Media Can't Afford to Ignore Post-Midterm Probes' Repulsive Revelations

Eye-bleeding, hear-drubbing evidence of partisan media bias surrounding 2016 and 2020 presidential elections couldn't be more obvious.

We were all exposed to blaring wall-to-wall echo chamber coverage of phony Trump-Russia collusion narratives cooked up by the Clinton campaign and DNC to deflect from Hillary's email "problem" involving destruction of classified messages on her private servers and cellphones ... along with endless other unsupported and disproven claims that dogged Donald Trump's two impeachment ordeals.

It was quite another story — or more accurately put, none at all — regarding seemingly true and terrible information about Biden family foreign influence peddling during Joe's term as vice president which the FBI and media sat on throughout the 2020 election.

According to an August survey conducted by Techno Metrica Institute of Policy and Politics, a whopping 79% believed that Trump would have been reelected for a second term had they known about the dirty demons lurking in Hunter Biden's laptop from hell that they had been dismissing as "Russian disinformation."

In addition, 47% of those polled said that knowing before the election that the laptop contents were real would have changed their voting decision —including more than two-thirds (71%) of Democrats.

Assuming that Republicans take back control of the House in November — and that's probably a pretty good bet — count on seeing a flip of oversight committee chairs release a high-tide floodgate of active probes into a myriad of these and other potentially criminal actions by government officials and alphabet agencies that the media moguls have preferentially ignored.

The big question is whether their failing news business models will take precedence over their progressive politics whereby they simply can't afford to pass up some gruesomely good eyeball-fetching fodder such as:

The Hunter Biden Money Trail

The House Oversight and Reform Committee's ranking member, James Comer, R-Ky., who is poised to become chair should the Republicans take control, has pledged: "We will continue to conduct oversight of Hunter Biden and the Biden family's pattern of peddling access to the highest levels of government to enrich themselves."

According to information released by Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, the FBI deliberately promoted the fiction that Hunter Biden's laptop was foreign disinformation to help Joe in the 2020 election.

Subpoena powers will enable lawmakers to follow up on information obtained by the U.S. attorney's office in Delaware regarding a probe into potentially criminal Hunter tax evasion and money laundering charges which the Biden Treasury Department has thus far refused to release to Congress.

Politization of the DOJ/FBI

Revelations from probes into Biden Inc. foreign business transactions involving son Hunter and brother Jim based upon more than 150 suspicious financial activity transactions, laptop information, and firsthand witnesses won't be lost on Republican lawmakers who are promising to subject the DOJ and the FBI to incompetent or complicit partisan scrutiny.

For example, FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed during Senate Judiciary Committee hearings being aware that Timothy Thibault, the FBI assistant special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office, had shut down a line of inquiry into Hunter's Biden family foreign influence peddling deals despite knowing some of the details to be true at the time, had also previously placed a number of anti-Trump social media posts.

Clinton/DNC Trump-Russia Collusion Frauds

Ongoing investigations by U.S. Special Counsel John Durham and congressional committees are certain to dig further into phony Trump-Russia collusion charges based upon contrived misinformation sponsored by the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee used as a premise for FBI spying on the Trump campaign and presidency.

Kevin Clinesmith, a low-level FBI lawyer, took the fall for admittedly falsifying a document during the bureau's efforts to renew FISA court surveillance authority against Trump campaign associate Carter Page. The FBI was also conducting secret "Crossfire Hurricane" Trump Oval Office spying which was endorsed by outgoing top Obama-Biden White House officials.

Possible COVID-19 Cover-ups by Fauci and Friends

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, believes that a joint congressional investigation with the Senate Oversight Committee should make it a priority to look into origins of COVID-19 and whether the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded dangerous coronavirus research in China.

In June 2021, Rep. Jordan and House Committee on Oversight and Reform ranking member Rep. Comer sent a letter to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci challenging his insistence that there was not any taxpayer funded gain-of-function research taking place at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Jordan argues that Fauci and others at NIH knew that coronavirus came from a lab "from the get-go," and that our tax dollars were used.

America's Southern Border Invasion

Rep. Jordan has stated that another GOP priority is to require Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee about the southern border crisis where its current chairman, Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., has refused to do so.

As reported in The Wall Street Journal, Mayorkas tops the list for current Biden officials slated to be pushed out of office, and a resolution to impeach him on a charge of failing to secure the border currently has the public support of 32 Republicans.

Responsibilities for Afghanistan Debacle

A demand for accountability regarding the Biden administration's chaotic exit from Afghanistan is coming from both political parties, setting up what might be the first big congressional oversight probe of the current White House. Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has made this a top priority.

Amid futile requests for answers, several congressional Republicans have already called for Biden's impeachment, along with others who also are calling for Secretary of State Antony Blinken's resignation.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who is in line to become speaker if the GOP takes control, has encouraged top Republicans to issue preservation notices and document requests to current agency officials on such murky matters — of which more than 500 have been issued so far.

Likewise, illicitly complicit media companies should be compelled to come clean and do the same.

It might even prove help revive flagging business viewership.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.