Dems Dumping Joe Have Nowhere to Go

So, where's the gratitude?

After all, didn't Joe Biden enthusiastically go along with all of their agendas after they launched him out of a basement bunker to become the next FDR?

Isn't it unfair that they don't wish to accept some responsibility for a few of the consequential hiccups along the way?

I'm referring to those who sponsored the Green New Deal spendathon, who pushed to shut down fossil energy production, who reimagined crime as a problem of too many police, who opened the U.S. southern border to unvetted Democrats, and who subordinated parental rights to teachers union diktats.

Who are these ingrates?

They include the progressive Democrat and socialist power players who put him on their ticket, the never-Trumper mainstream and social media moguls who got him elected, and the party-line lockstep politicos whose congressional midterm campaign prospects are tanking anchored to Joe's plummeting poll numbers.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., a co-chair of the Sanders side of the 2020 election Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force, had previously described Biden as being "movable," publicly bragging about her ability to "significantly push Joe Biden to do things that he hadn't signed on to before."

We have no reason to doubt her on that, nor that Bernie believes he owes Joe any loyalty.

Faiz Shakir, Sanders' 2020 campaign manager, circulated a memo in April stating that the the self-described democratic socialist senator "has not ruled out" running in 2024 if Biden doesn't.

Shakir said in an interview that while he believed Biden could beat Trump in a 2024 rematch, the current incumbent might not be the best choice to run against a newer face like Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.

Although President Biden has indicated that he plans to run in 2024, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., hasn't expressed any enthusiasm for that idea. When asked by CNN's "State of the Union" host Dana Lash whether she would endorse his 2nd term candidacy, AOC responded, "We'll cross that bridge when we get to it."

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez added, "But I think if the president has a vision, then that's something we're certainly willing to entertain and examine when the time comes. I think we should endorse when we get to it."

Erstwhile uber liberal news organizations are beginning to message hopes that Joe will decide it's time to go.

Even The New York Times ran a banner feature titled "Should Biden Run in 2024? Democratic Whispers of 'No' Start to Rise."

The article discussed increasing views among many Democratic lawmakers and party officials that he was "an anchor to be cut loose in 2024" ahead of a predicted midterm trouncing.

Reflecting sentiments of interviews with "nearly 50 Democratic officials, from county leaders to members of Congress, as well as with disappointed voters who backed Mr. Biden in 2020," the Times reported alarm about rising Republican strength amid extraordinary pessimism about an immediate path forward.

Quoting Steve Simeonidis, a Democratic National Committee member from Miami: "To say our country was on the right track would flagrantly depart from reality," adding that Biden "should announce his intent not to seek re-election in '24 right after the midterms."

Times columnist Charles Blow penned a column headlined "A Biden Blood Bath?" noting that he was "shocked" by a recent Quinnipiac University poll indicating Biden's approval rating had sunk to just 33%.

NBC News' Chuck Todd led a panel on "Meet the Press" that focused on economic woes turning off key Democrat younger Biden voters after a CNBC poll showed that only 35% approve of the economy.

Columnist Perry Bacon Jr.'s Washington Post piece titled "Bidenism is failing: The question is how badly," spotlighted the president's dismal 42% approval rating determined by FiveThirtyEight's polling average.

CNN.com observed, "Democrats worry the lack of decisions and authority are deepening their own midterm problems and feeding a sense that the president couldn't truly handle the extra complications of a run for reelection in 2024."

With Biden poll numbers at a longtime presidential record low, and an energy crisis driving inflation to a four-decade high, there's perhaps little wonder then why two Ohio Democrat candidates — gubernatorial aspirant Nan Whaley and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of the state' 13th Congressional District (who voted with him 100% of the time) — both claimed "unavoidable scheduling conflicts" as reasons for not joining Joe during recent Buckeye State stops to brag about his administration's accomplishments.

Might it be because, according to a presidential poll tracker from Civiqs, Biden has just a 26% approval in Ohio, even less than his 30% national approval mark from the same tracker?

And after all, why would so many recent members of Joe Biden's political base — the ones who put him in office, scripted his teleprompter, and may well have ignored purported family foreign influence peddling — abandon him now over such trifling matters as the sinking state of the U.S. economy, $5 a gallon and rising gasoline, a broken supply chain and baby-formula shortage, massive urban crime surges, and a few million unvetted migrants from 160 or so countries crossing the southern border en route to a neighborhood near you?

On the other hand, look at the bright side of this.

After Joe is impeached following a red midterm wave when Republicans gain control of the Congress, the nation will finally have its first female president — Kamala Harris — at least briefly until 2024.

And if any of this concerns you, be comforted to know that no one will be sadder than Hillary.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design” (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.