Biden in Glass House Questions Musk's Foreign Business

President Joe Biden's Nov.14 Beijing trip to meet with China's President Xi Jinping carried along lots of excess personal baggage including compromised business and conflicted political agendas that warrant serious national security concerns.

Nevertheless, in a spectacular lack of self-awareness coupled with colossally hypocritical chutzpah, Joe recently expressed essentially the same threat warning against new Twitter owner Elon Musk, stating that his relationships with foreign countries are "worthy of being looked at."

Biden's cautionary comment was in response to a question posed to the president by a reporter at a White House news conference: "Do you think Elon Musk is a threat to U.S. national security and should the U.S., with the tools you have, investigate his joint acquisition of Twitter with foreign governments, which include the Saudis?"

The query was triggered by Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's rollover of their more than $1.89bn (£1.7bn) previous Twitter stake into Musk's company takeover.

Biden responded with a seemingly sanctimonious smirk, "Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at," then adding, "Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate — I'm not suggesting that. I'm suggesting it's worth being looked at. That's all I'll say."

It's little wonder that Joe Biden isn't the least bit pleased that Elon's Twitter purchase promises to end censorship of conservative opinions which contradict officially approved versions of "facts."

And it's also no secret that Musk has been a big pain to the current administration with regard to his open contempt for many federal regulatory oversight agencies — most particularly the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nor did he likely win Biden's affection in referring to him as a "labor union sock puppet" over free-choice employment policies which provoked relocation of his Tesla headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas.

But after all, wouldn't you expect Joe to cut Elon some slack after plugging electric vehicles into the progressive green nirvana marketplace, even if more than half of them are manufactured in China, and virtually all of them rely on rare earth materials produced there for all-important batteries?

And if Elon was truly a national security threat, why would the federal government possibly grant money and top-level clearance approvals to launch military defense payloads and International Space Station crews/cargo aboard his SpaceX rockets?

On the other hand, what about Joe?

In case of point, Republicans have been actively conducting investigations of their own into Biden family foreign business dealings both when Joe was vice president and actively campaigning for the 2020 presidency.

Among those inquiries, Republicans will certainly query such transactions as a $3.5 million 2014 wire transfer to a Hunter-connected firm from the widow of a former Moscow mayor; a $1.5 billion deal Hunter's company inked with the Communist state-owned Bank of China 10 days following a 2013 Beijing trip with his dad aboard Air Force Two; and a 2017 10% cut for "the big guy" (Joe Biden?) from CEFC, a company known to be connected with the Chinese Communist Party when he was running for our nation's highest office.

As noted in the New York Post, "For those wondering why Joe Biden is soft on China, consider this never-before-reported revelation: The Biden family has done five deals in China totaling some $31 million arranged by individuals with direct ties to Chinese intelligence — some reaching the very top of China's spy agency."

The Post further observes: "Indeed, every known deal that the Biden family enjoyed with Beijing was reached courtesy of individuals with spy ties. And Joe Biden personally benefited from his family's foreign deals."

There is also a rather peculiar matter regarding why, during a global oil and natural gas shortage while desperately seeking bailouts from OPEC+, Venezuela, and potentially Iran ahead of midterm elections, the Biden administration sold nearly 100 million barrels of precious oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to a Chinese company with which Hunter formerly held a large financial position.

On top of this, why — particularly at a time when he apparently has concern regarding foreign security risks — would Joe cancel former President Donald Trump's China Initiative established to combat technical spying at universities and research institutions, and end restrictions against TikTok, a huge Chinese social media company which reportedly mines U.S. users' personal data.

In another curious unwinding of hardline Trump policies, the Biden administration granted the blacklisted Chinese tech giant Huawei a license to purchase chips used in automobile manufacturing despite a critical U.S. shortage ... this at a time when Beijing threatens to attack Taiwan, the world's largest producer of advanced chips.

Meanwhile, as China now builds more coal-fired plants than all of the rest of the world combined, President Biden fecklessly pleads with President Xi to join his policies to address that greatest of all existential global threat — climate change.

Compromised? Conflicted? Corrupted? Confused?

Pick any or all explanations for this madness and you're probably right.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.