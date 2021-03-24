Radical Actions Show Dems Expect to Lose Fair 2022 Elections

The Biden administration and their Democratic Party backers are caught in a Catch-22–or more specifically a Senate Rule 22 dilemma–where they are attempting to push through politically dangerous agendas while they hold the White House and Congress which are likely to cost them that monopolistic advantage in 2022.

Democrats are attempting to quash Rule 22, the filibuster rule that requires a 60-vote supermajority on key legislation.

Included in their radical agenda are legislative bills which would enable them to pack the Supreme Court with additional liberal justices; grant statehood status to Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico to add liberal senators and representatives; and pass H.R.1, a so-called "For the People Act," a federal takeover of state election processes to bake in voter fraud to ensure that Republicans never again win back the Presidency or Congress.

President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and other Democrats are pressuring two of their party’s Rule 22 holdouts to overturn a 50-50 Senate split with V.P. Kamala Harris as a tie breaker. Sens. Joe Manchin, W-Va., and Krysten Sinema, Ariz., have said they will not support ending the filibuster.

In addition to killing Rule 22–in turn enabling H.R.1 passage and enactment prior to 2022 –the Biden administration has already inked a flurry of enormously controversial executive orders and directives which are certain to influence many mid-term swing voters.

Southern Border and Illegal Immigration Policies

A February Morning Consult poll of 2,000 registered voters found that of 28 executive orders signed by Biden by that time, his most unpopular order of all was to increase refugee resettlement next year by 960 percent.

Likewise, Biden’s order that will count illegal aliens in the U.S. Census for the purpose of determining how many congressional seats each state receives (and Democrats can steal) is his second most unpopular.

Another weekly survey by Rasmussen showed a major uptick in support for migration controls—that is, less legal immigration and stricter guidelines tackling illegal immigration—while more than 17 million Americans remain jobless.

The Rasmussen survey found that "voters are looking for tighter immigration control from the incoming Biden administration."

Humanitarian concerns about a dramatic surge of young people among these illegal border crossers who are being warehoused in rudimentary facilities are also bringing pressure on Biden’s policies from his own party progressives.

Even CNN has described the southern border crisis as fast becoming a political emergency for Biden, offering an opportunity for Republicans to brand him as naïve and soft on immigration.

Keystone XL Pipeline and Federal Drilling Bans

On his first day in the Oval Office, President Biden capped off the Keystone XL pipeline at the Canadian border along with about 11,000 jobs and 830,000 barrels of oil per day it would have delivered, which must now be transported by more expensive rail and trucks.

An important Democrat opponent of the ban, West Virginia’s Sen. Joe Manchin, sent a letter to Biden, urging him to: "reconsider your decision to revoke the cross-border permit for the Keystone XL pipeline and take into account the potential impacts of any further action to safety, jobs and energy security."

Meanwhile, other Biden energy executive actions will cut back U.S. oil and gas production which have recently made our country energy independent by cancelling new oil and gas leases on public lands and waters.

Joe Biden’s 60-day moratorium on new oil and natural gas leases and drilling permits is prompting widespread concerns in New Mexico which Biden won by a 11% margin. Half of the state’s fossil energy production happens on federal land.

Vital revenues to support education and other public programs hinge upon the industry’s success.

Proposed Democrat Gun Control Legislation

On February 14, President Biden called on Congress to institute "commonsense gun law reforms," including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets."

Having written more than 800 articles for Newsmax and Forbes, no topic has exceeded more reader interest than Second Amendment gun rights.

And following a turbulent summer of crime and lawlessness in major Democrat cities, it’s likely no coincidence that a November Gallup poll found support for stricter gun laws is at its lowest level since 2016.

As Jurgen Brauer, the chief economist for Small Arms Analytics observed, the new year "certainly started off with a sales 'bang' due to the turmoil surrounding the confirmation and inauguration of Mr. Biden as the new U.S. president."

According to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check (NCIS) data, the 4.3 million firearm background checks initiated in January were the highest number on record, and up more than 300,000 in comparison to December 2020.

Wildcard Issues That May Impact 2022 Election Outcomes

It’s impossible to know what Covid-19 developments and influences will have on the 2022 mid-term elections.

Will large Red states such as Florida and Texas, which have opened-up businesses, schools and lives, ultimately prove to have made the right decisions to disprove necessities for draconian Biden/Blue state and municipality shutdown restrictions?

Or, will the reverse coronavirus condition occur, proving Biden’s uber-precautionary principles were warranted after all?

Another potentially key, yet unpredictable 2022 election issue centers upon the publicly perceived cognitive capacity and character of Joe Biden himself.

Will Joe’s cognitive struggles with off-teleprompter thoughts and words become inescapably obvious and alarming to previously inattentive voters? Will Biden family foreign influence-peddling scandals which legacy media networks secreted from the public in the run-up to 2020 elections finally be outed?

Be very careful, however, what you wish for any time real soon. That person peeking out from behind the Oval Office drapes bears a remarkable resemblance to V.P. Kamala Harris.