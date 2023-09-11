Will Next Civil War Be Fought in Court, Congress?

Acrimonious partisan divisions in America are pitting many neighbors against neighbors, friends against former friends, and relatives against siblings and cousins more expansively than any time in this writer’s lifetime memory.

Two close frontrunners for our nation’s highest office are under investigation for actions with potential not only to make them ineligible to qualify but could also see them both facing criminal incarceration.

Former President Donald Trump simultaneously faces indictments in four different jurisdictions, two by federal grand juries in Washington, D.C., and Florida, and two in Manhattan and Fulton County, Ga., courts.

Current President Joe Biden is under investigation in multiple U.S. House committees for suspicion of family foreign influence peddling in exchange for financial bribes totaling many millions of dollars during his previous term as vice president under suspicion of influences upon policy decisions.

The two top 2024 presidential contenders are currently polling in a dead heat, with a recent Wall Street Journal survey showing each tied at 46% of the national vote in a hypothetical matchup.

Donald Trump dominates his party’s primary field by a comfortable lead of more than 45 percentage points over his closest rival, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis.

It appears that the four Trump indictments, the latest in Georgia featuring an iconic mugshot that he is using as a campaign benefit, are growing his support.

According to an Aug. 20 CBS poll, 77% of likely GOP voters believe the legal attacks are politically motivated.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ charges against Trump sweep in numerous legal and policy advisers as members of a mob enterprise under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) legislation.

Ironically, one of those 19 people indicted is former U.S. attorney for the Southern District and New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani who used RICO provisions to successfully prosecute major Mafia leaders.

The Florida indictments charging Trump with retaining classified documents reveal a literally weaponized two-tier justice system originally featuring the horrific scene of an early morning Aug. 2019 FBI swat team raid on his personal Mar-a-Lago residence and former first lady Melania’s wardrobe closet for materials he was authorized to declassify and retain.

Contrast this with many boxes containing classified materials dating back to his early Senate days discovered at multiple Biden properties with no such legal presidential privilege yet including some more recent ones reportedly addressing sensitive Ukraine information.

Nevertheless, we watched Trump impeached over asking incoming Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelinsky to look into evidence that former VP Biden had compromised America by murky dealings involving son Hunter’s annual million-dollar no-show board position with Burisma, a corrupt energy company which have since proved true.

Joe had even publicly bragged about withholding a billion dollars in authorized U.S. aid unless they fired the prosecutor. Soon afterwards, he and Hunter reportedly each received $5 million from Burisma’s owner.

Despite frequent denials of knowledge about Hunter’s foreign businesses in numerous countries, many that are U.S. adversaries, evidence proves otherwise.

A July 30, 2017 WhatsApp message shakedown of Henry Zhao, a Chinese executive with CEFC, another corrupt energy company with known Communist Party (CCP) connections, threatened: "I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled.”

Records revealed to the House Ways and Means Committee show that the following month Hunter's Owasco P.C. firm received nearly $5 million in a series of CEFC payments.

Questions also remain regarding what services were rendered to CEFC warranting a 10% cut for the “big guy,” aka. Joe Biden, as famously revealed by Hunter’s former partner Tony Bobulinski; why more than a million dollars in CEFC payments were distributed to Biden family members out of $3 million CEFC wired to Rob Walker, a Biden family associate, fewer than two months after Joe left office as vice president in 2017; and why an email from Hunter to his daughter complains about having to pay as much as “half” of his income to his father.

Add to this, questions regarding why on Feb. 14, 2014, Yelena Baturina, the billionaire widow of a former mayor of Moscow, would wire $3.5 million to Hunter’s Rosemont firm, then mysteriously be exempted from the Biden administration’s oligarch sanction list following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

After all, wasn’t Donald Trump alleged to be the one guilty of “Russia collusion,” and didn’t the FBI sit on information regarding demons in Hunter’s laptop from hell throughout the 2020 election season, representing it to big media execs as Russia disinformation?

Recall that 51 high-level intel officials joined that factually discordant choir.

It’s safe to bet that as the House reconvenes this week, a top agenda item will be to initiate an impeachment inquiry providing greater subpoena leverage to gain answers to these and other questions regarding very dubious Biden family foreign affairs suspiciously leading directly to Joe.

And yes, a majority of the public wants those insights, with a nationwide June Trafalgar-Convention of States Action poll showing that fewer than one-third (31.4%) of voters believe Joe Biden to be innocent of allegations connected to a foreign policy bribery scheme.

Now that we have been introduced to many of those truly evil, vile demons lurking in Hunter’s laptop, with more being exposed almost daily, we must vanquish them in courts, in Congress, and most important of all, in 2024 ballot boxes before they destroy public unity and confidence in fair and responsible government forever.