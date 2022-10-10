Will Biden Family Time Bombs Detonate Before Midterms?

After initiating a probe in 2018 into a variety of potentially criminal acts by Hunter Biden, prosecutors from the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware have reportedly decided that there is sufficient evidence to indict him on a couple of obvious violations … tax evasion and an illegal gun purchase.

Big deal.

In doing so, they have apparently skated on calling on a key witness with extensively documented information regarding Biden family foreign influence peddling deals with far greater complicity implications for his father — and national security problems for the nation — while also delaying a final decision to push forward on the two indictable findings until after the November midterm elections.

Besides, it’s not as if the DOJ hasn’t previously known about Biden family corruption from the git-go. The FBI sat on Hunter’s laptop from hell since at least December 2019 …throughout the 2020 election period.

So, what about long-ignored bombshell revelations about some truly evil demons lurking in Hunter’s hard drive that have been exposed by his former business partner, Tony Bobulinski?

In October 2020, Bobulinski publicly revealed Joe Biden’s involvement in his son’s business, including CEFC, an energy company connected to the Chinese Communist Party headed by an oil tycoon, Ye Jianming.

A May 13, 2017 email sourced from the laptop established a 10% cut in the deal to be held by Hunter for the “Big Guy,” said by Bobulinski as referring to Joe Biden at the time he was running for America’s highest office.

CEFC was to provide $10 million in working capital to SinoHawk, LLC, a U.S. joint venture incorporated by Ye, Hunter Biden, his uncle James Biden, Tony Bobulinski, and two other partners, James Gilliar and Rob Walker.

Hudson West IV, a limited liability corporation controlled by Ye, owned half of SinoHawk, and Oneida Holdings, a Delaware-based LLC owned by Hunter and his partners were to receive the other $5 million half of CEFC funding as a “non-recourse loan.”

A recent Bobulinski interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson alleges that Hunter and Jim Biden then proceed to “defraud” him and two other Oneida partners, Walker and Gilliar, of at least $5 million from CEFC as they “took the money for themselves.”

Bobulinski told Carlson. “It appears that Hunter Biden, Jim Biden, and the Biden family really copied the same document down to typos [and] the serial number and they removed [the name] Oneida Holdings [and] replaced it with Owasco, which was [the name of] Hunter Biden’s law firm or business that he operated.”

If true, fraud is a criminal offense, one which we might ordinarily imagine the Delaware court looking into Hunter’s numerous legal problems would be interested to peek at.

In any case, and quite remarkably, they apparently didn’t consider Hunter’s former partner who had vast documentary materials to share worth inviting.

Furthermore, after giving the FBI a five-hour Oct. 23, 2020, interview detailing the Biden family’s influence-peddling operation in foreign countries during Joe’s vice presidency, the agency reportedly did nothing to follow up in any apparent way.

The information dump included contents of his three cellphones containing encrypted messages between Hunter and Jim Biden and their business partners, emails, and numerous financial documents.

Bobulinski asserted that former FBI lead agent on the case — Timothy Thibault — never got back to him when Bobulinski came forward with the information ahead of the 2020 election.

Thibault, who has been accused by Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., of having animus against Trump and slow-walking the Hunter Biden investigation, has since left the agency.

“In October 2020, an avenue of additional derogatory Hunter Biden reporting was ordered closed at the direction of … Thibault,” Grassley wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland in July.

Bobulinski says he now realizes through whistleblowers who have come forward to Republican members of Congress, that the FBI buried his damning disclosures about the Biden family, and he believes that the four-year Delaware investigation into Hunter is dragging out indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s assertions that he knew nothing about nor had any part in his son’s foreign business dealings are beyond belief.

On the contrary, Bobulinski in the most recent Tucker interview, again asserted that President Joe Biden was highly involved in his son’s overseas business operations. He noted that “How, if he had zero knowledge of that, could he be telling his son that he’s in the clear” regarding an article from the New York Times on Hunter Biden’s work with a Chinese company.

Bobulinski was referring to a voicemail that Biden left his son regarding a 2018 New York Times report about Hunter’s CEFC deal with Ye Jianming telling him “I think you’re clear.”

Hunter’s 2017 emails also show that keys he requested for office mates, included his father, stepmother Jill, uncle James, and Gongweng Dong, the “emissary” of since disgraced and disappeared former high-flying CEFC chairman and high-level Chinese Communist Party official Ye Jianming.

These Biden family forays into the murky twilight zone of foreign intrigue didn’t begin after Joe had temporarily left public office.

As Bobulinski told Tucker in 2020, “So obviously as we already discussed throughout 2015 and as in 2016 while Joe was still the sitting vice president of the United States, these guys had been doing extensive work around the world in places like Oman, Luxembourg, and Romania that I was being made aware of but I obviously hadn’t come off the bench and agreed to be part of this.”

Tony Bobulinski’s big question about why he wasn’t brought to testify before the Delaware court should resonate with every one of us.

Further, will the DOJ/FBI and mainstream media continue to succeed in burying his information from the public until after the midterms?

Will Hunter get a slap on the wrist court judgment to make his and his dad’s problems go away … and even if they try, will a Republican flip of congressional oversight committee control bring the matter under full accountability that serious consequences demand?

Stay tuned and concerned.