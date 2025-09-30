Trump Awakens UN to Climate, Green Energy Scams

During his address at the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 23, President Trump called out UN-promoted climate alarm as the "greatest con job ever perpetrated," referred to renewable energy policies as a "stupid," and characterized carbon footprint fetishes as a "hoax."

Trump cited big windmills as a particularly "pathetic" source, emphasizing that they are "the most expensive energy ever conceived" with short operating lives requiring costly maintenance due to rust and rot.

Accordingly, he pointed out that they demand massive government subsidies which impose large costs on taxpayers and electricity consumers, while meanwhile purchasing most of them from China which is rapidly building coal plants and "produces more CO2 than all the other developed nations in the world."

The president warned more than 150 other global leaders. "If you don’t get away from the green energy scam your country is going to fail, "heading down a path of total destruction."

Trump reminded them that all of the UN climate alarmists have been proven wrong in predicting that "global warming will kill the world, but then it started getting cooler. So now they could just call it climate change, because that way, they can't miss. It's climate change because it goes higher or lower, whatever the hell happens, there's climate change."

One of the attendees who Trump privately met with was UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who had released a March 20, 2023 "report of reports" enumerating a multi-trillion-dollar plan to implement climate policies across the globe as a "survival guide for humanity" calling for the phase-out of fossil fuels.

The report announced: "Dear friends, humanity is on thin ice — and that ice is melting fast."

During his speech Trump referenced a 1982 prediction by then Executive Director of the UN Environmental Program Mostafa Tolba that climate change would cause a global catastrophe "as irreversible as any nuclear holocaust would be."

Trump added that in 1989 another senior UN official (Noel Brown) said "entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth within a decade" (by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000).

"So, all these countries are working so hard on the carbon footprint," which is nonsense promoted by radicalized environmentalists who "want factories to stop," he said. "Everything should stop. . . No more cows . . . they want to do things that are just unbelievable."

"The whole thing is crazy. The primary effect of these brutal green energy policies has not been to help the environment, but to redistribute manufacturing and industrial activity from developed countries to follow the insane rules that are put down, to polluting countries that break the rules and are making a fortune . . . they’re making a fortune."

"As a result," Trump observes, "every air conditioner is like very uncommon to see in some of these countries because electric cost is so high. So, while the U.S. has approximately 1,300 heat-related deaths annually, that's a lot, Europe loses more than 175,000 people to heat deaths each year because the cost is so expensive they can't turn on an air conditioner. . . What is that all about?"

Trump charges that it's all done in the name of pretending to stop the global warming hoax, "The entire globalist concept of asking successful industrialized nations to inflict pain on themselves and radically disrupt their entire societies must be rejected immediately."

"That's why," he said, "I withdrew from the fake Paris Climate Accord, where, by the way, America was paying so much more than every other country."

He explained, "China didn't have to pay until 2030. Russia was given an old standard that was easy to meet, a 1990 standard.

"But for the United States we're supposed to pay like a trillion dollars.

"And I said, 'this is another scam.'

"The fact is United States has been taken advantage of by the world for many, many years, but not any longer, as you probably noticed."

President Trump has good reasons to call out the UN on its radically woke and wealth redistributive climate and energy policy motives.

In 1988, former Canadian Minister of the Environment, told editors and reporters of the Calgary Herald, "No matter if the science of global warming is all phony . . . climate change [provides] the greatest opportunity to bring about justice and equality in the world."

Echoing this sentiment, Maurice Strong, who organized the first UN Earth Climate Summit (1992) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil told audiences, "We may get to the point where the only way of saving the world will be for industrialized civilization to collapse."

And as UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change official Ottmar Edenhofer had admitted in November 2010, " . . . one has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. Instead, climate change policy is about how we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth. . . "

In short, the UN's purported solution to ending billions of years of climate change urgently requires that we must give them lots of money to redistribute in retribution for American prosperity as an increasingly energy impoverished Europe continues abandon fossil fuel use in favor of anemic, intermittent and heavily subsidized so-called "green renewable" alternatives.

President Trump wisely recognizes that none of this scam is about protecting the planet from man-made climate change.

It never was.

