Zelenskyy Should Face Facts, His Cards Are Played

If the wreckage of last Friday’s Oval Office exchange between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump could be expressed in one snapshot, it might show desperately distraught Ukraine Ambassador Oksana Markarova slumped forward with head in hands.

The now all-to-well-known "meeting," requested by Zelensky, had been planned to showcase a mineral resource development partnership agreement to end horrific Russia-Ukraine warfare bloodshed and destruction, provide a U.S. peacekeeping presence to deter future Russian assaults, produce investments and revenues to rebuild the country, and repay American taxpayers for large costs already expended in Ukraine defenses.

Whereas the stage was set for an upbeat signing ceremony followed by an elegant luncheon, neither outcome occurred.

As it turned out, the Zelensky entourage was abruptly asked to leave following a heated globally televised spectacle, and White House officials and staff ate all the food.

After about 40 minutes of cordial discussion in the presence of top U.S. officials and a gaggle of major media network reporters, President Zelensky reintroduced a condition for signing that he clearly knew Trump previously deemed unacceptable; namely that the agreement must include a U.S. security guarantee.

It was also general knowledge that NATO, and with Western European countries most at risk, collectively lacked either the will or military capacity to provide credible commitment to become Ukraine’s protectorate.

By comparison with all of them together, the U.S. has been Ukraine’s largest supporter…more than $100 billion so far including nearly $70 billion in military aid.

Without more US support, Kyiv could find itself short of ammunition by summer.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte admitted in February that "Russia is producing in three months in ammunition what the whole of the alliance is producing in the year, and this is simply not sustainable. We have to ramp up the defense industry production."

Zelensky persisted in demanding that the U.S. guarantee security as part of the deal, arguing that Russia had previously reneged on other agreements.

President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance emphasized that those prior Russian incursions occurred during weak Obama and Biden administrations that Russian President Vladimir Putin didn’t take seriously despite “chest thumping,” and he knew it was now a far different situation under the present administration.

Trump and Vance also bluntly pointed out that Ukraine, which is currently losing the war, is in a very weak bargaining position with Russia, and that a commercial relationship with the U.S. will give them negotiating "cards to play" which they presently lack.

Whereas Putin and Zelensky must each gain some claimed form of "win" in a negotiated bargain following horrific casualties on each side, Trump’s priority is to mediate peace terms acceptable to both that fulfill a commitment he made to American voters while also relieving and compensating economic warfare burdens on taxpayers.

Trump excoriated Zelensky regarding his assertion that stopping Russia’s military advance in Ukraine is vital to future U.S. security. Quite the opposite, he warned Zelensky that he was "gambling with World War III" that would kill millions by resisting realistic peace opportunities.

"You’re not winning this," Trump said, and that "You have a damn good chance of coming out OK, because of us."

The deal Trump put on the table isn’t simply an enrichment scheme for America.

The Kremlin has also reportedly floated an offer to provide access to mineral resources in Russia and in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine to neutralize U.S. ties with Ukraine.

Up to 40% of those minerals are in areas of the country currently under Russian occupation.

Ukraine is believed to possess deposits of at least 20 minerals valued at trillions of dollars. Included are lithium, graphite, titanium, uranium and rare earths, a collection of 19 elements that are essential for everything from cellphones to the defense industry.

Many of these valuable deposits have never been mined, requiring that making some of them commercially viable will require years of study and hundreds of millions of dollars of capital investment.

Accomplishing this under wartime conditions will be enormously difficult.

Trump is offering a commercial partnership where the U.S. provides investment and human development contributions as "a form of peacekeeping that's acceptable to everybody," but not through troops on the ground.

Under original terms of the agreement, Ukraine would reportedly pay some proceeds from future mineral resource development into a fund that would invest in its nation’s projects, whereas resources that already make money for their government — like existing oil and gas production — would be exempted from U.S. joint ownership.

The size of the U.S. stake would be hashed out in future agreements.

Meanwhile, following the ugly Oval Office dust up, Trump declared on Truth Social that casually attired Zelensky had disrespected the U.S., and can only come back "when he is ready for peace."

My guess is that he'll return soon, doing so wearing a properly respectful suit and tie.

