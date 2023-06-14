Left Dangerously Redefining Legal, Policy Standards

Yes, words have power, enough to support thriving billboard and bumper sticker industries and a great deal more.

Crafty weaponized word redefinitions and misleading language term substitutes can wield powerful social, economic, and legal influences as well, particularly as currently being weaponized to drive enormously consequential agendas at mind-numbing rapidity.

I'll briefly highlight but a few of numerous examples.

"Climate Change" vs. Global Warming

Despite equally warm or warmer temperatures 2,000 years ago during the Roman Warm Period, and a thousand years before now during the Medieval Warm Period, there has been little statistically significant warming since many scientists declared a global cooling emergency in the late 1970s and theoretical climate models have inconveniently proven to run at least twice too hot.

Add to this, that sea level rise has not accelerated since the Northern Hemisphere began warming out of the "Little Ice Age" in the mid-1880s, nor any recorded increase in the frequency or severity of extreme weather events.

"CO2 pollution" vs. Plant Food

Carbon dioxide, an essential natural molecule that all plants — and thereby all animals — depend on for nourishment, has been redefined as a dangerous substance responsible for that so-called catastrophic climate change — whether cooler or warmer — which has been occurring over millions of years.

With CO2 levels ten times higher when huge veggie eating dinosaurs reigned supreme, the new idea is to somehow end climate change by adding trillions of dollars of subsidized unreliable wind and solar power, along with electric vehicles — to already overburdened energy grids.

"Corporate stakeholders" vs. Shareholders

The climate alarm-premised war on fossil energy has led subsidy-seeking and regulatory-driven automobile companies chasing markets and rare earth mining dependency for batteries to China which has terrible environmental and social standards — plus is building the equivalent of about one new coal plant every 11 days.

Meanwhile, under the guise of benefiting the broad public of "stakeholders" vs. legally mandated interests of actual shareholder investors, huge money managers and banks are leveraging costly government "environmental, social, and corporate governance" (ESG) requirements that punish and discourage vital fossil energy development.

"Equity" vs. Equality

We are witnessing a bedrock principle of equality enunciated in our nation's Declaration of Independence conflated to equity of outcome for all applied to everything from "climate justice" regulations to ESG mandates.

The differences here are fundamental and crucial: differences between assuring equal opportunities and equal outcomes; between equal treatment under the law and fingers on scales of justice; between unbiasedly judging people's behaviors and achievements as individuals — or stereotypically as members of groups; and between rewarding those who strive for achievements and those who don't.

"Systemic Racism" vs. Sanctioned Bigotry

Racism which is deplored by all who value a spirit of equality and justice must likewise abhor indoctrination of innocent impressionable children with divisive critical race theory (CRT) propaganda and revisionist 1619 Project pseudo-history that presents America as a systemically racist nation.

We are also tragically observing our own government press such unpatriotically and socially offensive programs upon military and law enforcement personnel whose purpose is to protect us from entities and individuals who are hostile to civil rights we too often take for granted.

"Sanctuaries" vs. Illegal Border Invasion

People flock to America from all over the world precisely for constitutionally guaranteed equal freedoms of life and work opportunity afforded here, a country bounded by hardened borders to define and defend its sovereignty as a unified democratic republic of laws.

Neither municipal, regional nor top national authorities have rights to waive those restrictions to grant sanctuary status for millions of unvetted border crashers from federal legislation as is illegally and openly being practiced with current White House approval.

"Disinformation" vs. Government Censorship

Our nation's foundational First Amendment expressly states that: "Congress shall pass no law abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances."

Nevertheless, we have recently observed government agencies branding parents peacefully protesting CRT and age-inappropriate sexual content in public schools as potential terrorists, "white supremacy" as our nation's greatest threat — along with climate change — and FBI evidence of possible foreign influence peddling acts by a president's family on Hunter's "laptop from hell" dismissed by 51 intelligence officials as "Russian disinformation."

"Prosecutorial Justice" vs. Two-tier Political Persecution

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton got a pass from criminal indictment for destruction of more than 30,000 emails on her unsecure private server under subpoena by Congress — many containing classified information — thanks to preferential rewording of legitimate charges for being "grossly negligent" to "extreme carelessness."

Now also compare this with a current criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump for withholding classified documents at his private Mar-a-Lago residence whereas there is no apparent DOJ/FBI concern regarding unsecure stashes found at five Biden locations including a garage at his Delaware residence and the University of Pennsylvania Biden Center think tank.

All-in-all, do others of you also see a terrifying recurrent pattern here?

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.