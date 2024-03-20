Banana Republic Drives to Bankrupt Trump, Save Biden Unamerican

Mind-numbingly terrifying and intolerable best describe our globally envied American equal justice system and government institutions being rapidly overtaken and subordinated to Third World diktats.

Forces which outright conspire to disqualify, imprison, and bankrupt ideological opponents for actions far less egregious than their own.

The FBI sat on demons lurking in Hunter's laptop from hell for nearly a year throughout the 2020 election, and even advised media companies to dismiss any upcoming rumors of Biden family scandals as Russian disinformation.

Fifty-one intel officials joined that choir in falsely dismissing a bombshell New York Post article on the contents as bogus.

The first of two House impeachments and subsequent Senate acquittals involved President Trump’s Sept. 2019 telephone call with then-incoming Ukraine President Vladimir Zelenskyy about legitimate national security concerns.

Part of the conversation questioned why former Vice President Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion of U.S. taxpayer aid unless they fired the prosecutor who was pursuing criminal charges against Burisma, a corrupt energy company that was paying his son Hunter an annual million-dollar salary as a no-show board member.

Then came impeachment number two, in which Trump again was acquitted, whereby months-long Democratic kangaroo court hearings alleging his responsibility for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots allowed no cross examination.

In addition, the tribunal entirely omitted his statement: "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

It has since been confirmed that while then-President Trump offered to provide 10,000 National Guard personnel to safeguard the Capitol on that day, that exculpatory information was withheld by House Select Committee members including then-Rep. Liz Cheney, R- Wyo.

Meanwhile, Trump still faces federal charges by U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith in the Washington D.C. district court for allegedly conspiring to disenfranchise voters in attempting to obstruct an official Capitol proceeding associated with Jan, 6 protests in challenging the final 2020 election result which 17 different state AGs also legally questioned.

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review the central question of whether he must stand trial on allegations he plotted to overturn the 2020 elections after lower courts rejected his claim of immunity in arguing he was president at that time acting on legal counsel advice.

Altogether, the 45th president — who received 63 million votes in 2016 and even more, 74 million, in his 2020 loss — has since been indicted four times, twice by federal grand juries and once each in the bright blue jurisdictions of Manhattan and Fulton County (i.e., Atlanta), Georgia.

An armed early morning August 2022 FBI raid on his private Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach, Florida residence for documents Trump was authorized to declassify somehow also served as an indictment pretense by DOJ Special Counsel Smith, whereas those discovered at multiple Biden properties, including his unsecure garage, with no such legal privilege are somehow no big deal.

Whereas U.S. Special Counsel Robert Hur’s recent findings concluded that Joe willfully and illegally retained four decades of highly classified documents, he will avoid criminal charges because a jury likely wouldn’t convict a "well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.”

Trump was convicted and fined a staggering $83.3 million judgement regarding nearly 30-year-old sexual assault charges despite plaintiff E. Jean Carroll’s inability to recall the date, month or even year the alleged offense allegedly occurred.

She first reportedly thought it was 1994 or 1995, but then said it was a year later when her friend Lisa Birnbach published an article about Trump for New York magazine in February 1996.

By contrast, whereas delayed timing and huge punitive award of the Carroll case during this election season might raise suspect political motives, some will recall no comparable media interest in unfiled 1993 sexual assault allegations against then-Delaware Sen. Joe Biden by his aide at the time, Tara Reade.

Reade has told her story in graphic details to multiple media outlets, including The New York Times, Washington Post and the Associated Press.

In another apparent plan to bankrupt him, Judge Arthur F. Engoron recently levied a $454 million penalty and other punishments against Trump in a civil case brought by New York State Atty. Gen. Letitia James for allegedly having fraudulently inflated property values to obtain loans; a common practice which he repaid in full with banks testifying on his behalf.

Meanwhile, few appear to question how Joe Biden — throughout his career on the public dole as senator and vice president - amassed an estimated $9 million in assets.

And whereas Donald Trump donated his presidential salary to the U.S. Treasury and is taking massive financial business and legal losses in return, we might also wonder how "Middle Class Joe Biden from Scranton" reportedly managed to rake more than $15 million after leaving the Obama White House.

House Oversight Chair James Comer, R- Ky, claims he will soon obtain bank records showing the Biden family accepted upwards of $20 million to $30 million from foreign nationals, while according to Peter Schweizer at the New York Post, the Biden family has done five deals in China alone totaling some $31 million arranged by individuals with direct ties to Chinese intelligence.

Inexcusably, some most responsible for transparently brazen assaults on fair and equal justice are the same ones politically weaponizing and exploiting the institutions we count on to protect all of us.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.