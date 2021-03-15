No Biden Charity for Trump's 'Miracle' Vaccines

If you were expecting to witness any evidence of a charitable "Mr. Nice Guy" in President Biden’s first long-awaited address to the public last Thursday, you may have been sorely disappointed.

Joe offered no credit, other than to himself, for great progress in healing our pandemically-traumatized nation. Nor did he suggest that his administration cares to mend America’s deep partisan divisions.

President Biden: The Uniter

Biden began his tightly teleprompter-scripted 20-minute speech implicitly attributing "vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans who have been attacked, harassed, blamed, and scapegoated" to former President Trump’s "China virus" references.

Recall that on Jan. 31, 2020—the day after the CDC publicly confirmed the first person-to-person COVID-19 transmission—Trump had overruled World Health Organization (WHO) "experts" and shut down flights from China.

Joe Biden had criticized the China travel ban, stating, "This is no time for Donald Trump's record of hysteria and xenophobia."

Then on March 12, the day after the WHO finally declared coronavirus a worldwide pandemic, President Trump imposed travel restrictions on Europe.

Biden had criticized that decision also.

A Viral Case of Vaccine Envy:

Despite calls for national unity and bipartisanship, President Biden has steadfastly refused to acknowledge Trump’s achievement in mobilizing a successful “Project Warp Speed” effort which produced, tested and distributed Covid-19 vaccines in record periods of months rather than decades.

The media, including The New York Times, had been quick to buy into then-Democratic presidential nominee Biden's charge that Trump was simply "playing politics" with the crisis, by offering confidence that a safe and effective vaccine would be made available before the 2020 election.

Even worse, Joe said as recently as last Thursday, "A year ago, we were hit with a virus that was met with silence and spread unchecked—denials for days, weeks, then months."

Apologetic Biden adviser Andy Slavitt later said he would "tip my hat" to Trump's Warp Speed program. He told Fox News: "The Trump administration made sure that we got -- in record time -- vaccine up and out. That's a great thing, and it is something we should all be excited about."

That "Mess" Joe Inherited:

Earlier, during a February 25 speech, Biden also claimed: "We're moving in the right direction, though, despite the mess we inherited from the previous administration, which left us with no real plan to vaccinate all Americans."

Not mentioned, was that by January 15, a week before Trump left office, 10.6 million Americans—including Joe Biden on December 21—had already been vaccinated by the Trump administration.

And whereas Biden called for a bold “over the top” goal of dispensing "100 million shots in 100 days"—a pace of about 1 million shots per day—he apparently wasn’t aware that the U.S. had already hit that pace by the week of Biden's inauguration in mid-January.

Biden's playbook for vaccine distribution has relied almost exclusively upon Trump administration contracts, including federal partnerships with state officials and agreements with local pharmacies.

Under Trump, the U.S. had already agreed to buy enough doses for 200 million adults from vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna, with options to buy more if necessary. It also had purchased enough Johnson & Johnson vaccine to buy a supply for 100 million adults once authorized—enough to cover every U.S. adult by summer.

Joe claimed that his plan to have all adults "eligible" to receive a vaccine no later than May 1 was "much earlier than expected." He then wiggle-waffled, "That doesn't mean everyone's going to have that shot immediately, but it means you'll be able to get in line beginning May 1."

In September 2020, Trump had set a much more ambitious timeline, with 100 million doses available by that year’s end, with as many as 700 million doses possibly available by the end of March..."enough for every American by April."

Following Fauci’s Faulty Science:

Biden assured us that we can all have confidence in "following the science" in heeding Covid-19 compliance mandates of his top medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, "one of the most distinguished and trusted voices in the world."

Incidentally, this is the same Dr. Fauci who, while previously heading Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, had incorrectly contradicted the former president in stating that "It will take at least a year and a half to have a vaccine we can use."

Fauci, who now suggests that it may be advisable to wear two layers of masks, also has a history of contradicting himself. He had publicly advised in March 2020, "Right now in the United States people should not be walking around with masks … You should think of healthcare providers who are needing them and the people who are ill."

Nevertheless…regardless if all of your family and friends get those welcome shots in the arm, wear two or three layers of masks, and promise not to dangerously abandon all constraint and hug one another, don’t get your hopes up that any true semblance of life and liberty will shine again on America any time soon.

Alternate Independence Day Celebration Plans:

President Biden said, "If we do all this, if we do our part, if we do this together, by July 4th, there's a good chance you, your families and friends, will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day."

Biden then depressingly added: "That doesn't mean large events with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together…we can’t let our guard down…"on July 4 with your loved ones, is a goal…"a lot can happen"…"because if we don't stay vigilant and the conditions change and we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track…"

Biden said that following his masked, vaccine-dependent, small outdoor group social distancing mandate "will make this Independence Day something truly special, where we not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus."

Wisely, my state has instituted very different July 4th plans to celebrate independence from an even greater threat, a federal government that would attempt to deny constitutionally guaranteed rights and freedoms to American citizens.

And besides, no tin horn Washington tyrants should ever dare to put themselves between a stampeding patriotic herd of hungry Texans and a barbeque grill.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 10 books, "What Makes Humans Truly Exceptional," (2021) is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.