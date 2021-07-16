Progressives Deal Themselves Losing Hands for Elections

As the 2020 national election demonstrated, it goes without saying that no one can confidently predict the results of 2022 midterms, much less which party will gain keys to the White House and dominate Congress in 2024.

Nevertheless, given that many unknown game-influencing international and domestic events may intervene, I’ll go with the odds favoring Republican winning hands and smarter players on all accounts.

A Whole New Game

Presidential 2020 candidate Joe Biden campaigned on only two issues: being a national uniter, and not being Donald J. Trump.

Since entering the Oval Office, America has likely never been more polarized in modern times, nor is Trump running as his opponent.

This time around, there will no “orange man” distraction to deflect against; no former administration to blame as spending and energy policies drive up inflation; as caravans of illegal immigrants stream across the U.S. southern border; as foreign oligarchs test the new administration’s responses to menacing acts of military and economic intimidation.

The inevitable public and media focus is now directly upon Joe Biden. Is he cognitively up to the role of “free world leader”?

Following nearly a half-century of virtually non-existent notable achievements as former U.S. senator and vice president, what domestic and foreign policies does he really stand for – who controls his teleprompter messaging and prepares his ubiquitous pocket notes?

How will Commander and Chief Biden respond to ever more prevalent Russian cyberattacks on U.S. government and commercial entities, increasingly emboldened China threats against Taiwan and Hong Kong, Iran’s announced near-nuclear weapons grade uranium enrichment, and the Taliban’s imminent takeover of Afghanistan following full American troop withdrawal?

Has a documented history of murky family financial dealings with adversarial foreign oligarchs and entities compromised Joe Biden’s ability or willingness to address national security threats?

With Trump out of the picture, will the consequential precipitous “mainstream media” audience decline finally incentivize them to cover news items that don’t exclusively favor Democrat narratives?

Winning and Losing Issues

Some of the biggest game-influencing issues will likely fall from the prominent news cycle prior to the final midterm campaign sprint.

Following relief from COVID-19 shutdowns, for example, the emphasis will shift to economic recovery, job numbers and skyrocketing inflation.

The Biden administration now owns full responsibility for reversal of popular Trump policies that were demonstrably working.

On his first day in office, President Biden signed an executive order to end Trump's nearly 500 miles of new wall construction.

Perhaps just as — or even more important — the Biden administration tore up Trump's "stay in Mexico policy" agreement, reestablished Obama's "catch-and-release" policy, and wasted ICE agent time, efforts and morale as they were reassigned to attending the needs of unaccompanied children delivered by coyote human and narcotic traffickers.

Joe Biden's reversal of Trump policies is scandalously exemplified by children inhumanely crowded in disgusting COVID-infested facilities, and their subsequent nationwide transfers to a neighborhood near you.

The avalanche of self-inflicted crises won’t end at the border.

It will become increasingly impossible to disguise employment casualties and skyrocketing inflation directly attributable to the Biden administration’s war on fossil energy independence and low fuel prices in combination with profligate government spending.

Having shut down the Keystone XL pipeline along with the tens of thousands of good-paying jobs it would have created while simultaneously dropping Trump sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic which will divert U.S. natural gas markets to Germany will be difficult for many oil-producing states to reconcile with sane practice.

Meanwhile, the current rate of inflation, which appears to be something like 8% or 9%, will continue to remain high so long as the Sanders wing of the Democratic Party, which was solely responsible for the so-called Biden-Sanders Unity Program, remains to hold sway.

In blatantly sharp contrast to Donald Trump’s law and order policies, Joe Biden has been conspicuously silent in not vigorously condemning last summer’s mob riots, property destruction, and deadly violence which swept through broad areas of many Democrat-controlled American cities.

Not surprisingly, overall crime rates, including homicides, are soaring in those same cities that are slashing police budgets in response to outrageous and publicly unpopular demands following “peaceful protests” that injured 2,000 police personnel, killed approximately 50 people, and caused more than $2 billion of property damage.

Prospective GOP Game Changers

I’ll boldly wager here that the Democrat attempts will fail to gain enough votes to defeat the Senate filibuster rule, pack the Supreme Court with more liberal justices, add Washington and Puerto Rico as reliable Democrat-voting states, and put the federal government in charge of rewriting national election mandates.

Encouragingly, Supreme Court rulings in June overturned a lower appeals court in finding that an Arizona ban on ballot harvesting doesn’t discriminate against minority populations.

Democrats are also on the losing side of attempts to pass their proposed $2.3 trillion “Infrastructure Bill,” aka., “American Jobs Plan” (AJP) of which less than 10% had much of anything to do with legislation addressing roads, bridges, and other improvements commonly associated with real infrastructure.

A more promising and appropriately focused bipartisan agreement in the $1 trillion range is more likely, and a far-left attempt to separately push through the remaining pork is a long shot to garner the 51-vote majority required using a budget reconciliation procedure.

Strategic GOP Opportunities

The fissures in the Democratic Party are becoming ideological and pragmatic chasms which present GOP opportunities to exploit growing internal divisions.

While the infrastructure battle, for example, pits moderates against Green New Deal climate change fanatics, bridges care little about motorist party affiliations before they collapse.

A majority of Democrats, as well as Republicans, are concerned about woke excesses of cancel culture and school indoctrination of their children with critical race theory (CRT) and 1619 Project distortions of American history.

Some red states are beginning to legislate against these toxic public education travesties, and they will gain former blue residents and voters in doing so.

Republicans will win in 2022 and beyond if they stand strong to limit damage to the nation by radical Socialist elements as Democrat Party disunity ensues.

General George Washington adopted a military version of this Fabian strategy against the British during the Revolutionary War.

Although his forces lacked equal armaments, he played for time and determinedly wore them down until the pro-war faction in London collapsed, then decisively defeated the army of Lord Cornwallis at Yorktown, Virginia to win American independence.

Then as now, failing public support for the oppressors ultimately defeated them.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 10 books, "What Makes Humans Truly Exceptional," (2021) is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.