Will Fickle Media Jump USS Biden Ship?

Can Democrats really afford to have President Biden run unopposed in 2024, and would the legacy media let them?

After all, it’s going to be a very rough election season for Joe and his administration with the dismal state of America’s economy, a disruptive southern border invasion of epic scale, and family foreign influence peddling and national security breach scandals too flagrant for them to continue to hide or ignore.

With Republicans controlling House Oversight and Judiciary Committees, there are certain to be rising tides of warranted nonstop investigations and public information releases that can no longer be contained by former House leadership, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff.

Expect impeachment filings against the president over his failure to protect border sovereignty and his reckless treatment of classified government documents illegally purloined from the White House when he was vice president.

Whereas the Democrat-controlled Senate would likely fail to follow up and force Biden out of office, the charges would further damage him as a viable candidate.

He’s already in bad shape, with a vast majority of all likely voters hoping he won’t run again.

According to results of a December CNBC All-America Economic Survey, 70% of respondents, including 66% of Independents and 57% of Democrats agreed that he should bow out from doing so.

The Democrats' problem — and it’s a big one — is, who else have they got as an alternative?

For a while they seemed to be floating trial balloon ideas of running Pete Buttigieg, or even Beto O’Rourke.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom apparently wants the job, but his state’s record on handling its economy, crime or taxes is hardly a model most others wish to emulate, especially in comparison with a prospective Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis candidate rival.

Which brings up another important issue.

With manufactured frenzy over “bad Donald Trump” dominating the media from the time he first descended the golden escalator throughout two impeachment attempts and a Capitol riot kangaroo court show trial, what if unfolding developments prove they succeeded in taking him out of the 2024 race only to be primaried by DeSantis as the preferred GOP replacement?

A December Suffolk University/USA Today poll of registered voters revealed that nearly two-thirds of Republicans and Independents who identified as either conservative or very conservative (65%) said they wanted DeSantis to run, and 56% of those same voters preferred him to Trump.

In a hypothetical matchup, DeSantis also leads President Joe Biden 47%-43% among all voters, with 7% undecided, and 2% indicating they would vote for someone else.

Herein lies still another Dem dilemma in the polarizing personage of Vice President Kamala Harris who would be in line to become a coveted “first U.S. woman president of color.”

No, despite dismal public approval ratings, Kamala isn’t likely to relinquish that presumed entitlement position if Joe drops out of 2024 candidacy.

A January RealClearPolitics/Los Angeles Times analysis showed that only 40% of registered voters had a favorable opinion of Harris, a net rating of -13 percentage points.

Apart from her transparently inauthentic superficial demeanor, Harris’ embarrassingly inept meetings with foreign leaders and abject failure as the Biden administration’s designated “Border Czar” have contributed to her broad public confidence deficit.

Although Kamala has often been regarded my many — including this writer — as Joe’s best insurance policy against successful impeachment, that undistinguished leverage cuts both ways.

Now, Democrats may be stuck with her as well.

In any case, it’s getting very late in the election season for them to come up with a plausible alternate contender.

Without benefit of an anti-Trump hysteria distraction coupled with FBI and media coverups of Biden, Inc. demons lurking Hunter’s “laptop from Hell,” Democrats sorely need some policy successes to brag about, policy visions that are compatible with traditional American aspirations and values, and a candidate with recognized achievements in all three categories.

Truth be known, they have none of these … a failed track record, no uniting messages, and an empty bench of attractive prospects.

Making matters worse, they’re now on the receiving end of countless congressional investigations into far-ranging abuses of public trust ranging from Biden family profiteering from deals with foreign adversaries — to origins of COVID and those classified documents stored in Joe’s garage behind his Corvette.

But will the media finally take notice and report these headline banner updates?

Maybe their business models based upon counting viewer eyeballs and article clicks will leave them lousy alternatives also.

Let’s truly hope so.