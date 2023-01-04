Southern Border Crisis a Senseless Surrender of Sovereignty, Security

In case you missed it in the 4,155 page-long, $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that was rushed through the Senate before Christmas, the hundreds of millions earmarked for U.S. southern border "security" explicitly prohibits funding for stopping a crush of illegal migrants while ironically financing border control efforts in other countries.

The same feckless legislation allocates $410 million to border security for Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, and Oman through the Defense Security Cooperation Agency through Sept. 30, 2024.

Backed by 18 possibly unaware and/or maybe misguided Republican senators including John Cornyn of Texas, the legislation expressly states: "None of the funds … shall be used to hire permanent federal employees; for any flight hours other than those flown by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations, except for internal transportation of noncitizens; or to acquire, maintain, or extend border security technology and capabilities, except for technology and capabilities to improve Border Patrol processing."

Instead of securing the border, the appropriation will fund increased processing and transportation of illegal foreign nationals throughout the U.S. and allocate $1.2 million for DACA recipients, despite federal courts repeatedly ruling the program is illegal in a case brought by Texas.

The Border Patrol Union which represents agents who have the daunting and all-too-often disrespected tasks of protecting our border tweeted in response, "The Biden Admin doesn't want more money for DHS to enforce laws and deport people. They only want more money to process more people so they can release more people. Don't be fooled by their propaganda."

The union also said, "No administration in modern history of this country has done more damage, killed the morale of Border Patrol agents and unleashed death, destruction, rapes, murders and mayhem at our border like the Biden administration."

Add to this the uncontrolled predatory flow of fentanyl and methamphetamine across the southern border: enough for 379 million fentanyl doses this year alone.

Meanwhile, that administration continues to fight a temporary U.S. Supreme Court ruling to extend a Dec. 19 order by Chief Justice John Roberts to keep a Trump-era policy known as Title 42 in place as a tool to address illegal immigration premised upon limiting the spread of COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic.

President Joe Biden also threw out Donald Trump's remain in Mexico policy which sent asylum seekers who'd unlawfully entered the U.S. back to Mexico while they waited for their asylum hearings.

Whereas the recent SCOTUS ruling doesn't specifically address the merits of limiting the spread the virus, it has allowed the Border Patrol to quickly expel migrants to Mexico or their country of origin ... more than 2.4 million illegal entrants across the southwest border since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, some four million have already arrived during the period of Biden's non-watch.

Title 42 has been a particular flashpoint topic in Texas, which has the nation's longest border with Mexico and faces a major burden as growing waves of immigrants overwhelm its state resources hoping to remain in the United States with 370,000 Border Control expulsions in the El Paso sector epicenter alone.

More than 36,000 migrants, many of them Nicaraguan asylum seekers, have been taken into custody in El Paso, Texas, since Dec. 1, and roughly 20,000 people have been released into the community.

Mario D'Agostino, a deputy city manager of public safety, has reported that Texas is set to deploy additional law-enforcement assistance and buses to help shuttle migrants out of El Paso to other cities around the region that might have more transportation options.

Following the Democrat-dominated El Paso City Council declaration of an emergency as the number of migrants in the community swelled and social services careened toward a breaking point, the Border Patrol has erected a massive white tent north of El Paso to house the expected influx of asylum-seekers after Title 42 is lifted and authorities have warned that unvetted daily border crossers could double to more than 5,000.

Nor is Texas by any means the only besieged state.

Officials in Yuma County, Arizona, also declared a state of emergency after the number of illegal border crossings started to rise there where Border Control arrests have averaged roughly 1,000 daily.

Consider that the omnibus bill allocates an additional $45 billion to Ukraine and NATO allies, after calls have gone ignored to audit the nearly $50 billion already given to Ukraine with no accountability for how it was spent or conditions to repay the U.S.

This nearly $100 billion of funding allocated to Ukraine defense would have financed about 20 times the $5 billion total U.S. security wall budget extensions requested by former President Trump.

None of this makes a lick of sense other than a purposeful Democrat goal to build its future voter base with grateful migrants on the burdened backs of communities and taxpayers that must bear the costs as human and drug cartels rake in enormous profits.

