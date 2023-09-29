Why Didn't Intel Protect Us from Hunter Biden?

There is no longer any plausible deniability that Joe Biden knew full well about Hunter’s world-spanning foreign business deals marketing his vice presidential name brand, or that U.S. intelligence agencies did as well, yet let these national security extortion threats go on without any apparent intervention.

Or if they didn’t know, that’s nearly as alarming.

For example, we have since learned that Hunter made at least 13 foreign trips with Joe aboard Air Force Two, some of which involved business meetings with individuals connected with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that led to lucrative Biden family payments.

For example, during a Dec. 3, 2013, Beijing trip, Hunter introduced V.P. Joe to his Chinese business partner Jonathan Li in the lobby of the hotel where the U.S. delegation was staying.

Hunter then followed up with a private meeting.

At the time, Hunter was heading Rosemont Seneca LLC, a private equity company that landed a $1 billion deal with the state-owned Bank of China just 10 days after the trip… which was later increased to $1.5 billion.

One of those deals co-owned by the government of China reportedly went on to raise particularly serious United States national security implications, whereby an automotive subsidiary of Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), a major Chinese military contractor, was accused of repeatedly stealing U.S. military technology.

In 2015, Hunter bought a 49% share of Henniges, an American precision parts manufacturer, with AVIC purchasing a majority 51% through a transaction approved by the Committee on Foreign Investments including the State Department.

In January of the previous year, Hunter’s Rosemont Seneca and James Bulger’s Thorton Group LLC were securing a partnership with Jonathan Li's firm, Bohai Capital, to launch Bohai Harvest RST (BHR), which is controlled by the Bank of China Limited.

Bulger, a nephew of notorious Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger, forwarded a Jan. 27 email to Hunter with a subject line that read, “Meeting with Chinese Ambassador” — suggesting the group meet in Washington, D.C., to “talk about the fund.”

Bulger noted on the suggestion: “Pretty interesting that someone at the Embassy in Beijing would be interested in what the domestic Bohai PE Fund was up to. Thought you guys should see this. I still believe a meeting early next week with the Ambassador if possible would be best, hope this as not cause to [sic] much of an a** ache.”

Hours later Hunter's Rosemont Seneca partner, Devon Archer, replied that he was “providing notes to the Embassy” on the purpose of the meeting and to confirm if timing was “possible.”

BHR became registered less than two weeks after Joe Biden and Hunter’s trip to China.

In 2017 and 2018, CEFC, a now-defunct Chinese energy company, reportedly sent $4.8 million to entities Hunter and his uncle James Biden controlled for purported legal and advisory work, and the organization's founder gave Hunter a large diamond, which he has said he then gave to his business associates.

As for potential direct business ties to Joe Biden, a New York Post reported CEFC payout proposal earmarked 10% to be "held by H for the big guy."

The New York Post story also referenced a late 2018 message Joe left to his son regarding an upcoming New York Times article about CEFC's chairman Ye Jianming having been arrested in China, and his lieutenant Patrick Ho, whom Hunter had accidentally recorded himself referring to as the "f***ing spy chief of China," being convicted of bribery and money laundering following his Nov. 18, 2017 FBI arrest at JFK Airport.

According to emails on his laptop, Hunter was paid $1 million by CEFC to represent Ho, which entailed contacting his FBI sources on Ho’s behalf and engaging another attorney to do the legal work.

Bank records reveal that CEFC paid a further $4.9 million to Hunter and Jim Biden in monthly installments for 14 months from August 2017, with bank statements showing an additional $1.065 million was funneled from a Chinese company affiliated with CEFC to Hunter, Jim, and Hallie Biden, Hunter’s former lover, and widow of his late brother, Beau.

A threatening shakedown WhatsApp text message Hunter sent to Henry Zhao, the CEO of a Beijing-based asset management company and CCP member connected with the family of the former Chinese Minister of Security, indicates direct involvement of his dad.

The communication stated in part, "I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight."

An earlier April 2016 message from Hunter to Zhao had reportedly stated that an "investment" from Zhao was "important to his family."

A September 2020 Republican Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee report documented that over $5 million was sent just days later from the Chinese company CEFC Infrastructure Investment to two Hunter-related firms — $100,000 to his Owasco law office, and $5 million to Hudson West III, a firm that Hunter Biden had purportedly established with Chinese associates.

DOJ, FBI, Treasury and other government investigators obviously had these same records which reveal top-level influence peddling ripe for extortion by America’s most dangerous adversary.

Who’s protecting us, if not them?