Biden's Puppeteers Pull Dangerously Tangled China Policy Strings

Haplessly ensnared in a sticky web of self-baited Beijing traps, there is little wonder why President Joe Biden and his teleprompter scripting team glaringly made no disparaging references to China during his Sept. 21 remarks before the U.N. General Assembly.

There are a variety of likely reasons to explain Joe’s reticence in chastising America’s third greatest threat — after climate change and white supremacy, of course.

I’ll briefly highlight a few.

Biden Family National Security Extortion

President Donald Trump was impeached over a telephone call with Hungarian President Volodymyr Zelensky for simply mentioning an investigation into former Vice President Biden’s family involvement with Burisma, a famously corrupt energy company where a senior State Department official had warned son Hunter’s position on the board raised a national security concern.

We can assuredly bet that Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Communist Party intelligence operators also know about this and other Biden family pay-for-play kickbacks than those a remarkably incurious mainstream media failed to disclose on Hunter’s laptop prior to the 2020 election.

Recall, for example, then-V.P. Joe Biden's incredulous denial of ever talking with Hunter, who accompanied him during a long 2013 flight aboard Air Force Two to Beijing about his son's business interests as a board member with another company, Bohai Harvest RST (BHR).

Wouldn't it appear somewhat more than a remarkable coincidence that after Hunter introduced his father during that trip to Jonathan Li — who later became BHR's CEO — the company inked a $1.5 billion investment deal with the Communist state-owned Bank of China?

Still another unexplained and broadly ignored Chinese incident following Joe's final vice presidential term involved Hunter's 2017 dealings with CEFC, a now-defunct Shanghai-based energy company with broadly known Communist government and military ties.

Hunter's laptop email records indicate that a 10% CEFC equity cut had been proposed for "the big guy," since confirmed to be Joe Biden, who was known to be considering a presidential run at the time.

Courting China Climate Crisis Collaboration

The Biden administration urgently needs Beijing to sign on to climate alarm-premised justification of its centerpiece Green New Deal spendathon legislative proposals in advance of a November U.N. climate conference to be held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Meanwhile, as America commits to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 50% or more by 2030 over a baseline 2005 level, about doubling a 26% to 28% cut by 2025 proposed by the Obama-Biden administration, China, which along with India leads globally in these emissions and is dramatically ramping up coal development gets a free pass.

Under the Paris Climate Accord, Beijing isn’t required to even begin cutting back its CO2 emission levels until 2030.

Unlike America, Chinese leaders care little about Paris because they know it binds them to nothing, while Western nations will harm their economies with new regulations and misallocated "green" resources.

Beijing leadership clearly welcomes an opportunity to leverage advantages of Biden’s climate obsession to gain U.S. concessions amid bilateral frictions over trade, technology theft, Taiwan and Hong Kong threats, territorial expansion in the South China Sea, human rights abuses, and attributions of blame for devastating global COVID impacts.

Lock on Rare Earth Supply Chain

We can safely bet that no one is more gleeful about the Biden administration’s climate obsession and anti-hydrocarbon green fantasies than President Xi Jinping as the Biden administration trades away American energy independence for reliance upon imported rare earth minerals needed for transitioning away from petroleum fueled cars to electric vehicles (EVs).

The International Energy Agency recently reported that the growth of these systems and EVs could increase critical mineral demand, including everything from copper and rare earths to lithium sixfold by 2040. Both the Biden and Trump administrations have expressed alarm regarding short supplies of these essential resources.

At the same time, America’s import reliance on these minerals has doubled in just the past two decades, China has amassed stunning control over 70% of the world’s lithium supplies and 85% of rare earths supply chains to dominate global industries and jobs that depend on them.

Applying forced labor and toxic environmental policies, China now also produces 70% of the world’s solar modules, and the country will soon be home to more than 100 lithium-ion battery mega factories, the technological heart of the EV revolution.

China also has eyes on more than $1 trillion in vast raw earth riches that will come available resulting from the Biden administration’s unconditional surrender of Afghanistan.

In addition, among a long list of losses to Afghan Taliban and their Chinese partners, are America’s highly strategic Bagram Air Base overlooking China, Russia and Iran and billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars spent on military equipment.

Taunting of Taiwan Takeover

America’s Afghanistan withdrawal debacle has particularly jolted our East Asia allies, particularly Taiwan, a central target of exploitive Chinese Communist Party territorial ambitions that produces 92% of the world’s most sophisticated computer chips that form the backbone of a rapidly evolving digital economy, ranging from automotive — to smartphones — to advanced weapons systems.

An editorial in the Global Times, a Chinese state-affiliated tabloid, issued that warning very clearly, stating: "From what happened in Afghanistan, [Taiwan] should perceive that once a war breaks out in the Straits, the island's defense will collapse in hours, and the U.S. military won't come to help."

Meanwhile, U.S. military experts warn of a massive ''strategic breakout by China'' of nuclear arms buildup that includes submarines, bombers and ballistic and hypersonic missiles that is predicted to double, if not triple or quadruple, within a decade.

In addition, China has six new nuclear submarines equipped with JL-3 missiles, hypersonic missiles capable of evading U.S. missile defenses along with nuclear-capable H-6 bombers.

Nevertheless, as Democrats pull political strings that have flatlined the budget for military spending in their proposed multi-trillion-dollar legislative packages, Joe Biden has promised to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in U.S. national security policy.

And Beijing must be beaming.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 10 books, "What Makes Humans Truly Exceptional," (2021) is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.