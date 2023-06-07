Hypocritical Assaults on Trump Will Reelect Him

Love or hate the guy, it shouldn't be entirely surprising to witness Donald Trump's 2024 election polling advantage surging despite transparently desperate Democrat and complicit media attempts to discredit and disqualify him through dubious criminal investigations and legal charges as provably far worse offenses by Joe Biden are ignored.

Included are two failed sham Trump impeachments, a banana republic style Capitol "insurrection" kangaroo court show trial that omitted key information and disallowed cross examination of witness testimony, and an armed raid on his private Mar-a-Lago residence in search of documents he was authorized to declassify.

A May Harvard-CAPS Harris poll shows Trump leading Biden by a 7-point margin, with currently 47% favoring him and 13% uncertain.

The same poll found Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who Trump leads in several surveys by double digits, in a deadlock tie with Biden.

Another May survey conducted by The Washington Post-ABC News revealed that Biden's approval ratings have reached a new low point of 36%, with 56% of respondents disapproving of his candidacy for a second White House term.

The poll results indicated that 44% of voting-age respondents said they would either "definitely" or "probably" pick Trump, with 38% saying the same for Biden and 18% undecided.

DeSantis beat Biden in that same survey 42% vs. 37%, with 18% uncertain.

Recognizing other important polling influences, previous and current job performance, mental and physical health, and public persona high among them, quality of character and trust to put American interests above personal gain may top many voter priorities.

Dialing back to a Nov. 24, 2020, Media Research Center/Polling Company survey, 9.4% among 41.5% of Biden voters in seven key swing states who were unaware of the authenticity of scandalous materials on Hunter's "laptop from hell" would have otherwise switched their votes to Trump or a third-party candidate.

A TIPP Insights poll of 501 adults who followed the Post story developments asked: "Would knowing the laptop contents were real and not 'disinformation' have changed your vote?"

"Very likely," 28% replied.

Had Biden lost these votes, Trump would have likely secured Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin; 311 Electoral College votes.

Further, an April 2022 Harvard-Harris poll found that 67% of those surveyed believe President Biden should be impeached if corruption purportedly on Hunter’s hard-drive — originally headlined by the New York Post — was confirmed.

A long-awaited recently released special counsel Durham Report has not only confirmed that the Post story was accurate, but also that the FBI sat on that incriminating laptop information throughout the 2020 election season over nearly a year as 51 former high-level U.S. intelligence officials dismissed it as Russia disinformation with no factual basis for doing so.

Since then, a GOP-controlled House Oversight Committee probe has reported that at least nine Biden family members raked in millions of dollars from varied foreign sources involving a convoluted web of over 20 companies during and following Joe's term as vice president. For what reason? U.S. government influence?

According to bank records, Chinese nationals and companies connected with some of these transfers with "significant ties to Chinese intelligence and the Chinese Communist Party hid the source[s] of funds paid out to the Bidens by layering domestic limited liability companies."

More than a million dollars was reportedly funneled to the Bidens through an associate from a company controlled by Gabriel Popoviciu, a Romanian official accused of corruption during a time when Vice President Biden was lecturing the country on corruption and ethics.

Whereas Joe Biden has repeatedly denied knowing about his son's overseas business dealings, a Fox News Digital review of photographs shows that he met with at least 14 of Hunter's business partners, including Mexico, Ukraine, China and Kazakhstan over the course of his vice presidency.

As for Joe's direct knowledge and involvement in illicit foreign pay-for-policy schemes, on June 5, FBI Director Christopher Wray briefed House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R- Ky., and ranking Democrat member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

The brief regarded a whistleblower contention that then-Vice President Biden received a $5 million payment from another as-yet undisclosed adversarial foreign entity which the FBI has refused to share with Congress. One must pointedly ask, what was that payment for?

These optics are not at all good.

Wray now faces contempt of Congress charges for refusal to release the subpoenaed unclassified FD-1023 document which purportedly includes a precise description of "how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose."

Despite current liberal media disinterest, fully expect growing exposure and public awareness of purported Biden malfeasance, as winning 2024 GOP campaign discussion and voter consideration issues.

As for presidential impeachment, why eliminate Joe Biden as his party's worst political liability, evidencing a badly corrupted two-tier justice system that a more fully informed electorate will repudiate?

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.