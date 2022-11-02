Diesel Shortage Threatens Transportation, Power, and Economy

With four-decade record high energy costs fueling inflation and winter heating season approaching, anti-hydrocarbon Biden administration policies have left America with only 25.4 days of diesel oil reserves — the lowest level since 2008.

But you aren't likely to hear much about this from the Democrat-allied mainstream media until after the midterm elections, your energy and commodity bills spike even higher, travel and product distribution become paralyzed, and your home water pipes freeze.

Although the self-inflicted shortage on gasoline gets lots of unavoidable notice — motorists immediately feel the pain at gas pumps — the diesel capacity depletion is arguably even a bigger deal.

As Tom Kloza, a prominent oil analyst at Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) told Newsweek, "It's not a thing that gets the same attention from the public as gas does. Most people don't use diesel and they don't see the relevancy, but it is something that infiltrates every nook and cranny of inflation because everything moves around the country in the waterways, on the rails or on the roads, with diesel powering it."

Diesel enables most shipping across the United States by long-haul trucks and freight trains; it fuels farming and construction equipment, and it drives generators that produce emergency electricity in many industrial, institutional, and public health facilities.

The U.S. military uses diesel fuel in tanks and trucks because it is less flammable and less explosive than other fuels while diesel engines are also less likely to stall than gasoline-fueled engines.

A surge in diesel prices increases the costs of moving goods between manufacturers and retailers, and thus also between stores and homes. Such cost hikes also get passed along to consumers through other fuel surcharges such as higher prices for jet fuel which, in turn, lead to more expensive cargo delivery and airline tickets.

These inflationary impacts hurt lower income people the most.

Mansfield Energy, a major fuel supply company, has issued a "Code Red" alert to expect severe diesel shortages in several southeastern states including Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina, requesting 72-hour notices for deliveries when possible "to ensure fuel and freight can be secured at economical levels."

The company attributed this to fuel carriers now having to go to "multiple terminals to find supply, which delays deliveries and strains local trucking capacity," and noted fuel prices are 30 to 80 cents higher than the posted market average due to "tight" supply.

According to AAA, the average U.S. price of diesel currently stands at $5.31 per gallon, 50% higher than last year.

A Mansfield spokesperson also warned about "extremely high [diesel] prices in the Northeast." Denton Cinquegrana, the chief oil analyst at OPIS, agrees, observing that "While the diesel-supply issues in the U.S. are widespread, it is most acute on the East Coast, also known as PADD 1 [Petroleum Administration for Defense Districts]."

Cinquegrana told Newsweek, "East Coast inventories stand at about 24 million barrels, and that is more than 20 million barrels below what is normal for this time of year."

The diesel crunch dilemma certainly isn't lost on the Biden White House just ahead of congressional and gubernatorial elections this month. National Economic Council Director Brian Deese recently commented on the emerging crisis, stating that diesel inventories are "unacceptably low," and that "all [response] options are on the table."

Their solution?

According to The Hill, maybe dip again into the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

As reported, the Biden administration is in talks with a team of advisers monitoring the East Coast diesel supply which "has prepared emergency declarations for [the] president to authorize release from the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve if conditions deteriorate."

Established in 2000, that reserve holds only about 1 million barrels of heating oil — a mere single-day emergency supply.

The only previous time it was tapped was during the Obama administration in 2012 after Hurricane Sandy battered the East Coast.

The cause of this emergency is an entirely avoidable political hurricane.

Whereas predictably the Biden administration and desperate fellow Democrats attribute the shortages and consequential inflationary costs to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, this doesn't explain why that stranglehold on Europe's supplies would be responsible for shortfalls in our hydrocarbon-rich country which was so recently — two years ago — an energy independent exporter.

The Biden regime, with its anti-fossil energy holdovers from Clinton and Obama regimes, have converted our nation from one of energy abundance and prosperity to an energy pauper with humiliating dependence upon competitors such as OPEC and Saudi Arabia and adversaries — notably Russia, Venezuela, and Iran— to make up the deficit.

The only real "option on the table" is to vote them out of office.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.