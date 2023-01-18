Who All Had Access to Biden's Classified Documents?

As you likely heard, Joe Biden illegally removed a bunch of documents — some marked the equivalent of top secret — during the time he was vice president.

No one apparently knows or will say how many were discovered as they have been found in three different locations so far.

Nor is there any known record of a chain of custody for security purposes tracking where they may have been moved over the past six years, by whom, for what purposes, and most important, who has gained access to the information contained.

Some reportedly relate to Ukraine matters when Joe headed up Obama administration policy negotiations with that country and son Hunter held a lucrative no-show board position with Burisma, an energy company there in which Vice President Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion of U.S. aid unless they fired the government prosecutor who was pressing charges.

If this is much ado about little, recall the DOJ authorized the FBI's armed raid on former President Donald Trump's private residence at Mar-a-Lago, including an invasion of former First Lady Melania's wardrobe closet and teenage son Barron's bedroom.

Consider that the Mar-a-Lago document storage room was an enormously secure Secret Service protected environment where Trump had previously provided controlled access to the FBI and was negotiating with the National Archives over possession of specific documents which — unlike former Vice President Biden — he had unlimited rights to declassify.

We still don't know why that raid was authorized amid legitimate suspicions that it was connected to politically supporting the Democrat Select Committee Jan. 6 Capitol Riot clown show.

Whereas Attorney General Merrick Garland who ordered the Mar-a-Lago raid has appointed special counsel Robert Hur to investigate the Biden national security breach, we witness no similar government searches of properties used by Joe or his family where restricted documents may have been — or are presently being stored.

Instead, such matters appear to rely on the "goodwill" of lawyers and staff who are close to the current beleaguered president and his family.

Take those documents found on Nov. 2, 2022, at the University of Pennsylvania's Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in a private office Joe used until April 2019.

Especially disturbing, the New York Post describes the Penn Biden Center as a "Biden administration patronage mill" and "dark money nightmare" which reportedly received $15.8 million in anonymous Chinese gifts in 2017 and another $14.5 million donation in May 2018, three months after the center formally opened.

The University of Pennsylvania which hosts the Biden Center reportedly received $47.7 million from China in the three years when Joe was affiliated with it, money which paid him more than $900,000 for a non-teaching professor position since he first departed the White House.

Coincidental or not, it's warranted to note that the Penn Biden Center lobbied Attorney General Garland to end Trump's China Initiative which had pushed back against the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) infiltration of universities throughout the country ... and DOJ complied.

Then there's those murky Biden family foreign influence peddling national security issues, China again in the forefront.

Recall that the newly reported documents which were known but not reported by the DOJ before either the Mar-a-Lago raid or the 2022 midterm elections cover a time period when Hunter had accompanied his vice president dad on a 2013 trip to Beijing Aboard Air Force Two ... returning 10 days later with a $1.5 billion deal his company inked with the Communist state-owned Bank of China.

Emails from Hunter Biden's laptop show that Hunter was involved in launching the Penn Biden Center, and that he had also previously worked to arrange for keys to be made for "office mates" at another private office space listing his father, Jill Biden, his uncle Jim Biden, and Gongwen Dong, whom he described as an "emissary" for Chairman Ye Jianming — the chairman of CEFC, Chinese Energy Co., a now-defunct company closely associated with the Chinese regime.

CEFC reportedly paid Hunter and Jim Biden $4.8 million in 2017-2018, with a 10% cut listed in an email for the "big guy" (Joe Biden?).

Where were those classified materials being stored during this time of such China deals? Just who was in charge of their custody?

Which leads to this same question regarding other documents being stashed in Joe Biden's garage and residence in Wilmington, Delaware, where — according to Hunter's driver's license and credit account records — he was living with unfettered access.

​Rep. James Comer, R-Ky, chair of the House Oversight Committee, has blasted the Biden White House for its lack of transparency about the recent discovery of classified documents at the president's Delaware home and former office at the Penn Biden Center — and has demanded to see the visitor logs for both.

Comer has pledged to have his committee delve into "Biden family influence peddling" and how the president's family benefited from the Penn Biden Center's "anonymous donations" — including from China.

"There's a pattern here of anonymous sources of money flowing into Biden's pockets and Biden interests and it's very concerning. This is a national security risk," Comer said.

And our nation's defenses against foreign adversaries and its justice system have been significantly compromised as consequences.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.