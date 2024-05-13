Biden's 'Trump Is Worse' Strategy is Failing

Don’t ever expect any affectionate words about Donald Trump in The Wall Street Journal from oft-featured Washington swamp scene essayist Peggy Noonan.

In her last-week column titled “2024: A Certain Fatalism Sets In,” Noonan ponders whether there’s anything Joe can do at this late date to pull out a November election win whereas it’s dawning on voters that he’s too old and infirm while Donald J. is too crazy.

So, Noonan draws upon a line of advice from an unidentified veteran Democratic officeholder: “A pro-Biden coalition does not exist, but an anti-Trump one does.”

The answer then is that Biden must stop making the election a referendum on his record, but “Instead make it a referendum on Trump’s. When people are this negative, make it about your opponent.”

Given comparisons regarding recent conditions voters care most about under the last two administrations, not running on Biden’s performance record should be considered a no-brainer (pun intended).

According to two Pew Research Center surveys, one analyzing the 2020 vote and the other conducted last month, former President Trump has gained a national lead, including in all seven swing states of which current President Biden had previously won six.

Major shifts away from Biden, toward Trump, have occurred among Black, Hispanic, and Asian voters (including college-educated Black and Hispanic); more gains among women than men; and larger increases involving a 30 to 49-year-old cohort group most typically issue-focused on family finances and first-time home ownership.

Many surveys show that the state of economy and illegal immigration are top voter issues.

A recent Bloomberg/Morning Consult survey of swing states concluded that Trump is more widely trusted on the economy (56% Trump – 35% Biden).

A February Wall Street Journal poll found that 20% of national registered voters ranked illegal immigration as their top issue, with 65% saying they disapproved of Biden’s handling of border security and 71% that immigration and border security are headed in the wrong direction.

Another Journal survey conducted in March showed that all majority swing state voters ranked immigration among the top two problem issues, with 72% in each blaming Biden policies.

On global fronts, Joe Biden has continued a record former National Security Director Robert Gates who served under eight presidents from Lyndon Johnson to Barack Obama (except for Bill Clinton) previously declared has "been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

Following four years of progress toward peace under Trump, we have since witnessed consequences of disastrous U.S. leadership failures on numerous fronts including the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle; Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; China’s menacing of Taiwan; Iran-funded Yemen Houthi rebel assaults on international Red Sea shipping along with Hezbollah missile and drone attacks on U.S. Iraqi and Syrian military bases; and brutal Hamas atrocities in Israel.

Now, as our crucial Middle East Israeli allies continue to fight for national survival, the Biden administration is operating in a full betrayal mode in withholding arms shipments even as Hamas holds Americans among kidnapped hostages, and has reportedly also made U.S. sharing of intelligence information about terrorist tunnel locations conditional to ending military operations in Gaza’s Rafah region.

As Biden handlers attempt to appease both sides in giving lip service to supporting Israel without offending Michigan’s large pro-Palestine Arab American and Muslim American populations that turned out big for him in helping him solidify his 2020 win against Trump, riotous antisemitism rages unchecked on formerly prestigious campuses throughout the country.

Jews who have traditionally voted for Democrats have good reason to seriously rethink any such loyalty allegiance and credit who it was that organized the Arab-Israel peacemaking Abraham Accords and moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as the capital city.

Then there’s those matters of rampant election interference through blatant prosecutorial anti-Trump lawfare that doesn’t seem to be turning out quite like Democrats planned in comparison with Biden family foreign influence peddling that is broadly ignored by a decidedly agenda-driven legacy media.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is prosecuting a floundering and delayed federal case in Florida alleging that former President Trump unlawfully kept concealed sensitive government documents after leaving office which he arguably had full authority to do under the Presidential Records Act.

In comparison, an investigation by Special Counsel Robert Hur confirmed that current President Biden has illegally held secret documents dating back to 2017, with some of this information shared with a ghostwriter for his memoir, but he is seen as too cognitively confused to stand trial.

Trump continues to be held off the campaign trail in a New York court presided over by a highly conflicted judge in a salacious “hush money” case involving an alleged non-criminal sexual encounter with a porn actress nearly two decades ago.

This is occurring as a Georgia appeals court is reviewing whether District Attorney Fani Willis can continue leading her political “racketeering” charges against Trump in light of a conflict presented by romantic relationship with her former special prosecutor.

Meanwhile, bank records obtained by the House Oversight Committee reveal upward of $20 million to $30 million in payments to Biden family members by foreign nationals through more than 20 shell accounts with no apparent explanations regarding what services were provided in exchange.

So yes, the Democratic “Trump is worse than Biden” mantra is failing, but with absolutely no positive record to brag about, that fiction is all they have.