Marxists Mark Momentous Milestones in America's Makeover

There is no question that Marxism is on the march across America where its ideology has come to pervade all key institutions, ranging from universities and schools, to mass media and popular entertainment, to major corporations and medicine, to the arts and sciences, and clearly not least, the Democratic Party.

This philosophy, which has failed, poisoned, and impoverished civilizations everywhere it has been tried, and is on an accelerating trajectory to deconstruct our cherished American culture and values from top to bottom, leaving no sphere of our daily life untouched.

Group Identity Warfare

Branded as "Critical Race Theory," an enormously lucrative neo-Marxist grievance industry has emerged whereby nearly every major U.S. company now has a diversity and inclusion department offering lessons in unconscious bias, workshops on "white privilege," and "struggle sessions" on systemic racism to their employees.

As Saul Alinsky described the strategy in his Rules for Radicals: "the organizer must first rub raw the resentments of the people of the community; fan the latent hostilities of many of the people to the point of overt expression … an organizer must stir up dissatisfaction and discontent; provide a channel into which people can angrily pour their frustrations … your function — to agitate to the point of conflict."

This is the anthesis of the true American heritage which views members of shared communities as embodiments of both common and uniquely distinct strengths, challenges, and priorities.

Rewriting America's History

Scariest of all, more and more school districts across the country are all in on creating programs to instruct K-12 administrators and teachers how to indoctrinate impressionable young minds not only that they live in a racist society, but that they and their parents (if white) carry that historical stain.

President Biden's Department of Education has released the text of a proposed new rule that cites and praises The New York Times' 1619 Project that is being introduced into thousands of classrooms which asserts that modern American capitalism is forever rooted in plantation slavery of the pre-Civil War South.

As observed by the New York Post's Editorial Board, "If this effort succeeds in shaping the nation's youth — tomorrow's leaders — it will be a grievous blow to this country's noble experiment in liberty, in which Americans have always fought to make promises of the Declaration of Independence true for all its citizens."

Free Speech Cancel Culture

America is witnessing a relentless assault on Constitutionally guaranteed First Amendment free speech rights which has even allowed Twitter and other giant tech monopolists to block a sitting president from their platforms.

Alex Stamos, a former Facebook executive, suggested that conservative news outlets, including Newsmax, be de-platformed for proliferation of "radical views." Speaking on CNN, he said, "we have to turn down the capability of these conservative influencers to reach these huge audiences."

During Senate hearings on the subject, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., argued: "When you do that, it leads you to — only one viewpoint can prevail or be tolerated or open for discussion. That leads you straight down the path to socialism."

Government Takeover of Economy

In opposition to legacy U.S. market capitalism, the Leftist economic model as expressed by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engle's The Communist Manifesto, was government control of a command economy under the dictatorship of the proletariat.

Modern Leftists have appropriated a "woke" crony capitalist variant of socialism largely controlled by hugely resourced and powerful globalist corporations who portray themselves as agents of an egalitarian future; arbiters of Georgia voting laws for example.

As cogently noted by Margaret Thatcher, "The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money."

That is already happening in America, as profligate, unaccountable government spending must be paid for with massive inflation and debt that will be passed on to future generations.

Assaults on Rights to Self-Defense

Responding to a latest House Democrat-proposed slippery-slope "assault weapons ban," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said: "One of the things about our Constitution is that we understood early on that if you live in a dictatorship, or in places where the government runs everything, the first thing they take away from you is not just your speech, but your ability to defend yourself."

Overwhelmingly Leftist assaults on personal firearm ownership and incomprehensible calls for defunding police are coming at a time of skyrocketing violent crime rates.

Also recall that former presidential candidate Joe Biden was conspicuously absent last summer in not condemning horrific mob scenes of burning and looting in many major Democrat-controlled cities, and when V.P. candidate Sen. Kamala Harris supported a free bailout program that released violent perpetrators.

Control Over Elections

In reference to a 1923 election of Soviet Central Committee Communist Party membership, Joseph Stalin said: "I consider it completely unimportant who in the party will vote, or how; but what is extraordinarily important is this — who will count the votes, and how."

Fast forward to a present time when the integrity of all public trust in national voting integrity is alarmingly low … a time when even requirements that all voters identify themselves draw accusations of racism.

Forty percent of America's electorate, including 19 state attorneys general who submitted filings with the Supreme court, believe that the 2020 presidential election process was seriously "flawed."

America's Final Choice

For years, America has been on a slow, steady and dangerous path, one that is gradually trading away cherished traditions and freedoms for a system that seeks to claim ownership over all property and repressive control over its subjects on the counterfeit premise that socialism is somehow more compassionate and equitable.

Those harboring such ignorance have learned nothing from experiences in Soviet Russia, China, North Korea, Cuba, Iran, and most recently, Venezuela.

America is at a pivotal point of choosing between socialist and the freedoms of a representative federal democracy that has made us the most prosperous, generous, strongest, freest and, yes, fairest nation on Earth.

That window of decision is rapidly closing.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 10 books, "What Makes Humans Truly Exceptional," (2021) is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.