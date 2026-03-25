Democrats Have Buyer's Remorse Over Gas Prices They Wanted

Are Democrats Campaigning Against High Gas Prices They Worked to Create?

Remember when climate change was the greatest existential threat causing more frequent and severe weather that never happened while Democrats nevertheless demanded that we abandon gasoline-powered cars in favor of electric vehicles and switch from natural gas to wind and solar-powered air conditioning and clothes dryers?

The results, if allowed to continue unabated . . . less abundant and more expensive domestic energy.

Nearly advertising hopes that President Trump's war – America's war – against despotic Tehran mullah tyrants will fail, a headline in The New York Times smugly declared, "How Trump Should Extricate Himself From His Iran Quagmire."

Barely three weeks into these actions, an editorial in The Washington Post prematurely concluded, "Congress Looks for Trump's Exit Plan as the Iran War Drags On."

Meanwhile, Iran was developing nuclear weapons and acquiring delivery missiles capable of targeting American cities, posing a far more immediate and catastrophic threat than weather, not only to the U.S., but also to Israel, the Mideast, and by extension, to global economies and world peace.

The consequences, if unchecked . . . a world held hostage to nuclear tyranny while simultaneously financing attacks on America and allies by Iran and surrogate forces, and coercive interruption of 20 percent of global oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Although rooted in different parts of the world, these two issues and outcomes are fundamentally linked to energy policy priorities which closely align with opposing partisan polarities.

Democrats and their left-leaning media kin fail to decry escalated gasoline costs resulting from their own anti-drilling energy policies premised upon a delusional climate emergency.

Thus, they now ironically blame the current Trump administration for raising petroleum costs by provoking actions of a radically hostile regime to disrupt oil shipping that has funded their malevolent capabilities over nearly a half century.

Bear in mind that while Trump in company with Israeli partners is the only modern president to take action against this very true threat, leaders of both major parties have previously promised but failed to prevent Iran Mullahs from having access to nuclear weapons and delivery means capable of threatening death to the "Great Satan," America, and to the "Little Satan," Israel.

None were more contradictorily confused than the Biden administration that paused permitting of liquified natural gas export terminals first approved by his former boss Barack Obama along the Georgia, Louisiana, and Texas coasts.

The first Trump administration went full speed ahead with expanding exports while also moving to dismantle many of the Obama administration's other climate and energy policies including pulling the United States out of the Paris climate accords and ending the Clean Power Plant Rule, which had itself relied on gas.

In 2020 the Trump administration further liberalized gas export permitting so that a terminal granted a license to ship gas could do so until 2050.

Although initially approving a til-2050 permit for LNG gas shipping terminals, President Biden later paused approvals for new terminals under pressure from congressional Democrats who took control of his political base.

As he stated, having taken "a hard look" at the dozens of projects still in planning, and evaluating their "impacts of LNG exports on energy costs, America’s energy security, and our environment. This pause on new

LNG approvals [again] sees the climate crisis for what it is: the existential threat of our time."

That shift hadn't taken long.

On his first day in office, then-President Joe Biden's executive orders canceled the permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline and imposed a moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal land.

His administration's EPA also announced strict new caps on tailpipe emissions that would require half of all new cars sold in the U.S. to be zero-emission electric vehicles while pumping hundreds of billions of dollars in federal subsidies into intermittent renewable energy generation, mainly wind and solar to run them.

The impact on oil prices didn’t take long either rising from $2.39 per gallon the day Biden took office to a record-high national average of more than $5 per gallon in June 2022.

Additionally, on top of hiking gas prices, the Democrat's vaunted "green energy," a House committee report found it has threatened the stability of the power grid and added $1 trillion in new regulatory costs on businesses and consumers.

U.S. gas prices jumped to approximately $3.84 per gallon last week – the highest average since 2023 under Biden.

This after Iranian forces struck at least 16 commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz since the war began, sending oil prices above $100 a barrel.

These strikes constitute attempts to drag the U.S. into a war of economic political attrition over gas prices, to remove Trump from his presidency from within, while inflicting pain on our allies globally.

So now Democrats blame Trump for rising gas prices as the consequence of actions taken to secure our national security; to secure us from nuclear attacks and oil shipping interruptions: by a radical regime, while claiming to care about high energy costs they created to help end billions of years of changing climate.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read more Larry Bell Insider articles — Click Here Now.