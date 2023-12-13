Trump's Banana Republic Antagonists Should Fear His Return

Banana republic style lawfare attacks to remove Donald Trump as a viable 2024 repeat presidential contender may ultimately prove appropriately dangerous to oppressors who have perpetrated an unremitting slew of assaults from a time when he first announced his 2016 candidacy throughout and following his previous term of office.

Despite, and perhaps partly owing to these injustices, Trump's present leadership over Joe Biden by substantial polling margins gives Democrats and their loyal left tilted media sycophants bad reasons to worry.

A new Wall Street Journal survey finds likely voters favoring Trump over Biden in a head-to-head 2024 matchup by 4 percentage points, 47% to 43%.

Trump's lead expands to 6 points, 37% to 31%, when five potential third-party and independent candidates are added to the mix who represent a combined 17% support, with Democrat-turned-independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drawing the most, at 8%.

Clearly anticipating some righteous comeuppance on the part of their vanquishing nemesis, Democrats — now in a full crisis mode — are blaring upcoming Trump "tyranny" alarms.

The New York Times conveniently referenced only part of Trump's response to Sean Hannity's Fox News town hall-style question whether he would reaffirm that he didn't intend to use government to punish enemies, stating he would only be a dictator on "Day 1" of a new term.

They left out the part where Trump explained that on the "Day 1" referred to, he would use his presidential powers to close the southern border with Mexico and expand oil drilling.

The blatant wholesale hypocrisy regarding true tyranny began with the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane investigation of the Trump campaign which continued into his presidency, based upon fictitious Russia collusion allegations. Were those allegations cooked up by the Hillary Clinton camp as a distraction from her alleged destruction of more than 30,000 email messages on her private server?

Nearly two years and $32 million later, special prosecutor Robert Mueller and his expansive team of investigators found no more evidence of any collusion than when they started.

Undeterred, Trump's enemies impeached him for asking incoming Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to look into then Vice President Joe Biden's questionable ties to Burisma, an equally questionable energy company which purportedly was paying son Hunter $1 million per year as a no-show board member while Joe publicly bragged about withholding $1 billion in U.S. military aid unless Ukraine fired its lead Burisma prosecutor.

We have since learned that an FBI source told U.S. officials of a conversation in which the head of Burisma claims he paid Joe and Hunter Biden $5 million each for unknown services.

The FBI sat on demons lurking in Hunter's laptop from hell for nearly a year throughout the 2020 election, and even advised media companies to dismiss any upcoming rumors of Biden family scandals as Russian disinformation. Fifty-one intel officials joined that choir in falsely dismissing a bombshell New York Post article on the contents as bogus.

Then came impeachment No. 2, in which Trump again was acquitted, and then months-long Democrat kangaroo court hearings which allowed no meaningful cross examination and entirely omitted his statement: "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

Nor is there any explanation why then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., refused his offer of providing thousands of National Guard personnel to safeguard the Capitol on that day.

All of this has been followed by endless legal assaults clearly intended to make him ineligible for reelection, or failing that, financially bleed his campaign coffers dry while deflecting attention away from the Biden family corruption accusations.

The 45th president — who received 63 million votes in 2016 and even more, 74 million, in his 2020 loss — has since been indicted four times, twice by federal grand juries and once each in the bright blue jurisdictions of Manhattan and Fulton County (i.e., Atlanta), Georgia.

An armed early morning August 2019 FBI raid on his private Mar-a-Lago residence for documents Trump was authorized to declassify somehow served as an indictment pretense, whereas those discovered at multiple Biden properties, including his unsecure garage, with no such legal privilege are somehow no big deal.

A second federal indictment charging Trump with attempting to overturn the 2020 election by challenging its results, apparently ignored Al Gore's demand for a Florida recount of hanging chads in 2000.

Trump's Manhattan indictment for paying Stormy Daniels to bury reports of an alleged sexual encounter got lots of juicy press coverage — not so much for the 1993 sexual accusations by former Senate staffer Tara Reade against former Delaware Sen. Joe Biden alleging that he sexually assaulted her in the U.S. Capitol building.

Trump's mug shot was plastered on the front pages of global newspapers everywhere regarding another felony Trump indictment under mob RICO charges for attempting to interfere with Georgia's 2020 election vote counts. This is in a state where Stacey Abrams challenged her "stolen election" for governor based upon "discriminatory" requirements that voters verify their true identities.

So perhaps it's understandable if Trump is somewhat miffed over what he regards to be unfair treatment deserving of major changes.

In any case — call it retribution or justice — it's long overdue.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.