Biden Family Eagerness to Cash In Makes Them China Target

We have heard the same drumbeat Russian collusion to interfere with U.S. elections refrain used by the Clinton campaign before, this time with the Biden campaign substituting China as the biggest threat.

During an interview with CNN’s Kylie Atwood at the close of three-day meetings in Beijing with Chinese officials, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had repeated a message to President Xi that President Biden had previously given to the Chinese leader during their summit in San Francisco last November not to interfere in the 2024 elections.

Blinken told Atwood, “We have seen, generally speaking, evidence of attempts to influence and arguably interfere, and we want to make sure that that’s cut off as quickly as possible.”

Whereas no one should doubt that Beijing, Moscow and virtually all other foreign adversaries attempt to meddle in U.S. elections, let’s also remember that some of own government officials and agencies have famously been exposed doing the same thing.

Wasn’t this the case when top Biden presidential campaign adviser – that same Antony Blinken – engineered the letter from 51 former intelligence officials falsely claiming that Hunter’s laptop from hell “had earmarks of Russia disinformation” in the run-up to the 2020 elections?

As for concerns regarding Beijing influence, isn’t this the same Antony Blinken who previously headed the heavily China-funded University of Pennsylvania Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement?

Incidentally, that would also be the very same Biden Center where unauthorized classified documents were transferred from Chinatown in Washington, D.C. to an unprotected closet; that successfully lobbied the Biden Department of Justice to reverse former President Trump’s China Initiative established to combat shadowed technical spying at universities and research institutions; and which the New York Post has described that Biden Center as a “dark-money nightmare where foreign competitors like China donated millions of dollars to the university so that they could have access to future high-ranking officials.”

A recorded November 2020 lecture by a prominent Chinese political science professor included a statement that under resistance from President Donald Trump "During the U.S.-China trade war, [Wall Street] tried to help and I know that my friends on the U.S. side told me that they tried to help, but they couldn't do much," adding that a Biden presidency would benefit China.

The assertion by Di Dongsheng, vice dean of the School of International Relations at Renmin University also boasted that over the past three or four decades, Beijing had infiltrated "people at the top of America's core inner circle," with recent direct references to then-President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter and his family business dealings in the Communist country.

Referring specifically to China and Ukraine business deals, Di explained: "Trump has been saying that Biden's son has some sort of global foundation. Have you noticed that? Who helped [Hunter] build the foundations? Got it? There are a lot of deals inside all these."

The audience can be heard laughing in knowing approval.

There's little wonder why Biden family eagerness to cash in on Joe's positions of government policy influence would make him a prime target of exploitive opportunity.

According to Peter Schweizer at the New York Post, the Biden family has done five deals in China totaling some $31 million arranged by individuals with direct ties to Chinese intelligence — some reaching the very top of China's spy agency.

"Indeed," Schweizer writes, "every known deal that the Biden family enjoyed with Beijing was reached courtesy of individuals with spy ties. And Joe Biden personally benefited from his family's foreign deals."

Included is a $1.5 billion deal Hunter inked for his company with the Communist state-owned Bank of China 10 days after returning with his vice president dad on a 2013 trip to Beijing aboard Air Force Two.

Then there's that 10% cut to be held for "the big guy," documented in an email communication referencing CEFC, a now-defunct company closely associated with the Chinese regime which reportedly paid Hunter and Jim Biden $4.8 million in 2017-2018.

That falsely labeled “Russia disinformation” Hunter Biden laptop that the FBI sat on for nearly a year leading up to the 2020 elections also revealed references to direct Chinese Communist Party (CCP) business relations.

One Hunter email refers to the founder and chairman of CEFC [Ye Jianming] as his “partner” and the vice chairman of CEFC, Patrick Ho, as his client and the 'f*****g spy chief of China."

On July 30, 2017, Hunter had sent a threatening WhatsApp text message to Henry Zhao, the CEO of a Beijing-based asset management company and CCP member connected with the family of the former Chinese Minister of Security, stating: "I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled.

"Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight."

A September 2020 Republican Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee report documented that over $5 million was sent just days later from CEFC Infrastructure Investment to two Hunter-related firms.

If Beijing was seriously determined and capable to fix the 2024 election, can you possibly imagine it would be to favor Donald Trump?

Joe Biden and his past/current campaign fixer Tony Blinken have no legitimate worries on that score.