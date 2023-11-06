House Will Impeach Biden, Voters Will Remove Him

There are no good reasons nor prospects for Republicans to remove Joe Biden from office prior to November ’24 elections.

An impeachment trial in the Senate will drag on with Democrats circling wagons to protect him regardless of rapidly mounting foreign influence peddling and bribery profiteering evidence.

Whereas it’s no secret that with public approval numbers tanking, many Democrats would like to see Joe drop out of a reelection bid, they’ve got a big problem also — a presumptively entitled replacement named Kamala — who polls as bad or even worse.

A recent Gallop poll showed that among young people ages 18 to 34 — a major Democrat cohort group — nearly 64% disapproved of President Biden’s performance so far.

In fact, Democrats have an even bigger problem, a landslide takeover of their party by radical neo-Marxist elements whose failed policies have had disastrous economic, social and safety impacts at national, state and community levels.

Included are escalating food costs; an uncontrolled and unvetted southern border invasion; an explosion of urban crime; a deadly narcotic epidemic; racist, anti-American, and sexual age-inappropriate indoctrination of children; abandonment of fossil-fueled energy independence; and provably incompetent military leadership (Afghanistan) with likely avoidable wars in Ukraine and the Middle East if adversaries had taken our current White House seriously.

Few, this writer predicts, truly believe that Joe Biden whose conspicuous cognitive and physical decline and carefully scripted and scheduled appearances is calling his administration’s policy shots anyway.

Exchanging Joe Biden with any other Democrat who is managed and accountable to the same party puppeteers is doomed to similarly dismal outcomes.

In any case, House Republicans do have every good reason and public obligation to proceed with impeachment inquiries against arguably the most personally corrupt and compromised president in U.S. history.

Joe’s previously repeated claim that he knew nothing about son Hunter’s foreign business is proving blatantly false, as are subsequent revisionary statements that the president was “not in business” with his son, and now, as per ranking Oversight Democrat Jamie Raskin, Joe “did not profit from his family members’ business ventures.”

Recent contrary bank record evidence released by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer reveals that in the first half of 2017, Hunter and Biden family business associates negotiated a deal with CEFC, an energy company linked to the Chinese government, that earmarked 10% of the joint venture be held by Hunter for his father, “the big guy.”

When a $10 million commitment didn’t come, Hunter sent a July 30, 2017, shakedown WhatsApp message demanding payment to Raymond Zhao, a CEFC associate, warning: “I will make certain that between the man [his dad] sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”

A week later, a CEFC affiliate company sent $5 million to Hudson West III, a Hunter joint venture, with $400,000 transferred that same day to Owasco, P.C., another company controlled by Hunter who then, less than a week later, wired $150,000 from his entity to a company owned by Joe’s brother James and wife Sara Biden.

On Aug. 28, 2017, Sara withdrew $50,000 from said company and immediately deposited it into a personal bank account belonging to her and her husband which previously had an account balance of $46.88.

On Sept. 3, she cut a $40,000 “loan repayment” check from that account to Joe Biden’s personal account, an amount which constitutes precisely 10% of the big guy’s proposed cut of $400,000.

It didn’t end there.

On March 1, 2018, a James and Sara account sent a $200,000 check to Joe after receiving a $600,000 “loan” from Americore Health, a hospital operator, which according to a later corporate bankruptcy filing, was “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

No such alleged loan agreements or repayments have since been found.

So, why should and will Republican House members predictably vote to impeach Joe Biden given little chance of removal?

Because such investigations highlight Democrat corruption in putting this compromised individual in the Oval Office beginning with a basement bunker campaign, a Hunter laptop from hell DOJ/FBI Russian disinformation coverup, and all-in-all, subsequent defenses of illicit actions that would land you or me in the slammer.

This is occurring as they perpetrate myriad lawfare attempts to ban Donald Trump from tromping him and them in ’24 presidential and congressional elections.

They have good reason to worry.

According to a Nov. 5 New York times headline article, “Trump Now Leads Biden” in five of six battleground swing states where “a majority of the voters in the poll said Biden's policies have personally hurt them.”

This includes voters who “overwhelmingly favored Trump on immigration, national security, and the Israel-Hamas war.”

When the far-left mainstream media is in a full panic mode, there is good reason to hope that voters are finally waking up to the urgent wisdom expressed by Ronald Reagan on January 5, 1967:

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”