Marxist Divide and Conquer Agendas Will Topple America

Marxists can be likened to termites.

They are well-known for being stealthy little buggers that surviving by hiding within structures they voraciously munch upon deep from within.

Some of them tunnel in from underground, others fly in from the top, all with the same objective, and usually with the same devastating results.

They eat away at strucures, to the point of collapse.

Exposed rotten damage alerts someone to call an exterminator and carpenter. In some cases, also even more expensive professionals than the two just named are called in.

America’s constitutional structure came very near to that crashing event which could have irreversibly flipped the country into full blown single party neo-Marxist oblivion.

Imagine if Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., hadn't resisted his party’s pressure to break a 50-50 split in casting a determining single vote margin in 2021 to retain the 60-vote filibuster rule on major legislation.

Doing so prevented his party by simple majority from granting statehood to overwhelmingly Democratic-majority-Washington, D.C., and the same to Puerto Rico; packing the U.S. Supreme Court with constitutionally revisionist judges; allowing the executive branch to dictate legislative prerogatives through unchecked executive orders and regulatory mandates; and thereby yielding progressives full control of America’s democratic republic as we know it.

Also, consider the chance exposure of an infestation of noxious insects lurking in Hunter Biden’s "laptop from hell" which evidence rotted deterioration within federal agencies tasked to ensure fair and equal treatment of all citizens under constitutional law.

A Politically Weaponized Justice System

Recall that the FBI sat on a huge body of highly scandalous email and text records, voice recordings, photographs and video materials throughout the 2020 election season evidencing rampant Biden family foreign influence peddling involving Russia, China and other adversarial nations representing enormous national security risks.

At the request of then-candidate Joe Biden’s top presidential campaign advisor, Antony Blinken (now Secretary of State), 51 former top DOJ officials falsely dismissed the laptop’s importance as "having the earmarks of Russian disinformation" without any basis for such a claim whatsoever.

According to an August 2022 survey conducted by Techno Metrica Institute of Policy and Politics, a whopping 79% believed that Trump would have been reelected for a second term had they known the laptop was real, and 47% said that knowing so before the election would have changed their vote accordingly.

Replacing Constitutional Equality with Equity

The word "equity" which is bandied about in Marxist and Socialist ideology doesn’t appear in the U.S. Constitution, whereas the bedrock principle enunciated by America's Founders in the second paragraph of our nation's Declaration of Independence states: ''We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.''

Differences between equality and equity are fundamental and crucial: differences between assuring equal opportunities and equal outcomes; between equal treatment under the law and fingers on scales of justice; between unbiasedly judging people's behaviors and achievements as individuals — or stereotypically as members of groups; between rewarding those who strive for achievements and those who don't.

ESG Attacks on Free Markets

So-called "Environmental and Social Guidance" (or ESG) driven by false equity claims has come to exert unilateral preeminence over vast aspects of our lives, including the forms of energy we use, the cars we drive, and countless other decisions.

In short, ESG operates through economic and political leverage over insanely powerful government agencies, institutions, lobbies, and corporations that purport to know and champion our best interests.

In addition to hurting consumers with higher prices, ESG is driving the U.S. energy supply chain to China, Congo and other countries with terrible environmental and human labor practices on the backs of American pension holders and other investors who are paying the freight.

Divide and Conquer Agendas

The American dream celebrates diversity, broadly recognizing that all communities, very much including Black, Asian, Latino, Muslim and other minority populations enrich our united nation.

America has a long history of welcoming immigrants who want to assimilate and pursue the American dream by learning a common English language, obtaining productive and rewarding work, and supporting freedom and safety of others.

Nevertheless, leaders of our own government — the current president included — have divisively portrayed our country as a hopelessly oppressive racist culture while destructive "Critical Race Theory" (CRT) and revisionist American history are routinely being incorporated into K-12 education and military training programs.

Surrender of National Sovereignty and Security

All countries that value their freedoms and safety implement homeland security border controls to protect their citizens from the movement of illegal contraband and criminal elements, while also promoting lawful trade and travel essential to provide economic prosperity, and national sovereignty.

America’s current administration, in collaboration with Democrat-controlled sanctuary cities and states, have abandoned the very concept of citizen rights and protections by opening our southern border to many millions of illegal and unvetted "undocumented migrants," while counting them in census population surveys that determine "apportionment" of the number of U.S. House of Representative members each state is entitled to elect.

This open border condition also represents a major and escalating national security threat: at least 7.5 million illegal encounters including 169 on terrorist watch lists reported along with an estimated 1.7 million gotaways since President Biden took office.

Customs officials have also arrested more than 35,000 with criminal convictions and outstanding warrants including about 600 known gang members, 178 of those belonging to MS-13.

Let’s urgently call in that termite exterminator and carpenter, (and others, if need be) in time for all this damage to be repaired, and our great American structure made sage and great again.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.