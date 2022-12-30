Some of the Dopiest 2022 Fake News Delusions

Okay, with limited space allowing, I’ll venture to offer just a few favorite 2022 cringeworthy fake media headline candidates.

President Biden is a "Moderate Unifier"

Remember when the liberal media, "independent" NPR much included, cheered that a Biden presidency would end and mend the divisive politics of Donald Trump?

That wasn’t the prevailing theme of Joe’s Sept. 1 "Battle for the Soul of the Nation" speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

What appeared instead was a very angry, repugnantly accusatory toxic assault charging 74 million Trump voters as enemies of the state who "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."

The Southern Border is "Secure"

According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, we’re supposed to take the administration’s word for it that the U.S. border with Mexico is secure.

Don’t dare believe your lyin’ eyes or U.S. Border Control stats which show an open southern border flooded with endless cartel caravans of unvetted migrants from at least 160 countries – recently including at least 100 convicted felons - along with deadly drugs such as fentanyl which have killed at least 100,000 Americans since Biden took office.

Record Inflation is "Transient"

Remember when we were told that inflation was transient because a wonderful new "Modern Monetary Theory" (or magic money tree) assures us that the government can spend as much as we allow because it can always simply print more to cover all foreign and domestic debts?

So having just passed another $1.7 trillion 4,155-page omnibus spending blowout that few if anyone likely read with 7,200 earmarks containing more than $15 billion in pet pork projects for lawmakers, don’t worry. Just keep the printing presses full of ink and paper.

Capitol Riots an "Insurrection"

And that planned White Supremist takeover of the federal government in response to some crazy conspiracy notion that the 2020 election wasn’t the most secure in American history?

Apart from some possible doubts how Joe Biden remarkably got 11 million more votes than the 2008 million election win of his former Democrat rock star boss, Barack Obama, isn’t it also somewhat strange that none of those “insurrectionists” carried firearms, and the only direct fatality –protestor Ashli Babbit – was shot by Capitol policeman Michael Byrd?

Hunter’s Laptop "Russian Disinformation"

That big 2020 election win got a big boost from 51 former government intelligence officials and an eagerly compliant media who were quick to cast doubt on the provenance of scandalous evidence of Biden family foreign influence pedaling on Hunter’s "laptop from hell" reported in a pre-election New York Post story as disinformation concocted by the Kremlin.

Nope, it’s all apparently very true.

Joe "Unaware" of Hunter’s Foreign Deals

Imagine the media feeding frenzy if it had been Donald Trump instead of Joe Biden claiming to have no knowledge of lucrative family foreign business enterprises reportedly including five deals in China "totaling some $31 million arranged by individuals with direct ties to Chinese intelligence — some reaching the very top of China's spy agency."

But it’s now clear from a laptop voicemail regarding an upcoming New York Times article released by the Daily Mail that Joe certainly knew about at least one of these deals, telling Hunter "I think you’re clear. And anyway if you get a chance, give me a call, I love you."

Covid Origin in a "Wuhan Wet Market"

We’re supposed to believe from a pandemic of news reports that the COVID-19 virus that has killed nearly six million people globally — more than one million U.S. deaths —originated in a Chinese live animal market in late 2019 rather than leaked from a Chinese laboratory just miles away that was conducting experimental "gain-of-function" research to create exactly that sort of horse shoe bat sourced pathogen.

Expect that claim to come under scrutiny when a GOP majority takes control of House oversight committees which will examine U.S. roles in supporting those dangerous experiments.

Putin "Blew Up His Own Pipeline"

At a time when Russia holds an economic chokehold on vital European natural gas to finance its Ukraine war, who could possibly imagine that Vladimir Putin would strategically decide to blow up two of his country’s connecting pipelines under the Baltic Sea, Nord Stream One and Two?

Why would Russia "sabotage" its own pipeline when they could simply turn off the valve if they don’t want Germany to receive Russian gas?

Adding to this doubt, it’s curious to wonder why President Biden had stated during a February press conference that "If Russia invades [Ukraine]… then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring it to an end."

When asked by a reporter "But how will you do that exactly, since. . . the project is in Germany’s control?," Biden replied, "I promise you, we will be able to do that."

Stay tuned for more updates on these and countless other progressive media incredulities as we enter the 2024 campaign season.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.