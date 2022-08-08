No: Joe Doesn't Only Have an 'Age Problem'

Desperate Dems need someone — anything — to blame for poll-plummeting disasters in runups to upcoming November congressional elections leading into a 2024 presidential season.

It can’t be admitting that they knowingly catapulted an unprincipled, incompetent and confused political hack into the Oval Office as leader of the free world, then continue to support his candidacy for a second term after totally flunking this one.

Rather, it must be that Joe Biden — quite unexpectedly — has become “too old” to run again.

At least that’s what we’re beginning to hear a lot in the sycophant uber liberal mouthpiece media.

In a recent feature titled “At 79, Biden is Testing the Boundaries of Age and the Presidency,” The New York Times observes, “And as Mr. Biden insists he plans to run for a second term, his age has increasingly become an uncomfortable issue for him, his team and his party.”

The piece notes that Biden’s aging appearance is “a political liability that cannot be solved by traditional White House stratagems like staff shake-ups or new communications plans,” that “He often shuffles when he walks” causing aids to worry he will trip on a wire,” and that he “stumbles over words during public events,” causing them to “hold their breath to see if he makes it to the end without a gaffe.”

Writing in The Atlantic, Mark Leibovich’s article put it plainly: “Let me put this bluntly: Joe Biden should not run for reelection in 2024. He is too old.”

No, President Biden doesn’t just have an age problem. Joe’s problems — and by extension the entire Democrat Party’s — are far worse.

Joe Biden has impeachable liability problems:

When Republicans flip House and Senate oversight committee chairmanship positions, we can expect to witness nonstop investigations into potentially criminal Biden family foreign influence peddling activities, including five deals in China reported in the New York Post “totaling some $31 million arranged by individuals with direct ties to Chinese intelligence — some reaching the very top of China’s spy agency.”

The Post further observes: “Indeed, every known deal that the Biden family enjoyed with Beijing was reached courtesy of individuals with spy ties. And Joe Biden personally benefited from his family’s foreign deals.”

Add to this, the Biden Treasury Department’s restriction of congressional access to more than 150 Suspicious Activity Reports (SARS) on Hunter, including Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) records of his connections to an Eastern European sex trafficking ring.

Joe Biden has executive malpractice problems:

After pursuing executive actions to shut down the fossil fuel industry ending American energy independence, fueling four-decade high inflation, and sending average pump prices northward of five bucks a gallon, the Biden administration’s Energy Department inexplicably transferred nearly a million barrels of oil from the U.S. emergency Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Sinopec, a Chinese company where former V.P. Biden’s son Hunter’s private equity firm, BHR Partners, bought a $1.7 billion stake seven years ago.

Joe has since unsuccessfully pleaded with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to supply oil that could have been provided — along with pump price relief and jobs — by the industry he crippled with drilling and pipeline permit regulations.

Joe Biden has dereliction of duty problems:

Joe has failed his duty as president to secure America’s sovereign southern border from what can objectively be characterized as an invasion by millions of unvetted, illegal migrants from more than 160 countries, many of which are hotbeds of anti-U.S. terrorism.

Mexican criminal cartels have exploited his administration’s de facto open border policy for human sex and narcotics trafficking, the latter contributing to more than 100,000 U.S. deaths last year.

Many, including our adversaries, will also recall that, as America’s top national defense official, Commander in Chief Joe Biden’s first attempt to score a vainglorious Sept. 9 Afghanistan photo op withdrew our military troops before civilians; left 13 of our service personnel dead; and abandoned more than $80 billion of modern weaponry along with our vitally strategic Bagram Air Force Base under Taliban control.

Joe Biden has incitement of disunity problems:

Joe campaigned for president as the “moderate nice guy” — unlike Donald Trump’s mean tweets — who would unite the country.

All that uniting stuff got off to a really bad start by branding America as a systemically racist country, the “greatest existential threat” being white supremacy (or sometimes climate change).

Nor did Joe evidence serious intent to bring the nation together by endorsing indoctrination of impressionable K-12 school children with divisive Critical Race Theory and 1619 Project propaganda which recasts our great country’s founding purpose being to institutionalize human enslavement.

Some may remember that this is the same former Sen. Biden who in 1977 had fought busing to desegregate schools, and worried that it would cause his children to “grow up in a racial jungle,” and who in 2010 had eulogized his former Ku Klux Klan leader friend Sen. Robert Byrd whom he described as "fiercely devoted to his principles," a "friend," a "mentor," and a "guide."

And yes, Joe Biden does appear to have cognitive decline problems:

This would have been obvious to those who collaborated to put him in office; who fed his delusional ambitions to become the next FDR … maybe bigger, who script his teleprompter; who in turn, answer to higher influencers.

Who might they be?

There’s lots of speculation and suspicion on that question.

Obama administration insider Susan Rice maybe? Sure.

BlackRock green mega lobbyist and Presidential Senior Advisor Brian Deese? Absolutely.

Biden White House Chief of Staff and designated handler Ron Klain … most certainly.

They, and lots of other influential mechanics knew that Joe wasn’t hitting on all cylinders long before they put him in the driver’s seat of the buss they steer.

With bumpy elections ahead and their party heading into a ditch, it’s only a matter of time before they throw him under the wheels.