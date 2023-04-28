How Long Before Biden Is Thrown Under the Bus?

Who could possibly imagine that an apparently cognitively addled Joe Biden whom handlers routinely muzzle from unscripted remarks and can barely read the teleprompted statements they prepare for him is making any momentous decisions beyond choices of breakfast cereal?

Nor do most of us know who is really calling the shots regarding domestic economic and foreign national security policies and decisions that have tanked his job performance numbers to a level where an NBC poll indicates that about 70% of likely voters hope he won’t run again.

The White House leadership picture now becomes increasingly blurred as three very key people who seemed to have lots of influential sway are either electively or forcibly exiting just ahead of an announced Biden 2024 reelection bid.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain

Ron Klain, a seasoned political lobbyist and tactician, has been a very close and highly trusted Joe Biden loyalist over a period of 36 years.

Klain worked with Biden on three of his election campaigns, served as his Chief of Staff as Barack Obama’s VP, and subsequently became Joe’s White House Chief of Staff where he has played a key role in setting the president’s day-to-day activities ... arguably one of the easiest tasks in Washington.

Klain also played a major role in coordinating the Obama administration’s response to the 2014-2015 Ebola outbreak.

And while not directly involved in the White House response to the H1N1 Swine Flu pandemic, Klain commented "a bunch of really talented people" worked on it, but "did every possible thing wrong."

Ron Klain is now being succeeded by Jeff Zients who led the Biden administration’s COVID-19 response which is presently undergoing substantial House Oversight Committee investigation and scrutiny, most particularly concerning collateral economic, social and educational impacts of shutdowns, potential U.S. funding of gain-of-function research that caused the catastrophic pandemic, and failures to press Chinese officials for reliable information regarding a suspected Wuhan lab leak virus source.

Among other ugly clean-up assignments, 56-year-old Zients will also likely be tasked to manage the fallout from discoveries of classified documents at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at his former institute in Washington, which has triggered a special counsel investigation.

Top Economic White House Adviser Brian Deese

Another key White House departure in weeks just ahead of Joe Biden’s announcement to seek a second term, Brian Deese is stepping down as director of the National Economic Council which has broad policy coordination responsibilities across government which has included negotiating with Congress regarding coronavirus aid, “green energy” incentives, and infrastructure budgets.

As a former Obama adviser and global head of sustainable investing at BlackRock, Deese has been an all-out activist pressing for the costly and inflationary climate alarm and social equity premised fad known as Environmental Social Governance (ESG).

Under ESG guidelines, money managers are urged to screen out companies that don’t meet strict environmental standards set by progressive influencers. For example, private and institutional portfolios are discouraged from investing in drilling in favor of wind and solar programs.

In the White House, Deese is credited as instrumental in delivering Sen. Joe Manchin’s, D-W.Va., critical vote for the Democrats' sweeping $740 billion climate bill subject to agreement conditions that were later ignored in implementing legislation based upon the 2020 “Build Back Better” campaign mantra.

Manchin had previously told CBS’s Face the Nation that the energy and climate deal he originally supported would tackle inflation because it will be “aggressively producing more energy, to get more supply, to get the prices down.”.

The senator has since stated that he favors repealing major climate, health and tax provisions in the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” if the Biden administration doesn’t change course in not implementing fossil fuel investments contained in the legislation including actions necessary to complete construction and operation of a West Virginia Mountain Valley Pipeline project.

White House Domestic Policy Director Susan Rice

Susan Rice, who former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell described as the real Oval Office leader and "shadow president," was reportedly among the first ones vetted to be Biden’s presidential running mate and the last so far to depart official White House services.

Rice became a notable political figure when she made famously disingenuous media responses as the Obama-Biden U.N. Ambassador regarding the immediate aftermath of the 2012 militant attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya which claimed the lives of four Americans, including Ambassador Christopher Stevens.

Perhaps non-coincidentally, Rice’s is leaving as Biden gears up his 2024 election campaign just days after the release of a politically damaging Department of Labor report indicating she ignored concerns about southern border migrant kids being treated like indentured servants and put to work for Health and Human Services-connected businesses rather than into schools.

Rice’s departure was announced one day before Biden was expected to release a video message announcing that he will seek a second term in 2024.

So, who is next to be deleted from that White House picture?

Maybe even Joe, whom these and other influential mechanics knew wasn’t hitting on all cylinders long before they put him in the driver’s seat of the buss they steer.

With a very bumpy campaign ahead and their party heading into a ditch, perhaps it’s only a short time before they throw him under the wheels as well.