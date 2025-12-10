Weather Hysteria, Green Energy Scams Spur Political Fallout

Failed Weather Predictions and Green Energy Empty Promises Inevitably Bring Political Consequences

In case some of you didn't notice the lack of scary headlines about "worst ever" extreme weather this year or reliable dire warnings from the United Nations about another last chance to save the planet from ravages of fossil-fueled climate Armageddon, maybe it's because mainstream news hasn't had anything sufficiently terrifying to report.

Remember those hurricanes that were destined to become more frequent and severe because of dreaded warming caused by deadly man-made carbon dioxide "pollution" caused by greedy oil companies and revenue-obsessed internal combustion engine producing automotive producers?

First consider that the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season just ended without one making landfall in the continental U.S., the quietist year since 2015, with an average of around two annually.

Whereas monster Hurricane Melissa that blasted Jamaica in late October with 185 mile-per-hour winds and flooding drew lots of attention attributed to climate change, a New York Times article that month highlighting that 12 named storms turned away from the East Coast with only a minor tropical disturbance brushing the U.S. wasn’t noted as anything out of the ordinary.

The Times article didn't cite these things as anything out of the ordinary.

As Bjorn Lomborg, president of the Copenhagen Consensus and visiting fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution points out, attribution science has a tendency to infer bad news to a slight global warming change, while never crediting one to prospective benefits such as atmospheric patterns steering hurricanes away from land areas back out to sea.

A clearer scientific picture of seasonal hurricane occurrences applies accumulated cyclone energy, or "ACE," statistics that integrate the number, strength and duration of all tropical storms, with lower seasonal ACE ratings reflecting less damage potential.

Although the North Atlantic saw roughly a 9% higher ACE this year than the 1991-2021 average, overall, all other Northern Hemisphere ocean basins --- the Northeast Pacific, Northwest Pacific and North Indian — have clocked an overall ACE 19% below that year-to-date normal.

As for blaming human-caused carbon dioxide for everything bad about climate change, the UN which has pushed this “carbon neutral” mantra remarkably concluded its COP 30 climate summit in Belém, Brazil with a stunning rollback of conclusions highlighted from COP 28 which took place two years ago in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

COP 30 ended on Nov. 24 with more than half of nation representatives opposing even non-binding endorsements of transitioning away from fossil fuels, including oil, gas and coal.

And what about those rapidly rising oceans caused by global warming which according to the UN were going to flood the Maldives islands and warranting financial compensation from the U.S. and other developed countries for unfair fossil fueled prosperity?

With its surface elevation only about 5 feet above sea level of the British Indian Ocean, try to fathom, for example, why under climate-caused rising ocean conditions a new billion-dollar expansion has just been added to a Maldives airport built in the world's flattest and lowest-lying country with no possible high ground escape from tsunamis.

As reported in the Wall Street Journal, a research study published in the prestigious journal Nature predicting world economic output would decline 62% by 2100 under a speculative high-carbon emissions scenario was determined to be badly skewed, with a better forecast estimate used dropping to 23%.

There was no reference to having considered enormous economic benefits of fossil fuels that provide more than 80% of world energy or enormous cost and life-quality damage of inadequate and unreliable energy supplies.

Europe, for example, claims to have slashed carbon emissions by 30% from 2005 levels compared with a 17% drop in the U.S., while dramatically driving up electricity costs over much of the continent.

According to the International Energy Agency, Germany now has the world's highest domestic electricity rates, while the U.K. has the highest industrial rates, with Italy falling closely behind with second-most expensive electricity in both categories

Meanwhile, President Trump has announced plans to return automotive purchasers to more affordable free markets by rolling back federal fuel-economy mandates known as Corporate Average Fuel Economy rules, or CAFÉ which would require an average 34.5 miles a gallon for vehicles of model year 2031, down from the 50.4 miles a gallon standard set by the Biden administration to push electric vehicles.

Planned CAFE changes would apply to all model-year passenger cars and light trucks from 2022 to 2031 and would reclassify small sport-utility vehicles and so-called crossovers, which are SUVs built on carlike chassis, as passenger cars instead of light trucks, potentially saving purchasers more than $100 billion over the next five years.

Even more consequential, the Trump administration's EPA is seeking to rescind what is known as its "endangerment finding," a 2009 declaration stating that greenhouse gases threaten public health and welfare by raising global temperatures used to impose sweeping regulations on harmless carbon emissions from power plants, aircraft, motor vehicles and oil and gas production.

The only true endangerment to public health and welfare has resulted from rising tides of bad government energy policies based upon a polluted atmosphere of unsupportable climate and weather alarmism which have flooded the American economy, drowning household budgets.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.