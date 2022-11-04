2-Tier Justice System on Trial Following Midterms

Expect lots of congressional investigations into unabashedly biased treatment of conservative Republicans if/when November 8 elections flip control of House and Senate oversight committees.

Classified Hilary Emails vs. Mar-a-Lago Raid:

Former President Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago residence was invaded by armed FBI agents who rifled through Melania’s wardrobe closet and teenage son Barron’s bedroom looking for classified documents the National Archives and Attorney General Merrick Garland asserted he was not authorized to keep.

Compare this with an earlier time, namely July 2016, when a different U.S. Attorney General, Loretta Lynch, along with then-FBI Director James Comey gave former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton a pass for unauthorized secret government documents in her possession and destroying about 30,000 others she claimed were personal without external validation.

Of about 30,000 emails Clinton finally handed over to the State Department, 110 contained information that was classified at the time she sent or received them, a finding at odds with her repeated assertions that none of the emails were classified at those times.

In addition, “several thousand” of the original trove of work-related emails not turned over by Clinton, three were later determined to contain classified information.

Trump Russia “Collusion” vs. Biden Inc. Foreign Deals:

Although it dominated the headlines for two years, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into charges of Trump collusion with Russian agents to interfere with Hillary’s 2016 presidential bid turned up exactly nada.

We now also know from a subsequent probe by Special Counsel John Durham that the FBI was aware by 2017 that a false “smoking gun” Trump organization Russia Alpha Bank connection cooked up by the Clinton campaign was bogus.

There is, on the other hand, lots of evidence on Hunter’s infamous “laptop from Hell” that the Biden family had engaged in numerous compromising name-peddling deals with foreign adversaries when Joe was vice president and continuing throughout his 2020 candidacy.

Briefly highlighted, these transactions included a $3.5 million 2014 wire transfer to a Hunter-connected firm from the widow of a former Moscow mayor; a $1.5 billion deal Hunter's company inked with the Communist state-owned Bank of China 10 days following a 2013 Beijing trip with his dad aboard Air Force Two; and a 2017 10% cut for “the big guy” (Joe Biden) from CEFC, a company known to be connected with the Chinese Communist Party when he was running for our nation’s highest office.

Trump’s Ukraine Phone Call vs. Biden’s Saudi Pleadings:

President Trump’s first of two impeachments stemmed from a 2019 telephone conversation during which he allegedly asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a political favor in looking into former Vice President Biden’s role in tampering with corruption charges against Burisma Holdings, a major energy company that was paying Joe’s son Hunter $50,000 per month in another unexplainable foreign deal for a no-show board seat at the time.

Biden had publicly bragged during an earlier 2018 televised interview at a Council on Foreign Affairs meeting about withholding a billion-dollar U.S. loan guarantee to Ukraine unless they fired Ukraine’s top prosecutor in the case.

Speaking of political favors, how else can we explain a recent Biden request that Saudi Arabia withhold an announcement until after the November 8 midterm elections that they were going to cut back on oil production despite opposite White House pleadings that they increase supplies presumably to reduce voter pump price pain?

FBI FISA Fraud Spying on Trump and Associates:

The FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation of the Trump campaign and presidency knowingly allowed false information to be used to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court spying warrant against campaign associate Carter Page.

Former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty, but received no prison time for altering an email in connection with the FISA court spying authorization.

There was unambiguous bias against Trump on the part of Peter Strzok who led the FBI’s investigation, and Lisa Page, an FBI attorney who worked with him on the defamation program.

In the run-up to the 2016 elections, when Page worried about Trump winning, Strzok wrote to her, "No, he won't. We'll stop it." Text messages between Strzok and Page also referenced a discussion with then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe regarding the concoction of an “insurance plan” to ensure that Trump would lose.

January 6 Capitol Riot Kangaroo Court:

The House “select committee” show trial by members — all of whom had voted for Trump impeachment which the Senate had acquitted him for — bore little resemblance to the sort of fair justice court procedures that other than a banana republic should expect.

The one-sided, blatantly prejudiced “hearing” provided no opportunity for factual questioning and rebuttals, introduced glaringly deceptive omissions and cherry-picked material presented out of context, and as the liberal New York Times candidly and sanguinely headlined the goal, “Jan. 6 Hearings Give Democrats a Chance to Recast Midterm Message.”

Branded as a Trump-incited “insurrection” to take over the country, media pundits repeatedly and erroneously claimed there had been multiple resulting police fatalities, whereas there had been none.

The only directly related casualty was protestor Ashli Babbitt, a U.S. Air Force veteran who was shot in the neck by Capitol Police officer Michael Byrd who was never charged with improper behavior.

Although the committee has recently subpoenaed Donald Trump to testify, there has been no interest whatsoever regarding why, despite intel reports warning of possible violence — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had refused then-President Trump’s advance offer of up to 2,000 national guard troops to supplement local Capitol protection.

Then-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who later resigned, reported that House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving rebuffed his National Guard request out of concern with the "optics" of declaring an emergency ahead of the protests and rejected the Trump offer.

It took more than three hours before any National Guard troops arrived, well after the damage at the Capitol had been done.

And it will take far longer for November 8 midterm election victors to help repair insidious and expansive damage caused by Democrat political leaders and appointed agency executives who have tilted scales of justice to advance prejudicially partisan agendas.