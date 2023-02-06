We Can Finally Count on House to Hold Bidens Accountable

Hunter Biden has been involved in what can be viewed as a gob-smacking tangle of perceptibly compromising business dealings with America’s most dangerous foreign adversaries, potentially posing very real and consequential national security threats.

Included are more than 150 U.S. Treasury Department suspicious activity reports (SPRs), some involving his uncle Jim — which are currently under investigation in a U.S. Delaware court, and a purported mind-boggling international Biden name dropping (peddling?) binge during times when his dad Joe was serving as vice president.

The largest overarching issue relates to if and how each of these intrigues connects back — or forward — to knowledge of, financial enrichment, and potential policy actions of his now president father.

Whether that 2020 election outcome would have been the same had the public been informed by a responsible DOJ and media is another issue.

In any case, that clearly didn’t occur.

More to the point now is whether that same DOJ, along with Treasury, will succeed in burying information yielded by upcoming Republican House Oversight and Judicial Committee investigations into allegedly murky Biden family entanglements with foreign oligarchs and related potentially criminal Hunter and Jim Biden business transactions.

DOJ Won’t Share Biden Documents with Congress

Although newly GOP-led House Oversight and Judiciary Committees will have subpoena power to call witnesses in probes of everything from alleged criminal Biden family influence peddling to compromising transactions with known Chinese Communist Party affiliates, the DOJ has already signaled an intent to block or slow walk such inquiries.

An apparent excuse is that aiding the House probes would interfere with parallel inquiries of a secret special counsel investigation headed by Robert Hur, one which will unlikely yield any insights during Biden’s first term of office.

As chronicled by Peter Schweizer in the New York Post, "the Biden family has done five deals in China totaling some $31 million arranged by individuals with direct ties to Chinese intelligence — some reaching the very top of China's spy agency."

An early test of this cooperation failed last month when the DOJ informed House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan that it won’t give his panel access to requested information regarding President Biden’s mishandling of illegally removed and unsecured classified documents that might shed light on national security risk exposures.

The probe was sparked by the Nov. 2, 2022 discovery of 10 classified documents at the Penn Biden Center think tank in Washington, D.C. which has received $54 million in Chinese donations.

Separate stashes have been found at other locations, including a Biden Wilmington, Delaware residence and its garage, both accessible to Hunter.

This is particularly relevant because — as observed by New York Post investigator/journalist Miranda Devine — a 2014 email on Hunter’s "laptop from hell" looks "suspiciously like" it was taken from highly detailed extremely sensitive State Department information.

U.S Treasury Won’t Release Delaware Court Records Either

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, has reported long-standing Treasury Department refusals to provide demanded SARs records connected with a probe into potentially criminal Hunter and Jim Biden activities by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware.

Efforts to secure similar information about large money transfers involving the Biden family and their partners from 13 banks dating back to 2014, when Joe Biden was vice president, have also been unsuccessful.

Delaware investigators, under direction of U.S. attorney David Weiss, have reportedly been looking into a variety of troubling Hunter ventures and affiliations.

One involved his role on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company led by an oligarch who at the time was under investigation for corruption — a position that Hunter accepted while his father, as vice president, was overseeing Obama administration policies in Ukraine.

Others address Biden family equity stakes in ventures with Chinese and Russian oligarchs, along with related interactions between Hunter’s business associates and his father.

The Delaware probe only gained significant media attention after Hunter released a statement that Weiss’s office had notified him of it.

Specific criminal charges against Hunter under consideration reportedly include possible money laundering, violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, and whether he had paid taxes on all of his income.

However, according to The New York Times, people familiar with the Delaware investigation say it "appears to be focused on a less politically explosive set of possible charges stemming from his failure to meet filing deadlines for his 2016 and 2017 tax returns, and questions about whether he falsely claimed at least $30,000 in deductions for business expenses."

Accordingly, just as the larger national security implications were broadly ignored during the 2020 presidential elections, don’t expect this partisan posture to change so long as Joe Biden’s DOJ and Treasury are allowed to run interference.

The only good news in this: we can finally count on House investigating committees to make good on a promise to hold the Biden’s accountable through existing evidence cited in a Nov. 2022 report "demonstrating deliberate, repeated deception of the American people, abuse of the executive branch for personal gain, use of government power to obstruct the investigation" and more.

And real justice ultimately prevailing over all will then be made by another jury: voters in the 2024 court of public opinion.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.