Facts Extinguish Doubts in Gaslighted Fake Media Fabrications

Agenda-driven “news” organizations, talking head pundits, knowledge-delimiting search engines, information-controlling social media platforms, and parroting entertainment celebrities fuel gaslighting misinformation and disinformation loops which severely test public scrutiny and sanity.

Although evidenced on both sides of a rancorous progressive/socialist-conservative/capitalist abyss, deceptive media coverage of all-things Trump has provably lowered irresponsible reporting standards to record lows.

Hillary’s Dirty Dossier Deflection and Distraction

U.S. Special Counsel John Durham's initial long-awaited inquiry findings leave no doubt that Trump-Russia collusion charges that dominated mainstream media attention for more than four years were based upon a fraudulent dirty trick opposition research report funded by the 2016 Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee with lots of help from highly-placed FBI operatives and complicit political cronies.

The purpose of the elaborate deception was to deflect public attention away from Hillary’s national security "problem" involving 30,000 deleted emails, including some exchanges containing highly classified information.

The entirely fabricated Christopher Steele-sourced “dirty dossier” report claiming salacious evidence of then-candidate Trump cavorting with Russian prostitutes in a Moscow hotel was used to serve as the primary information source for the FBI to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA court) warrant to illegally spy on his campaign and presidency.

Kevin Clinesmith, a low-level DOJ attorney, has since pled guilty to falsifying FISA documents targeting former Trump adviser Carter Page .

We now know that those claims which were entirely invented and enthusiastically regurgitated in liberal print and TV outlets had no actual basis in fact. A principal author of those fictions is alleged to be Russian-born Igor Danchenko who has been indicted for lying to the FBI about his role in providing bogus information to British ex-spy Steele.

Michael Sussmann, an attorney likewise with close ties to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, was also recently charged for falsely telling the FBI he wasn't working "for any client" during a 2016 meeting when he shared information about a secret backchannel between Russia's Alfa Bank and the Trump organization.

Tragically for our nation, Hillary Clinton’s dirty disinformation campaign has badly eroded public trust in top federal law enforcement and other ranking public officials who willfully participated, knowing all along that it was bogus.

Trumped Up Impeachment Parodies and Paradoxes

The ongoing Durham investigation is expected to bring criminal grand jury indictments against others in addition to those already filed against Kevin Clinesmith, Igor Danchenko, and Michael Sussmann.

On Nov. 7, former U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures” that he had handed over nearly 1,000 pages of materials to the Justice Department to assist with Durham's investigation. Some of them implicate potentially criminal actions against several very senior Obama and Biden administration officials.

Previous DNI Ratcliffe reported that among those records, handwritten notes from former CIA Director John Brennan revealed he had briefed then-President Barack Obama in 2016 about Hillary’s plan aimed at falsely tying Trump to a Russian hack of the DNC.

Former DNI Clapper was also well aware that the Trump Russian collusion mantra was unsupported. In July 2017 he had told Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and his House Intelligence Committee colleagues: “I never saw any direct empirical evidence that the Trump campaign or someone in it was plotting/conspiring with the Russians to meddle with the election.”

As reported in the Wall Street Journal, the same lack of evidence applied to the FBI agents who started the collusion probe in 2016 and in 2017. Even former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe admitted that the bureau’s reason for opening the case was nonsense.

A parade of other former Obama officials, including Susan Rice, Ben Rhodes and Samantha Power, also declared under oath they’d seen no evidence of Trump collusion or conspiracy.

Although Schiff had access to all of these transcripts, he continued to lie about having “ample” proof of collusion.

In March 2017 on MSNBC, Schiff teased that he couldn’t “go into particulars, but there is more than circumstantial evidence now.” In December of that year, he told CNN that collusion was a fact: “The Russians offered help, the [Trump] campaign accepted help. The Russians gave help, and the President made full use of that help,” Schiff said.

Lapdogs Lay Low on Exposing Hunter’s Laptop Lawlessness

The nation endured another painful political charade concerning President Trump's 2019 telephone conversation with Ukraine's president mentioning legitimate security concerns regarding Biden family foreign influence peddling during a time when V.P. Joe was Obama's lead U.S. Ukraine and China representative.

The central issue involved Biden's public braggadocio about withholding a billion U.S. taxpayer bucks unless he fired the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, a corrupt energy company that was paying son Hunter $50,000 monthly as a no-show board member.

However, we now know that since late 2019, the FBI had been in possession of information obtained on a “laptop from hell” that Joe's son Hunter had delivered to a computer repair shop. Its hard drive revealed Ukraine, China and Russia Biden family payback schemes allegedly trading on Joe's government influence which far eclipsed any corruption President Trump was falsely impeached (and acquitted) for.

Asserting that the laptop was a Russian disinformation ploy, mainstream newspapers and social media titans blocked exchanged coverage of a headlined New York Post story releasing incriminating evidence it contained.

It revealed that then-presidential candidate Joe Biden had previously played significant and knowing roles while vice president in Hunter’s sleazy, lucrative and extortion-prone influence-peddling schemes involving adversarial foreign actors.

Ten days following a December 2013 trip to Beijing with his former V.P. father aboard Air Force Two where both he and Joe reportedly met with his private equity firm’s Chinese partners, Hunter’s company inked a deal with the state-owned Bank of China which created a $1.5 billion investment fund called Bohai Harvest RST (BHR).

Another enormously troubling Chinese incident following Joe Biden's final term as vice president involved Hunter's May 2017 dealings with CEFC, a now-defunct Shanghai-based energy company with broadly known Communist government and military ties, that proposed that the "big guy," confirmed to mean Joe Biden, receive 10% of the venture's equity.

Other potentially compromising Biden family foreign transactions involved a $3.5 million wire transfer to a Hunter-connected firm from the widow of a former Moscow mayor, and a $l00,000 global spending spree with Joe's brother James and sister Sara funded by business associations linked to the Chinese Communist government and the People's Liberation Army.

Clear factual evidence supports lots of reasons why Democrats have much to worry about following broadly predicted GOP Congressional victories when U.S. House committee leaderships flip from focusing all attention on “getting Trump” and reversing his policies to serious scandals, including criminal acts, perpetrated by high level members of their own party.

Shifty House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence chair Adam Schiff, for example, may finally expect long overdue questioning led by his long overdue replacement.