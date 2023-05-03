Hunter's Laptop Demons Could Haunt Biden's '24 Bid

Despite prevalent dismissals of Biden election rigging as radical conspiracy theories, but for rampant cover-ups of truly ugly scandals on Hunter's "laptop from hell," the 2020 presidential outcome would likely have turned out differently.

Although we can't be clear on how many votes this suppression cost Donald Trump, a subsequent Rasmussen Reports poll showed that 66% of respondents believed the laptop story was important, and 48% said it was "very important."

Central to the cover-up was the posting of a disingenuously unsupportable open letter which candidate Joe Biden used to great advantage signed by 51 then-current and former high level intelligence officials discrediting the laptop authenticity as having classic earmarks of Russia disinformation.

During the final presidential debate, Biden said: "Look, there are 51 former national intelligence folks who said that what this, [President Trump is] accusing me of is a Russian plan. They have said that this has all the characteristics — four — five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he's saying is a bunch of garbage!"

A recent admission under oath to congressional House Oversight and Judicial committees by Mike Morell, a former Obama administration deputy CIA director, stated that the letter was instigated by then-senior Biden campaign adviser — now U.S. Secretary of State – Antony Blinken just three days after the New York Post first broke the laptop story.

Morell reportedly then telephoned an aide to former CIA director John Brennan to say that "the Biden campaign wanted the statement to go to a particular reporter at the Washington Post first" with two goals in mind: to "share our concern with the American people," and to "help Vice President Biden win the election."

We now know that the FBI had deeply scandalous, potentially criminal Biden family information revealed on Hunter's hard drive by the New York Post for nearly a year prior to the 2020 presidential election.

We have also subsequently learned from Twitter files released by Elon Musk that the FBI held weekly meetings with Big Tech companies ahead of that election to influence them to essentially disregard, discredit or censor upcoming reports of such "disinformation" on social media as Russian "hack and dump" or "hack and leak" operations.

As Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated during an Aug. 26 Joe Rogan interview, "the FBI basically came to us" and told Facebook to be "on high alert" relating to "a lot of Russian propaganda" and that "there's about to be some kind of dump ... that's similar to that, so just be vigilant."

Since then, ongoing epic scale politically compromising Joe Biden and family financial ventures are being revealed through House Oversight Committee releases of evidence taken from Treasury Department Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs), bank records, and first-hand government agency whistle blower accounts.

An IRS whistleblower, for example, sent a letter to Congress charging that he has hard information to share that the Biden government is mishandling investigations into Hunter's numerous dubious foreign dealings by the U.S. attorney's office in Delaware.

The IRS supervisor, who is seeking whistleblower protections, purportedly has details that show "preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected."

Although prosecutors have believed for months they had enough evidence to indict Hunter, he hasn't been formally charged with wrongdoing. Having, for example, paid around $1 million that he had owed in back taxes, it isn't known if that represents his entire tax liability.

Such potential game-changing exposures follow 2022 midterm elections when a Republican House win broke enormous logjams blocking releases of incriminating information by a Democrat monopoly control of Congress, the White House, partisan government agency officials, and yes, eagerly compliant public and social media outlets.

Current congressional probes include investigations of potential violations governing unregistered lobbying for foreign governments through business relationships in Ukraine, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, and other countries.

One such query questions why a $1,065,692 payment was distributed to at least three Biden family members less than two months after Joe left office as VP in 2017 from State Energy HK Ltd., a firm affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party-backed CEFC China Energy.

Although recently denied by President Biden, that money transfer out of $3 million CEFC wired to Biden family associate Rob Walker is documented in bank records.

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Maria Bartiroma on the Fox News "Sunday Morning Futures" show that at least a dozen Biden relatives could likely be indicted for acting as unregistered agents in dealing with foreign entities through LLCs created "to disguise or launder where the source of the revenue was coming from."

Comer's committee is also looking into direct family foreign business links to Joe, including a 10% cut CEFC earmarked for the "the big guy" which reportedly paid Hunter and Jim Biden $4.8 million in 2017-2018.

With nearly three-quarters of likely voters including more than half of Democrats already preferring he not run for reelection, fully expect Mr. Big's dwindling public approval to further shrink as congressional investigations expose more demons lurking under deceptive Democrat covers.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.