefinite and not tied to COVID rates.

Therefore, if Congress delegates discretion to an agency such as OSHA without a proper limiting principle it violates the separation of powers.

In summary, if a president can order private companies to dictate such COVID vaccine mandates to coerce citizens in the name of public health, “This would both be profoundly unconstitutional and fundamentally transform the relationship between the government and the people.”

And this appears to be precisely what President Biden and his radical Democrat minions have in mind.