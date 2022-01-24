Orwell's and Shelly's Worlds Have Arrived

Mary Shelley’s famous 1818 "Frankenstein," a novel about a bio-engineered experiment that went monstrously wrong followed by George Orwell’s "Nineteen Eighty-Four" (in 1949), which foresaw draconian government control of information and behaviors as ordained by official "Big Brother" doctrine, have both proven to be terrifyingly and disastrously prescient.

Despite presumably good intentions, Shelly’s Dr. Frankenstein created a biological patchwork beast that asserted unexpected superiority over its human creator and his kin.

The creature boasted: "I was not even of the same nature as man. I was more agile than they and could subsist upon coarser diet; I bore the extremes of heat and cold with less injury to my frame; my stature far exceeded theirs."

Perhaps we shouldn’t entirely blame that zombie apocalypse product for some immodesty.

After all, if the monster was truly so hideous, why would anyone risk trying to create it in the first place? Even Shelly’s fictional miscreant’s mastermind came to fear the inhuman beast, lamenting:

"I, started from my sleep with horror; a cold dew covered my forehead, my teeth chattered, and every limb became convulsed: when, by the dim and yellow light of the moon, as it forced its way through the window shutters, I beheld the wretch — the miserable monster whom I had created."

Demonstrating that truth is sometimes both stranger and more insidious than fiction, the modern monster’s inventors have expressed no such responsibility for their terrifyingly destructive creation — one whose ever-morphing progeny presently have no cures.

Although minute in size, the modern micro-monster has already spread previously unimaginable warp speed havoc on the entire world, posing a mass survival threat.

Whole countries shut down travel; states and communities locked down residents and prohibited public gatherings; parents did their best to home school and monitor children "distance learning;" masks became ubiquitous social attire as people suspiciously circled around each other in six-foot arcs; and high-risk elderly populations were isolated from society altogether where many died alone without chances for caring families to say good-bye.

More than 800,000 people perished in America alone; drug use, alcoholism and suicide rates escalated; children’s social skills and educational performance plummeted; and businesses and family budgets collapsed.

Serving as a precedent for mass mail-in voting, a pandemic of fear also infected legitimate widespread concern regarding compromised national election integrity resulting from mass balloting and vote harvesting without identity verification.

And following repeated public misinformation regarding the monster’s bioengineered "gain-of-function" origins and originators, lots of people increasingly wondered how all this tragedy really came about…most particularly our own government’s now NIH-confirmed role in sponsoring those catastrophic experiments.

George Orwell envisioned eerily similar totalitarian misinformation-based population control in his book "Nineteen Eighty-Four" with a fictional government of Oceania presided over by an all-important Ministry of Truth (or "Minitrue"), subject to Big Brother’s autocratic doctrine.

Housed in an enormous glistening white pyramidal structure amid a landscape of sagging houses and rubble, Minitrue's outside wall was emblazoned with three Big Brother Party slogans: "War Is Peace," Freedom Is Slavery" and "Ignorance Is Strength."

Minitrue’s collaborators included news media and entertainment acolytes.

But, of course, nothing like that would ever happen in the "real world," not in America.

Right?

Like, for example, where a Big Brother would deem to push experimental vaccines with unknown long-term health effects on low mortality risk children?

Where Big Brother vax mandates would be imposed upon federal subjects and serfs - including military personnel — irrespective of individual health concerns, religious objections, remote work status, or even natural immunity gained through previous infection?

Ludicrously, all such very surreal world "governance by diktat" infringements on fundamental individual liberties ignore another reality . . . namely that the new Omicron virus variant which has become dominant doesn’t seem to care a whit whether its resident target has been vaccinated — plus boosted — or not.

Dr. Robert Malone, a key researcher who contributed to developing the vaccine, yet nevertheless strongly opposes mandatory injection requirements, describes a phenomenon known as "mass formation psychosis" which draws parallels to a present-day mentality that occurred among the German population in the 1920s and 1930s in which highly intelligent, educated people went "barking mad."

Dr. Malone explains, "When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other and has free-floating anxiety that things don’t make sense, we can’t understand it. And then their attention gets focused by a leader or series of events on one small point, just like hypnosis. They literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere."

That somewhere is described by Nobel laureate author, John Steinbeck (a very different sort of "Stein" than that of Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein).

In his 1961 novel "Travels with Charley," Steinbeck observes experiences of revisiting a once beautiful, vibrant city of Seattle he previously knew as a young man:

"The old port with narrow streets and cobbled surfaces, smoke-grimed, goes into a period of desolation inhabited at night by the vague ruins of men, the lotus eaters who struggle daily toward unconsciousness by way of raw alcohol.

"Nearly every city I know has such a dying mother of violence and despair where at night the brightness of the streetlamps is sucked away and policemen walk in pairs."

We have recently witnessed the dramatic influence of Big Brother — Maybe "Dr. Faucinstein," (or whatever name we attach to him), transform another once great, spirited city of Manhattan into a barren woebegone colony of sheeple.

But as Steinbeck then more hopefully adds, "And then one day perhaps the city returns and rips out the sore and builds a monument to the past."

Yes…perhaps.

And that’s urgently up to us.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 11 books, "Beyond Flagpoles and Footprints: Pioneering the Space Frontier" co-authored with Buzz Aldrin (2021), is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.