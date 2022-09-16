Biden's Presidency Is Truly Scary

At first, apart from disbelief, I never took Joe Biden’s election as leader of the free world very seriously.

After all, who could have imagined that a Washington political fixture over a half-century with no perceptible achievements, a candidate whose basement bunker campaign struggled to rally enough attendees to fill a high school parking lot, would nevertheless receive the most votes in our nation’s history?

Bear in mind that this miraculous feat — more than 81 million votes — bested the nearly 70 million 2008 election win of his former Democrat-revered rock star boss, Barack Obama.

Yet true or not — and don’t dare question it — fate gave him one last chance at success, one priceless opportunity to get it all right.

And besides, with America’s deeply divided political scene on the verge of a nervous breakdown, the country plunged into a COVID public-health and economic crisis and rampant chaos and disorder ravaging major cities, maybe Joe — who campaigned as a “uniter” — could help bring the two contentious partisan sides closer together.

It didn’t take very long before any such desperate hopes were dashed.

There was no big surprise that, true to form, Joe Biden has always been famously known as a “gaffe machine.” The larger issue is that he is also a perpetual prevaricator who can’t be trusted as truthful on issues large or small.

Plainly stated, Joe lies a lot: sometimes to make himself seem a more accomplished, consequential figure; sometimes because he simply doesn’t know facts and makes stuff up; and sometimes because he believes it will get him out of trouble for big errors and failures which sycophant media advocates will reliably ignore.

In the first instance — blatant braggadocio — Biden blatantly lied about his academic credentials, falsely claiming that he graduated in the top half of his Syracuse University law school class on a full scholarship; and that he had been named the outstanding student in the political science department as an undergraduate at the University of Delaware.

Biden dropped out of his earlier 1988 presidential run after also being caught lifting unattributed quotations from speeches by other politicians, including Robert F. Kennedy, Hubert H. Humphrey, and British Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock.

It’s increasingly clear that Joe Biden also lied to the American people in claiming that he knew nothing about his son’s incriminating family foreign influence peddling deals revealed on Hunter’s infamous “laptop from Hell.”

During an appearance on Fox News, former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr said, “I was very disturbed during the debate when candidate Biden lied to the American people about the laptop.”

“He’s squarely confronted with the laptop, and he suggested that it was Russian disinformation and pointed to the letter written by some intelligence people that was baseless — which he knew was a lie,” Barr added.

Most concerning is compromising evidence of potentially criminal Biden family foreign influence peddling activities, including five deals in China reported in the New York Post “totaling some $31 million arranged by individuals with direct ties to Chinese intelligence — some reaching the very top of China’s spy agency.”

The Post further observes: “Indeed, every known deal that the Biden family enjoyed with Beijing was reached courtesy of individuals with spy ties. And Joe Biden personally benefited from his family’s foreign deals.”

Meanwhile, after pursuing executive actions to shut down the fossil fuel industry ending American energy independence, fueling four-decade high inflation and doubling average pump prices, the Biden administration’s Energy Department inexplicably transferred nearly a million barrels of oil from the U.S. emergency Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Sinopec, a Chinese company where former V.P. Biden’s son Hunter’s private equity firm, BHR Partners, bought a $1.7 billion stake seven years ago.

Consider that this same guy is negotiating trade deals on our behalf with President Xi Jinping and heading our vital national defense strategies.

We can be reminded of the national defense perils when Commander in Chief Biden’s first attempt to score a vainglorious Sept. 9 Afghanistan photo op withdrew our military troops before civilians; left 13 of our service personnel dead; and abandoned more than $80 billion of modern weaponry along with our vitally strategic Bagram Air Force Base under Taliban control.

On the domestic front, Joe has also failed his duty as president to secure America’s sovereign southern border from what can objectively be characterized as an invasion by millions of unvetted, illegal migrants from more than 160 countries, many of which are hotbeds of anti-U.S. terrorism.

Mexican criminal cartels have exploited his administration’s de facto open border policy for human sex and narcotics trafficking, the latter contributing to more than 100,000 U.S. deaths last year.

Joe Biden — and by extension, America — is fundamentally plagued with obvious judgment impairment problems.

Whatever each of our various partisan and policy propensities, it’s both terrifying and embarrassing to witness the leader of our nation incapable of staying on message during off-scripted comments; being blocked from speaking to an attendee at a Easter event by a White House staffer in a bunny costume; or conclude a prepared talk attempting to shake hands with an imaginary person.

Seriously scary consequences of Joe Biden’s cognitively erratic state are far from imaginary.

Having become deluded by far-left handlers who script his teleprompter to imagine himself to be an incarnation of FDR, Joe’s readily malleable ideology has embraced socialism on steroids.

Gone were any plausible pretenses of Joe Biden "the uniter" he had repeatedly promised to be during his darkly ominous Sept. 1 "Battle for the Soul of the Nation" speech in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia illuminated with blood red lighting as two Marines standing at attention in the background lent an image of militarization.

What appeared instead was a very angry, repugnantly accusatory toxic assault charging 74 million Trump voters as enemies of the state.

As for winning national hearts and souls, the messaging couldn't have been more menacing.

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans," Biden said, "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."

Evidenced by an unprecedented weaponized Department of Justice/FBI raid on a former president’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago, Joe’s continued assaults on MAGA Republicans should be properly seen as an attempt both to marginalize the opposition and to intimidate it into submission and silence.

This demonstrated willingness to unleash powers of the state against those holding competing and disfavored beliefs is a left turn to tyranny … the most terrifying consequence of a 2020 disaster that floated this otherwise inconsequential individual to our nation’s highest office.