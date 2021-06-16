No, White Supremacists and Global Warming Are Not Our Greatest Threats

Whew!

Just when you might have thought that caravans of hillbillies driving jacked up CO 2 -belching Ford F-150 pickups were heading to a neighborhood near you, it seems that the Biden administration is finally addressing white supremacy, America’s ''most lethal terrorist threat.''

During his April 29 address to a joint session of Congress, Biden said: ''Make no mistake — the terrorist threat has evolved beyond Afghanistan since 2001 and we will remain vigilant against threats to the United States, wherever they come from. Al Qaeda and ISIS are in Yemen, Syria, Somalia, and other places in Africa and the Middle East and beyond.''

The president then added, ''And, we won’t ignore what our own intelligence agencies have determined – the most lethal terrorist threat to the homeland today is from white supremacist terrorism.''

Some of us must have had our TVs tuned to different channels last summer and missed the part where unshaven, long-bearded white guys joined the mobs who were burning and pillaging cities, looting stores, and tearing down historic monuments across the country.

Shame on silly us who foolishly speculated that Iran’s progress in developing nuclear weapons and delivery missiles and funding of Middle East proxy terrorist mayhem against Israel might rank right up there with white supremacy as a national security threat.

And wait a minute ... what about global warming being the greatest threat? At least that was what U.S. Commander in Chief Biden told military servicemembers in June.

"When I went over to the tank in the Pentagon when I was first was elected vice president with President Obama, the military sat us down and let us know what the greatest threats facing America were, the greatest physical threats," he said.

"This is not a joke. You know what the joint chiefs told us the greatest physical threat facing America was? Global warming.''

National security leader Biden then explained, "There will be significant population movements, fights over land, millions of people leaving places because they’re literally sinking below the sea in Indonesia, because of the fights over what is arable land anymore."

Are we then to assume that white supremacists caused this also?

As for that global warming, lots of us here in Texas would have welcomed a lot more of that last winter when those darn windmills along with our home water pipes froze.

Just for the true record, sea levels — which have been rising at the steady rate of about 7 inches per century since the Industrial Revolution invented smokestacks and those Ford-150s — haven’t accelerated.

As a matter of fact, although temperatures have been naturally rising in fits and spurts since the Northern Hemisphere began warming out of the Little Ice Age in the mid-1800s, they are comfortably similar now to those that existed 2,000 years ago during the Roman Warm Period, a thousand years ago during the Medieval Warm Period, and far more recently during the 1930s ... all when CO 2 levels were lower.

I guess we should also be grateful to know that we have been heedlessly worried about other stuff that we imagined to be matters of vital concern.

Like, for instance, the endless caravans of unvetted open southern border crashers for example — in the midst of what we imagined to be a deadly COVID pandemic crisis.

Not mentioned during his April 29 address to Congress was Biden’s most singular and spectacular achievement, his more than 100,000 generously invited undocumented immigrants who were apprehended just a month after the Biden-Harris administration took power.

The following month – in May alone - numbers quietly posted on the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website show that agents encountered more than 180,000 crossing migrants ... a number not seen in more than two decades.

Nor was there any discussion regarding the tens of thousands of children who are being warehoused in crowded, COVID-infested facilities before being released and dispersed nationwide to a neighborhood near you.

And those previous China threats?

Potential attacks on Taiwan and Hong Kong, territorial exploits in the South China Sea, and intellectual property theft — obviously no longer top the list of big concerns now that Beijing is being enlisted as a prospective ally in battling a far greater common enemy.

I’m of course referring again to climate change.

The new policy priority focuses on a singular issue above all else — to enlist Beijing’s participation in saving the planet through a mutual economic suicide pact now that the Biden administration has re-upped the U.S. in the Paris climate accord.

As Vice Premier Han Zheng told U.S. climate envoy John Kerry: "China welcomes the U.S. return to the Paris Agreement, and expects the U.S. side to uphold the agreement."

And why wouldn't it cheer when a new U.S. administration voluntarily kills a shale natural gas boom that has kept global energy prices low and made America independent of foreign oil?

Besides, as China continues to ramp up coal development, any commitment under Paris to even begin reducing CO2 emissions gets a free pass until 2030.

The Biden administration’s ''save the planet-kill the pipeline'' environmental policy must also be uproariously welcome in Moscow.

Recall that Joe began his first day in the Oval Office by capping off the Keystone XL pipeline and ending oil and gas drilling on federal lands and waters.

Isn't it remarkably paradoxical then, to wonder why the very same administration would now decide to lift Trump's sanctions on the corporate entity and its CEO who are overseeing the construction of Russia's Arctic Gazprom Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea into Germany which will bypass and isolate the fledgling democracy of Ukraine from Western Europe?

How does terminating American petroleum and pipelines — while at the same time placating Putin’s — benefit all those drowning Arctic polar bears Al Gore warned us about?

I’m betting that lots of recently unemployed coal miners and oil patch roughnecks are among a great many who are questioning these same contradictions regarding America’s truly urgent problems.

Topping that most serious threat list are egregiously divisive race-baiting slurs, agenda-driven climate alarmism, and desperate deal-doing with global adversaries by those entrusted in highest government offices to protect our individual and national interests.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 10 books, "What Makes Humans Truly Exceptional," (2021) is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.​