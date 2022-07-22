Biden Should Visit Texas, Not Adversaries for Oil

President Joe Biden could have avoided unnecessary jet lag and saved taxpayers lots of money not having to fly around the world in gas-guzzling Air Force One desperately pleading for foreign oil when he could have simply used Barack Obama’s famous Oval Office desk pen and phone to reverse his own policies and release abundant supplies at home.

Doing so, Joe might have also avoided siphoning America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) for a quick temporary fix in the runup to what portends to be a red wave of a full public pump pain revolt in upcoming congressional midterm elections.

Biden’s Energy Department has refused compliance with requests in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by a nonprofit government watchdog, the Functional Government Initiative, to compel records concerning administration officials’ decision to tap the oil reserves in the absence of a sudden disruption in supply such as a hurricane or cyberattack.

Amid desperate U.S. shortages, it’s particularly mystifying why Biden’s DOE would sell between a fifth and a sixth of the reserve oil that Joe bragged about releasing to boost America’s supply offshore to Europe and Asia, most particularly a transfer of 950,000 of those emergency SPR barrels to China … a country that is Russia’s main market to support its war against Ukraine that he blames for America’s skyrocketing pump prices.

Even more disturbingly curious, is contemplating why that DOE China sale went to Unipec, the trading arm of the China Petrochemical Corporation — better known as Sinopec, which former V.P. Biden’s son Hunter’s private equity firm, BHR Partners, bought a $1.7 billion stake in seven years ago.

Unipec’s bid was selected by DOE as only one of 12 among 126 foreign bids submitted to receive part of the SPR offering based upon the “price-competitive sale.”

The Washington Examiner reported that Hunter remained listed as a 10% owner of BHR through Skaneateles, another company he solely owned, as recently as last March.

In any case, it might be logical to assume that Unipec’s bid had already been prepared and was likely being vetted under DOE review by that time.

Meanwhile, after former 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden branded Saudi Arabia as a pariah state, blaming Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for killing prominent Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, he recently fist bumped on a four-day Middle East political pilgrimage all the way to his royal kingdom to beg for a benevolent oil production bailout.

Saudi Arabia is the top exporter of oil to the U.S., accounting for 5% of petroleum imports, and 6% of crude imports.

The president returned with little to show for his trip other than bruised knuckles, empty hands, and humiliatingly diminished stature on the world stage opposite the same Crown Prince who had previously refused to accept his phone calls.

In response to the meetings, Saudi officials said that future production decisions will need to be coordinated with the rest of OPEC+ and must also involve a separate group of crude producers led by Russia as necessary to balance the world supply market.

Any resulting output increases are expected to be modest.

As reported in The National, a United Arab Emirates newspaper, Crown Prince Mohammed told those present at the meetings: "The kingdom has announced an increase in its production capacity level to 13 million barrels per day, after which the kingdom will not have any additional capacity to increase production."

He continued: "Adopting unrealistic policies to reduce emissions by excluding main sources of energy will lead in coming years to unprecedented inflation and an increase in energy prices and rising unemployment and a worsening of serious social and security problems."

Gee… Ya think?

Now that Russia and OPEC+ are going to confab together to agree on how to balance out the global oil supply, do you suppose Moscow can also spare us some, plus arrange for getting a little extra help from Iran as well?

After all, the Biden administration has been relying on Russia to negotiate Iran’s return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), aka, “Iran Nuclear Deal,” with reports that Vladimir Putin recently traveled to Tehran for friendly talks with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei…but probably not regarding how to benefit America.

And if not Iran, what about Venezuela?

As reported by CNN.com, Biden officials traveled there to meet with representatives of Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship in March for “talks on potentially allowing the country to sell its oil on the international market, helping to replace Russian fuel.”

Here’s an even better deal to consider.

Texas has an abundance of untapped oil and natural gas that can come in enormously handy.

And the really neat thing about it is that it’s not only closer, cleaner and cheaper, but also doesn’t require deals with dictators, tyrants and other regimes that don’t have America’s best interests at heart.

So Joe, why not come here and visit too…maybe check out our terrific Blue Bell ice cream while you’re at it?

But stay away from our southern border. It isn’t very safe.