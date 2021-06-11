My Russian Photographic UFO Encounter

Okay.

For starters let me say that I don’t personally know what to think about UFOs … what they are … where they come from … who’s/what’s in them.

What I do know is that some very senior people in the Russian space program don’t know either.

Whether or not they suspect us — or China — is another question altogether. I don’t have a clue about that either.

Flash back to the late 1980s throughout the ’90s when I was invited on numerous occasions to meet with highly respected top-level government, corporate and academic aeronautics, space scientists and engineers in Moscow soon after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

During one of those many visits, I enjoyed the pleasure of a private dinner at the home of a senior professor at the prestigious Moscow Aviation Institute, a leading technical university for advanced aircraft and spacecraft research, design and cosmonautics training.

A framed photograph on my host’s wall featured a Russian Buron launch vehicle, a close copy version of the American Space Shuttle design, being readied for lift-off from a pad in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

Nothing seemed unusual that my friend Dr. Vladimir Malozemov, a space systems engineer and educator, would prominently display such an image. Most likely, he had a role in Buron’s development. Nor did he do anything to draw my attention to it.

On closer inspection, however, there was something else in that photo that was very surprising … the small image of some sort of object high above the massive Buron.

My response on discovering it was to make an unserious flip remark to my host that there appeared to be an “alien” vehicle in the picture.

Prof. Malozemov then proceeded to show me the special reason he had hung that picture, a separate enlargement of that “other” craft overhead. And yes, it truly was a surprise.

Despite somewhat grainy resolution in the photograph, the object as I recall, was clearly geometrical in shape … somewhat longer than in diameter width. There was no scale reference to indicate its distance or size against the daylight sky.

Applying a common vernacular, I would describe it as definitely looking “intelligently crafted,” and certainly not merely a photographic anomaly.

My host, (now deceased), had no reason to impress me that the picture in his home was anything other than authentic. He explained that no one had even noticed the foreign object until it was discovered on the photographic print, but that there had been many such actual unexplained sightings in Russia.

Strange “unidentified flying object” phenomena have been reportedly observed by credible U.S. sources over nearly half a century.

In 1973, President Jimmy Carter claimed to have previously seen a UFO in the skies above rural Georgia.

Film footage captured in 2019 by the USS Omaha and confirmed as real by the Pentagon, seems to show an unidentified object disappearing in waters off the coast of California.

Last May, the Navy verified as genuine three videos showing military pilots tracking objects in the sky moving at incredible speeds. In one instance, the object flipped end-over-end while moving against the wind.

Shortly after confirming those videos, the Department of Defense publicly disclosed the existence of its Unidentified Aerial Phenomena [UAP] Task Force, established to “detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to national security.”

As Pentagon spokesman John Kirby explained, “We take reports of incursions, whether they’re by known aircraft or unidentified aerial phenomenon, very seriously and the safety of our personnel and of our operations remain paramount.”

Earlier this year, former Director of National Intelligence John Radcliff made a startling admission that the federal government has records of UFOs having broken the sound barrier without producing a sonic boom. “instances where we don’t have good explanations for some of the things we’ve seen.”

In response to growing public and media interest, a bipartisan group of federal consultants have created a political action committee called “UFOPAC” to advocate for more government transparency on UFOs and extraterrestrial research.

David MacDonald, executive director of the Mutual UFO Network, or MUFON, which studied UFO sightings with representatives in more than 40 countries around the world, observed, “When I used to go around and give talks, I’d tell people that I really don’t think we’ll see disclosure in my lifetime. Now I’m saying we might have it by the end of the year.”

MacDonald said, “It’s too big a snowball to try to stop right now,” adding that he thinks that government sources will “continue to leak more and more and ease everybody into it” to avoid public panic.

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio wants the Pentagon to keep a database of every possible UFO encounter. During a May “60 Minutes” interview, he observed “there’s a stigma on Capitol Hill. Some of my colleagues are very interested in this topic and some kind of giggle when you bring it up.”

Sen. Rubio continued, “But I don’t think we can allow the stigma to keep us from having an answer to a very fundamental question … Maybe it has a very simple answer … Maybe it doesn’t.”

But “space aliens”?

According to MUFON’s David MacDonald, “There are other life forms in the universe, they’re here, they’re our trading partners [with governments].”

In May, former Pentagon official Luis Elizondo — a pivotal figure in the UFO research world, agreed that U.S. officials have already interacted with craft from another world and aren’t telling anyone.

Herein lies a huge potential problem.

Are powerfully advanced extraterrestrial real estate scouts aware that Trump is no longer in office to shrewdly negotiate intergalactic trading deals with?

If those highly intelligent alien agents were now to ask, “take us to your leader,” how would we answer?

Following a mild stroke, a retired medical doctor friend very fortunately didn't lose either his remarkable contemplative faculties or good humor regarding that question.

When asked during a cognitive test, “Who is the president of the United States?", my pal thoughtfully responded, "We don't have one."

And this present circumstance might prove to be the most dangerous global threat of all.

Even worse than a man-made climate change disaster … and far more likely.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 10 books, "What Makes Humans Truly Exceptional," (2021) is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.​