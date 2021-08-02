Where Will Independents Stand on Midterm Voting Issues?

As revealed in a Gallup poll, President Biden came to office at a time when percentages of self-identified voters in the two major parties were quite closely matched, with 30% identifying as Democrats on average in 2020, 29% as Republicans, and 39% as independents.

Then, with some factoring of independents' leanings, Democrats gained a greater edge over Republicans in national support, 48% to 43%.

According to the same survey, while most Republicans identified as conservative, with a quarter holding moderate or liberal views, nearly half of the Democrats identified as moderate to conservative, with only a slight majority as liberal.

Independents, meanwhile, predominately self-identify as ideologically moderate, which is where the deciding outcome of the upcoming 2022 midterm elections can be predicted to hinge.

A more recent mid-June Gallup poll indicates that Joe Biden is rapidly losing that moderate moniker, with his national approval rating since May down 7 points to 48% among independents.

This is a point lower than his 6-point plunge from 56% to 50% among general voters.

An even more ominous trend for midterm Democrats is indicated by a 26-point drop among independents since May in optimism about the “direction of the country” as concluded in a June ABC News-Ipsos poll.

That’s even worse than the 20-point drop to 55% pessimism among overall respondents.

After all, recall that presidential candidate Biden had pitched his campaign on being a moderate national unifier.

Nevertheless, according to a March Pew Research poll, 52% of those surveyed have little confidence that Biden can fulfill that inaugural promise.

Many Democrat-voting independents are now waking up to a very different woke reality than they had bargained for … a radically immoderate Biden pivot from an image of centrist to become heralded by no better authority than Socialist Bernie Sanders as the most progressive president since FDR.

So, how’s that working out so far?

Election Integrity … At a time when about one-third of the public — including a Supreme Court petition by 19 state attorneys general — continue to doubt that Biden fairly won the 2020 election, Democrats have pushed for a grandiosely titled “For the People’s Act” (HR-1) which would institutionalize opportunities for election fraud under federal government authority.

Joe Biden’s hyperbolic claim referring to Republican state legislative election reform bills as “21st century Jim Crow,” and ballot identification requirements as the “most significant threat to our democracy since the Civil War,” are resoundingly rejected by 80% of all eligible voters.

Rampant Lawlessness … In sharp contrast to Donald Trump’s law and order policies, Joe Biden has been conspicuously silent in not vigorously condemning last summer’s mob riots, property destruction, and deadly violence which swept through broad areas of many Democrat-controlled American cities.

Not surprisingly, overall crime rates, including homicides, are soaring in those same cities that are incomprehensibly slashing police budgets following “peaceful protests” that injured 2,000 police personnel, killed approximately 50 people, and caused more than $2 billion of property damage.

National Pride … Most Americans unabashedly love our country and aren’t embarrassed to call themselves patriots.

President Joe Biden’s vision of America is at least a continent removed from President Ronald Reagan’s “bright shining city on a hill,” a land founded on systemic racism dominated by the greatest threat of all, white supremacy.

This oppressive condition is so bad, in fact, that his administration’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken sat impotently through a rebuke by China’s counterpart regarding self-admitted U.S. civil rights violations. Blinken later invited a U.N. Civil Rights Council inquiry into America’s acknowledged abuses.

Racist K-12 School Indoctrination … A majority of Democrats, as well as Republicans, are concerned regarding indoctrination of their children with critical race theory (CRT) and 1619 Project distortions of American history asserting that the U.S. was founded for the express purpose to institutionalize oppressive Black slavery.

Accordingly, the CRT framework teaches white students to think they enjoy special privileges derived from — and bear responsibility to atone for — historical crimes committed by individuals who share their skin color.

Some red states are beginning to legislate against these toxic public education travesties, and they will gain former blue residents and voters in doing so.

COVID Classroom Closedowns … The Democrat pact with teachers’ unions that has shut down public school in-class teaching has deprived low COVID-risk K-12 children of quality education and normal social experiences . This has also burdened working parents with home-schooling responsibilities that again fall heaviest on low-income single-parent family wage earners.

Democrats have also fiercely fought private charter or voucher programs that enable parents to seek better learning options than are afforded to them in local public schools, an issue of concern that crosses partisan divides.

Open Border … Reversals of Trump policies have resulted in a full-blown crisis exemplified by a projected 2 million undocumented Democrats crossing the U.S. southern border this year. Included are children inhumanely crowded in disgusting COVID-infested facilities, their nationwide transfers, and crime cartel exploitation of a total security breakdown by human and narcotic traffickers.

Consequential COVID-spread, child education and welfare costs, drug addiction and crime impacts will be felt far beyond border states including burdened liberal-leaning northern communities.

Energy Policy … The avalanche of self-inflicted crises won’t end at the border.

It will become increasingly impossible to disguise employment casualties and skyrocketing inflation directly attributable to the Biden administration’s war on fossil energy independence and low fuel prices in combination with profligate government spending.

The Biden administration shut down the Keystone XL pipeline along with the tens of thousands of good-paying jobs it would have created, while simultaneously, dropping Trump sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic. These inexplicable decisions will divert U.S. natural gas markets to Germany.

Spending and Inflation … A growing number of Americans are becoming very concerned regarding profligate Democrat spending proposals and family budget crunching inflation consequences that fall hardest on lowest income groups.

An example is a proposed $3.5 trillion entirely Democrat “Infrastructure Bill,” aka “American Jobs Plan” (AJP) of which less than 10% had much of anything to do with legislation addressing roads, bridges and other physical transportation related improvements.

A recent Harris X poll found that about 3 of 4 voters would support a much smaller bipartisan plan that addresses real infrastructure needs.

That Mental Cognizance Thing … An inevitable question is whether Joe Biden is cognitively and judgmentally up to the role of “free world leader.”

How will Commander and Chief Biden respond to ever more prevalent Russian cyberattacks on U.S. government and commercial entities, increasingly emboldened China threats against Taiwan and Hong Kong, Iran’s announced near-nuclear weapons grade uranium enrichment, and the Taliban’s imminent takeover of Afghanistan following full American troop withdrawal?

But then again, worry also about V.P. Kamala waiting to take over from behind the Oval Office curtains.

A pre-2020 election Rasmussen survey found that 59% of likely U.S. voters believed that, if elected, Biden’s running mate would become president before his four-year term ended.

And you maybe imagined that things couldn’t possibly get worse?

